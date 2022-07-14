U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,801.25
    +8.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,653.00
    +49.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,830.75
    +33.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,711.90
    +2.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.89
    +0.11 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.40
    +4.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    +0.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0035
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0560 (+1.93%)
     

  • Vix

    26.40
    -0.42 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8060
    -0.1640 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,455.40
    +202.01 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.64
    +10.85 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,638.36
    -5.03 (-0.02%)
     

NFT brand loyalty platform Hang banks $16M from Paradigm

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

Crypto startups — fresh off a mind-boggling bull run — are preparing for the next phase of life where the mere mention of "NFT," "DAO" or "DeFi" may not tempt investors quite as much as before. The breed of crypto startups raising now are looking to double down on scoring more traditional customers rather than building up a self-referential crypto customer base. These startups are being pushed to distill the lessons of the bull run and find truth in the former frothiness.

Web3 startup Hang is one such startup looking to build up a client base of brands and help them leverage NFTs to replace their existing membership and loyalty programs. The startup hopes that by leveraging the blockchain, users will be able to buy into and sell elite membership status, finding the market value for the perks offered by loyalty programs and build a closer relationship with the brands they frequent.

"By leveraging NFTs and the blockchain there are far better ways to solve real problems for brands," CEO Matt Smolin tells TechCrunch. "We truly see this as a new way to shepherd in a new relationship between consumers and brands."

Smolin's startup has just banked $16 million in new Series A funding from crypto venture firm Paradigm. Other investors include Tiger Global, Good Friends, Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures, MrBeast’s Night Ventures and Shrug Capital, among others. Some early customers of the brand include Budweiser, Bleacher Report, Pinkberry and music festival group Superfly.

Loyalty programs existed long before blockchains, but Smolin believes that adding a liquid market for the right to enter or exit a brand's loyalty perks is better for all parties involved. Rather than endow each brand with their own cryptocurrency-backed points, Hang's effort aims to give users NFTs that they can level up by being a fan. By engaging with the brand, buying stuff or participating in events, users can upgrade the status of their membership NFT, which they could eventually go on to sell to someone else with the perks they receive attached to it.

Smolin references the great lengths users go to at the end of the year to reach the next level of airline status as a way to signify how they price the value of the service; he wonders whether more services could build this relationship and create better membership programs for users. The reality is that most brand loyalty programs aren't that great and often just offer a way to more directly spam a user through communications. Smolin believes that rising customer acquisition costs are going to push brands to rethink their fundamental approach and might push them toward taking a risk on NFTs.

Crypto VC firm Paradigm debuts monster $2.5 billion fund

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Files for Bankruptcy After Cash Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network Ltd. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest casualty of a $2 trillion crash that has wiped out some of the industry’s biggest names and exposed hundreds of thousands of individual investors to steep losses.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders T

  • Crypto lender Celsius Network reveals $1.19 billion hole in bankruptcy filing

    (Reuters) -Celsius Network listed a $1.19 billion deficit on its balance sheet in a bankruptcy court filing on Thursday, a day after the cryptocurrency lender filed for Chapter 11. New Jersey-based Celsius froze withdrawals last month, citing "extreme" market conditions, cutting off access to savings for individual investors and sending tremors through the crypto market. In the filing at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York on Thursday, Celsius also said it had $40 million in claims against Singapore-based Three Arrows Capital, a crypto hedge fund that filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

  • NFT marketplace Opensea lets go of 20 percent of its staff

    The CEO blamed the combination of a “crypto winter” and economic instability.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App Growth Amid Fears Of Recession?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • US App Store revenue from non-game apps just topped games for the first time

    In the second quarter of this year, U.S. consumer spending in non-game mobile apps surpassed spending in mobile games for the first time in May 2022 and the trend continued in June. This drove the total revenue generated by non-game apps higher for the quarter, reaching about $3.4 billion on the U.S. App Store, compared with $3.3 billion spent on mobile games. After the shift in May, 50.3% of the spending was coming from non-game apps by June 2022, according to new findings in a report from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

  • Kakao confirms it is removing its external payment option after standoff with Google 

    Kakao continued using an external payment link in its Android app against Google’s new in-app payment rules. Kakao told TechCrunch that it decided to remove the external link for users' convenience. The decision came a week after Kakao held discussions with South Korea Communications Commission (KCC) and Google last Thursday (July 7).

  • New app to help guests find their car at Disney Parks

    This week, Disney announced a new car locator within the My Disney Experience app.

  • Circle’s Detailed Reserve Report Shows Only Cash, Short-Term Treasurys Back USDC Stablecoin

    The asset breakdown comes at a time when crypto firms and their finances are under increased scrutiny in the on-going crypto credit crisis.

  • Bellevue startup SeekOut snags Qualtrics exec as chief product officer

    The hire comes six months after SeekOut raised a $115 million Series C round and pushed its value to more than $1.2 billion.

  • Analysis-Bank of Canada uses 'shock and awe' to bolster inflation-fighting credibility

    The Bank of Canada unveiled a 'shock-and-awe' full-percentage-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, a surprise move that marked a change in messaging for a central bank desperate to show it can tame the worst inflation since 1983, analysts said. Two previous 50-basis-point rate hikes in April and June were clearly signaled by Governor Tiff Macklem.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    Most people follow a pretty standard glide path when it comes to retirement investing: focus on stocks when you're young and shift to bonds as you get older. But a new study from David Blanchett (Prudential Financial) and Michael Finke … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'Pomp' on Blockchain Jobs Outlook: 'Huge Trend of Brain Drain From Wall Street to Crypto'

    Entrepreneur and investor Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano joins "Community Crypto" host Isaiah Jackson to discuss key takeaways and trends he's seeing in the crypto job market amid a wave of layoffs and hiring freezes across the industry.

  • Taiwan Semi Tops Earnings Estimates. Demand for Cars Helped.

    Strong demand from auto makers and consumer-goods giants helped Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing raise revenue forecasts for the year and beat second-quarter earnings estimates. TSMC (ticker: TSM) posted net income for the three months ended in June of $1.55 a share on revenue of $17.9 billion. Analysts estimated TSMC would report earnings per share of $1.44.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Stock Traders Focusing on Core CPI

    Economists are predicting another month of 40-year high headline inflation that could further solidify expectations for a big rate hike from the Fed.

  • Investors Saved Almost $7 Billion in Falling Fund Fees: Are You Overpaying?

    Asset manager competition and fee-based models keep slashing investor fees, according to independent research firm Morningstar. The group's annual fund fee report, which evaluates trends in the cost of U.S. open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, found that the asset-weighted average expense ratio … Continue reading → The post Investors Saved Almost $7 Billion in Falling Fund Fees: Are You Overpaying? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Industry Moves: Columbia Sportswear Adds Nike Alum to Its Board + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Italian Markets Pummeled After Draghi’s Government Rocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian bond and stock futures plunged to fresh lows for the day and the euro dipped back below parity with the US dollar after Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he would offer his resignation to the country’s president. That offer was subsequently rejected.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off L

  • Elon Musk Wants Out. 3 Reasons Twitter Could Make Him Stay.

    Twitter's lawyers took apart each of Musk's arguments and said the social-media company faces 'irreparable' harm absent relief.

  • Mosaic Stock Strength Rating Climbs Amid Soaring Profits

    On Thursday, Mosaic reached an important technical milestone, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile. Mosaic stock, like most stocks, has taken a hit in the 2022 bear market. The RS Rating hike puts Mosaic stock in that elite group.

  • Fed Official Says 0.75-Point Interest Rate Rise Seems Most Likely in July

    Fed governor Christopher Waller says the central bank needs to raise rates high enough to slow the economy.