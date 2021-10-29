U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.50
    -18.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,573.00
    -40.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,647.25
    -117.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,295.60
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.93
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1667
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.37
    +0.39 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7100
    +0.1380 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,952.56
    +1,283.35 (+2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,486.39
    +67.01 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.39
    -15.08 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

NFT for Dummies by Crocs League founder Doctor Troller

·3 min read

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There has been an explosion in the sales of NFTs in the past year. One digital artist called Beeple sold his NFT artwork called Opus for $69 million at Christies. Another artist called Pak created a collection of NFT Cubes which sold out at Sothebys for $17m, and last week UK based artist Doctor Troller's first drop of Crocs League NFTs netted over $500,000 in a couple of hours.

Doctor Troller x Crocs League
Doctor Troller x Crocs League

But what exactly is an NFT?
OK, let's start with the basics. NFT stands for non-fungible token.

OK, I'm sure you get the token bit, but non-fungible?
Non-fungible means it's unique, one of a kind, and cannot be replaced with something else.

You've heard of Bitcoin, right?
Well Bitcoin is fungible. One Bitcoin is exactly the same as another, you could trade any Bitcoin for another, they won't be any different. An NFT however, is a one-of-a-kind trading card. If you swap or sell it for another NFT you will have something completely different.

So how exactly do NFTs work?
Most NFTs are part of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Most purchases and trades of NFTs are done in ETH. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, but the ETH blockchain also supports these NFTs, and stores extra information which is why most NFT transactions are done in Etherium.

So what is worth buying in NFTs?
NFTs can be pretty much anything collectable that can be digitised. It could be music, videos, the world's first Tweet (it sold for $2.9m), but a lot of the current NFT excitement is around digital art.

The reason for this excitement is that NFTs are designed to give you something that can't be copied: ownership of the artwork. To explain this in terms of physical art collecting, anyone can buy a Van Gogh print, but only one person can own the original. And with blockchain technology, you can easily see that the artwork is the genuine version and not a fake.

OK, how does that work?
All transactions of the artwork are recorded and stored on the blockchain, this gives the NFT artwork, what art dealers call "provenance", you can see exactly who has owned the artwork right the way back to the original minting by the artist.

Right, I'm interested, but which NFTs are worth collecting?
Well, that's the $69m question, literally. So rarity of NFTs is important. If an artist releases an edition of a million NFTs they're not exactly rare, and so therefore this should be reflected in the price.

Have a look on community sites to see what prices these NFTs are going for, do your research. Discord is a good site to check on prices and sales for NFTs. Look and see what prices those NFTs have sold for today, not last week. This is a fast moving market, fortunes can be made quickly…and lost quickly. You've got to know the right time to get in, and get out.

What about security, I've heard about people being robbed online?
It's really important to have strong security. Have a good secure wallet, something like Metamask, but also it's good to double down with a physical wallet as well, so that if your computer is hacked you're not going to lose everything when you're asleep.

Please do ask us any questions that you think we should cover and we'll get back to you with some answers soon.

You can contact us across social media, including Twitter, Discord, Instagram and Crocs League website https://crocsleague.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673093/UK_NFT_Art.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • New trend sees Chinese influencers head to Shanghai Costco to pretend they’re in the US

    Costco is beloved by millions of shoppers all over the world for having just about everything one could possibly need. For some, that includes the perfect backdrop to their photos, as Chinese influencers have recently been flocking to the stores as part of a new trend. For the aesthetic: Influencers in China are posing just outside of Shanghai Costco, the country’s sole Costco location, to make themselves appear as though they’re in Los Angeles.

  • 1,000 Years of Joys and Sorrows by Ai Weiwei review: a rebel walking in his father's footsteps

    “I gather you’re a celebrity.” So began the interrogation of Ai Weiwei by a Chinese state security official, file open on the table before him and cigarette in hand. Far beyond the electrified fence and security cameras of the facility where he was being held, Ai was international news. It was April 2011, and the most famous Chinese artist in the world – hailed for his Bird’s Nest Olympic stadium, Sunflower Seeds exhibition at the Tate Modern and courageous criticism of China’s authoritarian lea

  • An Italian Villa With a Ceiling Mural by Caravaggio Could Fetch $547 Million at Auction

    The painting alone has been valued at $360 million.

  • Would You Pay $550 Million to Live in an Italian Villa (that Includes a Caravaggio Mural)?

    Built in the late 16th century as a hunting lodge, the stunning property is likely to set real estate auction records

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Next Week?

    MGM Resorts reports third-quarter earnings next weeks as folks return to casinos amid looser Covid restrictions. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As More Bitcoin Futures ETFs Hit The Market? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Visa Stock Plunges 7% on Report of Antitrust Probe

    The Justice Department is looking at whether the financial incentives that Visa gave fintech companies dissuaded them from using rival networks and technologies, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Lagarde: Bets on ECB Hikes Not in Line With Guidance

    European Central Bank&nbsp;President&nbsp;Christine Lagarde&nbsp;pushed back against market expectations of interest-rate hikes next year during a virtual press conference on Thursday. “Our analysis certainly does not support that the conditions of our forward guidance are satisfied at the time of liftoff as expected by markets nor any time soon thereafter," Lagarde said in Frankfurt.

  • T Rowe Price to expand into alternative investments with $4.2 billion Oak Hill deal

    Shares of T Rowe were up as much as 6% at $216, their highest in over a month. Generally, the steady stream of consolidation in the asset management space is expected to continue, according to a report from accounting and consulting firm PwC. "OHA meets the high bar we have set for inorganic opportunities, and their proven private credit expertise will help us meet our clients' demand for alternative credit," T Rowe Chief Executive Officer Bill Stromberg said.

  • Starbucks, Costco bump up wages amid national labor shortage

    Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) and Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) are both raising wages for their hourly employees across the country. On Monday, Costco increased its minimum wage to $17 an hour. "As Starbucks celebrates our 50th anniversary, we are reminded that our heritage is based on the simple concept that our green apron partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and that success is best when it’s shared,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a news release.

  • EBay Slides After Disappointing Forecast for Holiday Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- EBay Inc. worried investors with a holiday sales outlook that suggests shoppers are abandoning the online marketplace and resuming pre-pandemic spending habits. Shares fell as much as 7.7% in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeSales will

  • Stocks open higher, shrugging off GDP slowdown as investors focus on earnings

    Stocks opened slightly higher Thursday, with investors looking past a sharper-than-expected slowdown in third-quarter economic growth as strong corporate earnings results continue to roll in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105 points, or 0.3%, to 35,596, while the S&P 500 gained 21 points, or 0.5%, to trade at 4,573. The Nasdaq Composite rose 64 points, or 0.4%, to 15,300. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third-quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic

  • Tech Hangs Tough as Faltering Reopening Trade Slams Small Caps

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors poured into megacap growth shares, briefly sending the Nasdaq 100 to a record, on a bevy of strong corporate earnings and a rally in the global bond market fueled by anxiety over central-bank hawkishness.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Nasdaq 100 jumped as much as 1.1% to hit an intraday high for the fir

  • Cryptocurrency ETF Definition

    Cryptocurrency ETFs can provide a low cost of ownership for cryptocurrencies and recently debuted in the U.S.

  • Telecom Italia cuts 2021 core profit goal on home market weakness

    Telecom Italia (TIM), Italy's largest telecoms company, on Wednesday said it had further cut its 2021 core profit guidance to reflect worsening market conditions. Like other European peers, TIM is grappling with aggressive price competition on its crowded home market, which accounts for nearly 80% of sales. TIM said it expected its organic EBITDA-AL to post a mid- single digit drop this year, versus a previous forecast for a low-to-mid single digit decline.

  • Harley bikes may get costlier worldwide to cope with inflation

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc said on Wednesday it was exploring imposing surcharges on its motorbikes worldwide next year in a bid to cope with inflationary pressures, even as it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. So far, Harley's surcharges were applicable only in the United States, its biggest market, where the company raised them to 3.5% in the third quarter from 2% in the second to offset some higher raw material costs. Harley's main raw materials include steel, whose prices have surged in the United States this year.

  • Australia's CBA pleads guilty to consumer credit insurance fraud charges

    Scrutiny of Australian lenders and financial institutions has ramped up significantly since a Royal Commission inquiry in 2018 found widespread shortcomings in the sector, forcing companies and regulators to take swift action. Last month, the securities regulator said CBA had promoted and sold certain policies as an add-on insurance product to 165 customers by telephone and online. "The bank is no longer selling the products and the 165 customers affected had been compensated," a CBA spokesperson in an emailed statement said, adding that the company had fully cooperated with the ASIC during its investigation.

  • Sequoia Capital just flipped the script on VC funds. Here's why and why it matters.

    The venerable Valley venture firm is getting away from dedicated funds and the traditional 10-year investment cycle. It's got some good reasons why.