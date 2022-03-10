NFP Welcomes Grant Smith, Energy and Marine Industry Expert

Addition to Complex Risk Solutions team in Canada brings significant global experience in oil and gas, power, mining and marine insurance

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has hired Grant Smith as senior vice president. In this role, Smith will assist clients in the global oil and gas, power, mining and marine industries to address their most complex challenges through customized risk mitigation strategies. He will report to Joe Seeger, managing director, Complex Risk Solutions Group in Canada.

"Grant is an excellent addition to NFP's Complex Risk Solutions Group," said Seeger. "He is a highly motivated and results oriented leader with a proven history of building and managing multidisciplinary teams in competitive environments. He possesses a strong network of relationships within Canada and internationally, and a commanding understanding of contractual liability and insurance coverages."

Smith joins NFP from EQUA Specialty Risk Partners Corporation where he served as managing partner – Western Canada. Prior to that, he worked for Braemar Technical Services, Ltd. in Alberta, Canada, serving most recently as its CEO. In addition to a Bachelor of Business Studies in Commercial Law and a Chartered Insurance Professional designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada, Smith brings nearly 25 years of experience in risk assessment, loss prevention and claims to his new role with NFP.

"I'm thrilled to join NFP's fast growing Complex Risk Solutions Group. This is an exceptional team that espouses professionalism, transparency and integrity," said Smith. "Throughout my career, I have chosen to work within organizations that put their people and clients first, so NFP's People First culture is a natural fit for me."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of nearly 1,000 employees based in Canada, more than 6,600 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 7th largest US-based privately owned broker, 9th best place to work in insurance and 13th largest broker of U.S. business (Business Insurance); 10th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

