The NFT Gaming Company now using ChatGPT and Midjourney to Develop its Artificial Intelligence Gaming Portfolio.

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.
·3 min read
The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.
The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.

Roseland, NJ , March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. ("NFTG" or the "Company"), a company developing a digital gaming platform and community that will offer users the ability to mint unique avatars playable in all of the games on the platform in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” today announced that it started using ChatGPT and MidJourney AI to develop its portfolio of AI-based games.

“We are thrilled to incorporate ChatGPT and Midjourney to leverage their technology and expertise to enhance our game development process and content,” said Vadim Mats, Chief Executive Officer of NFT Gaming. “With their cutting-edge natural language processing, art-generation capabilities, and massive knowledge base, we will be able to incorporate more sophisticated storytelling, dialogue, and immersive gameplay.”

ChatGPT by OpenAI uses renowned language models designed to generate human-like conversations. The models are built on state-of-the-art AI technology and have been pre-trained on massive datasets, making it one of the most sophisticated language models in the market. The technology will enable The NFT Gaming Company to leverage these pre-trained models through APIs, making it easier to integrate into games to make interaction more realistic and engaging.

Midjourney is a powerful artificial intelligence program that generates images from natural language descriptions called “prompts.” The NFT Gaming Company will be able to create games where art is generated based on the choices that gamers will make while playing the games, potentially making each experience unique.

About The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.

The NFT Gaming Company is developing a digital gaming platform that will offer proprietary games as well as games developed and published by third parties. Our vision is to develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional digital games and to combine them with novel methods, such as the ability to create and mint unique in-game features, such as skins, characters, and experiences in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” that will allow users to have unique experiences and more control over in-game assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations
E:ir@nftgco.com
T: 1-888-319-2499


