NFT.com Whitelist Crosses 10,000 Users

Immutable Holdings Inc.
·3 min read

Immutable Holdings Inc. Subsidiary Announces that over 10,000 Users Have Already Signed Up to Participate in its Whitelist, as Discord Channel Grows to over 20,000 Members

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO:HOLD) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to report that the NFT.com Whitelist has been enthusiastically received by the Web3 community. In under a few weeks, over 10,000 users have signed up, growing the existing community channel on Discord to more than 21,000 members. The Whitelist will remain open into early April and provide users with the opportunity to be eligible to participate in the next phase of the NFT.com platform launch, its Genesis Keys Whitelisted Blind Auction and Public Sale.

Earlier this month, the Company announced the beginnings of NFT.com, a Web3 Community-Governed Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) ecosystem. NFT.com will make available Genesis Keys, a collection of 1 of 10,000 unique fully animated NFTs. As a Genesis Key owner, users will have first access to the platform and provide participation in its governance. Each key enables a holder to create two unique NFT.com profiles (e.g. NFT.com/hello), also represented as NFTs.

“We have been inspired by the incredible stories and projects that have sprouted up in the Web3 ecosystem, yet we believe that the principles of Web3 are still missing from the NFT industry,” said Jordan Fried, Founder and CEO of Immutable Holdings. “We are creating the NFT hub that the community deserves — a community-governed ecosystem for the NFT industry, for the people, by the people.”

The Genesis Keys Whitelisted Blind Auction and Public Sale are anticipated to take place in April. For more information and to join the Whitelist, visit www.nft.com. Also follow Twitter at @NFTcomofficial and Discord at www.nft.com/discord for regular updates.

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO:HOLD) is on a mission to democratize access to Web3 and blockchain-based products and services. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of the $11B Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions (USD) under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem: 1800Bitcoin.com, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC.com), HBAR Labs, Immutable Advisory, Immutable Asset Management and NFT.com. To learn more, visit https://immutableholdings.com/.

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

info@immutableholdings.com

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including with respect to the NFT.com and Genesis Key. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions and stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


