NFT Legacy Gallery, an Initiative by India Gate Foods, Goes Live on OpenSea

·3 min read

Chaal Chitra, Chapter 1 of NFT Legacy Gallery, highlights miniature rice art of Bengal to revive the lost Indian art forms.

NOIDA, India, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- India Gate Foods, a global food brand, has proudly presents NFT Legacy Gallery, an initiative to strengthen the losing grip of India's century-old art heritage. India is a land of rich cultural heritage and diverse art forms. But unfortunately, it is true that India's traditional art forms are in the phase of extinction. NFT Legacy Gallery is a project that strives to take these art forms and artists to the global stage through the adoption of Web 3.0 technology, Blockchain. Chaal Chitra, Chapter one of this collection, will feature 20 miniature rice arts as collectible NFTs. These stunning NFTs are now ready to mint on OpenSea.

Madan Bhowmik is an unsung artist who has engraved sizable art in just tiny grains. His passion for miniature arts began 40 years before when he started to write names on small rice grains. Gradually, his writings developed into artworks that include Evolution of Man, the Roman Empire, Indian Freedom Warriors, and more. He has continued the same for the past 40 years and has passed on the rice art culture to the upcoming generations.

When asked about this initiative, Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing, KRBL India, asserted, "We are elated to roll out NFT Legacy Gallery, an artist-driven NFT collection that redefines the historic art forms of India. With this campaign, India Gate Foods strive to bring back the true legacy of these art forms and wish to take them to the global stage by adopting the technology of NFTs."

The splendid NFTs featured in the collection are now available for purchase and it includes the portraits of Devi Durga, Howrah Bridge, Lord Krishna, Sunset in a Bengal Village, Ramakrishna, Swami Vivekananda & Sarada Devi, and much more. These masterpieces are ideal examples that signify the dedication, skill, and talent of the Indian artist and the project takes them to the international arena with the web3.0 touch of non-fungible tokens.

Additionally, owners of the NFT Legacy Gallery will receive physical artwork (original portraits) of the digital versions they own. The team will deliver the physical work to the doorstep of the NFT holders. The best part of the project is that all the proceeds collected from the sale of the NFTs will be donated to the artists, thereby making it an artist-driven project. These NFTs add special value to the holder's portfolio and stand as a perfect digital art collectible.

Miniature handicraft artworks are not recognized among the public, and the majority of the strenuous efforts of artists go in vain. To give the proper recognition to this oldest art form of India and acknowledge the native rice artist of Bengal, India Gate Foods have come up with the brainchild NFT Legacy Gallery. Become an early adopter of the project by joining their Discord community and minting their NFTs to celebrate the lost art forms by minting these rare NFTs.

Source: India Gate Foods

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nft-legacy-gallery-an-initiative-by-india-gate-foods-goes-live-on-opensea-301648844.html

SOURCE India Gate Foods

