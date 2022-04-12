U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.50
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,196.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,017.25
    +17.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.70
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.23
    +2.94 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.60
    +7.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.47
    +3.31 (+15.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2998
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6170
    +0.2320 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,198.64
    -1,735.84 (-4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.52
    -45.65 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.87
    -30.44 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

NFT Art Market 2022-2028 | Trends, Challenges, Market Size, Share, Revenues, Emerging Trends | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·4 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Leading Players – Axie Marketplace, BakerySwap, NFT ShowRoom, Myth Market, SuperRare

Pune, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global NFT Art Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. NFT Art market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/20226797

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the NFT Art Market Are:

  • Axie Marketplace

  • BakerySwap

  • NFT ShowRoom

  • Myth Market

  • SuperRare

  • Enjin Marketplace

  • NFT Hunters

  • OpenSea

  • KnownOrigin

  • Rarible

  • Makers Place

  • NFTCN

  • Foundation

  • Portion

  • Nifty Gateway

  • Mintable

  • AtomicMarket

  • Async Art

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/20226797

Market segment by Type, covers

  • Photos

  • Videos

  • Music

  • Paintings

  • Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

  • Personal Use

  • Commercial Use

NFT Art market reports offers key study on the market position of the NFT Art manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20226797

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

NFT Art Market Report Covers Following Chapters:

Chapter 1 provides an overview of NFT Art market, containing global revenue and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of NFT Art market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 introduces the industrial chain of NFT Art. Industrial chain analysis, raw material (suppliers, price, supply and demand, market concentration rate) and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 4 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 5 provides clear insights into market dynamics, the influence of COVID-19 in NFT Art industry, consumer behavior analysis.

Chapter 6 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in NFT Art industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the sales, revenue, price and gross margin of NFT Art in markets of different regions. The analysis on sales, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 gives a worldwide view of NFT Art market. It includes sales, revenue, price, market share and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 9 focuses on the application of NFT Art, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 10 prospects the whole NFT Art market, including the global sales and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the NFT Art market by type and application.

Purchase this Report (Price 2980 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/20226797


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were lower late. Here's what to do after today's stock market sell-off ahead of Tuesday's key inflation report.

  • Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank Sink on Mystery $1.9 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItDeutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG shares tumbled after stake sales worth a combined 1.75 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in Germany’s two largest l

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Munger-Tied Daily Journal Slashes Its Alibaba Stake in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as one of the overseers of its stock portfolio, cut its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. by roughly half. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid

  • Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank shares slide after investor sale

    Shares in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank traded sharply lower on Tuesday after the previous day's sale of more than 5% in both of Germany's top two lenders by an undisclosed investor. The exit by the large shareholder follows a similar move by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus in recent months and comes as both banks implement turnaround strategies to lift profitability and rebuild investor confidence. Deutsche Bank was down 9.7% and Commerzbank 8.2% by mid-morning in Frankfurt.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t

  • Starbucks Competitors: Top 3 Starbucks Rivals

    Starbucks has experienced phenomenal growth and success. Learn more about Starbucks competitors and where the company stands in relation to them.

  • Two Observations From Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Decline

    It is fascinating that even after months of steady declines, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) still trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of close to 30. Yet, there are 2 interesting developments to follow. First, the stock doesn't have a significant short interest, and second – institutional investors are slowly stepping away.

  • Daily Journal, long overseen by Charlie Munger, halves stake in China's Alibaba

    Daily Journal Corp, the publishing and software company where Warren Buffett's business partner Charlie Munger helps oversee investments and until recently was chairman, on Monday said it halved its investment in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. In a regulatory filing, the Los Angeles-based company said it owned 300,000 of Alibaba's American depositary shares ("ADS")worth $32.6 million as of March 31, down from 602,060 shares at the end of 2021. The reduction essentially reversed Daily Journal's trading activity in last year's fourth quarter, when its Alibaba stake nearly doubled in size.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • Markets: Google, Tesla, Microsoft among biggest laggards of the day

    Ines Ferre breaks down today's market action as energy and technology are among the worst-performing sectors with stocks like Microsoft, Google, and Tesla the biggest laggards.