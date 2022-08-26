U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,199.50
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,268.00
    -5.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,150.50
    -5.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.50
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.52
    +1.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.00
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • Vix

    21.78
    -1.04 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1821
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7800
    +0.3100 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,603.74
    +67.72 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.65
    +2.86 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,774.15
    +295.14 (+1.04%)
     

NFT Market - Companies Like Binance Services Holdings Ltd. Offers a Wide Range of NFTs such as Alien Worlds Binance Mission, Bored Pixel EN, Freaky Mandrill Ape, and More

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NFT MARKET value is set to grow by USD 147.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 35.27% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The increasing demand for digital artworks is notably driving the non-fungible token (NFT) market growth, although factors such as uncertainty of the NFT market may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Globally, NFT has gained traction in digital art applications through the Internet, social media, and other digital mediums. Digital artists can sell one or more limited edition NFT offerings by issuing tokens and artists can also create new forms of an NFT. Therefore, such factors are driving the demand for the global NFT market.

The valuation of NFTs depends considerably on scarcity, uniqueness, and the perception of owners and buyers alongside the availability of distribution channels. Therefore, for a new seller, it is extremely difficult to anticipate the identity of the next buyers of an NFT or the possible factors which can drive their purchase. This uncertainty of the NFT market may impede the market growth.

Browse Summary of the NFT MARKET Research Report to Learn More

NFT Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

The non-fungible token (NFT) market share growth by the collectibles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Collectibles accounted for the highest market share in 2021. The growth of the collectible segment is majorly driven by the growing demand for digital assets across the world.

  • Geography

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Singapore, China, and The Philippines are the key markets for non-fungible tokens (NFT) in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download NFT MARKET Sample Report to Gain Further Insights

NFT Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

  • Asynchronous Art Inc.

  • Binance Services Holdings Ltd.

  • Dapper Labs Inc.

  • Decentraland Foundation

  • Enjin Pte. Ltd.

  • Foundation Labs Inc.

  • FTX Trading Ltd.

  • Funko Inc.

  • Gala Games

  • Gemini Trust Co. LLC

  • Mintable.app

  • Mobox Digital Co. Ltd.

  • Onchain Labs Inc.

  • OpenSea

  • Rarible Inc.

  • Sorare SAS

  • SuperRare Labs Inc.

  • Theta Labs Inc.

  • Yellowheart LLC

  • Yuga Labs LLC

The non-fungible token (NFT) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

NFT Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist NFT market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the NFT market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the NFT market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of NFT market vendors

Related Reports:

Browse Summary of the TOKENIZATION MARKET Report by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 3.60 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 22.49% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The rising number of online transactions is notably driving the tokenization market growth, although factors such as system integration and interoperability issues may impede market growth.

Browse Summary of the ADVANCED AUTHENTICATION MARKET Report by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 33.65 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 14.52% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The introduction of out-of-band (OOB) authentication is one of the key advanced authentication market trends.

NFT Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 147.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

30.72

Regional analysis

APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

United Arab Emirates, Singapore, China, The Philippines, and Venezuela

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Asynchronous Art Inc., Binance Services Holdings Ltd., Dapper Labs Inc., Decentraland Foundation, Enjin Pte. Ltd., Foundation Labs Inc., FTX Trading Ltd., Funko Inc., Gala Games, Gemini Trust Co. LLC, Mintable.app, Mobox Digital Co. Ltd., Onchain Labs Inc., OpenSea, Rarible Inc., Sorare SAS, SuperRare Labs Inc., Theta Labs Inc., Yellowheart LLC, and Yuga Labs LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02:  Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03:  Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application

Exhibit 06:  Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07:  Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08:  Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape                            

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09:  Parent market

Exhibit 10:  Market characteristics

3. Market Sizing                      

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13:  Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14:  Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15:  Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16:  Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17:  Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18:  Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19:  Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20:  Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21:  Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22:  Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23:  Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application                        

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24:  Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25:  Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26:  Chart on Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27:  Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28:  Chart on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29:  Data Table on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30:  Chart on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31:  Data Table on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32:  Chart on Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33:  Data Table on Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34:  Chart on  Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35:  Data Table on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36:  Chart on Arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37:  Data Table on Arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38:  Chart on Arts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39:  Data Table on Arts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40:  Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41:  Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 42:  Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43:  Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44:  Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6. Customer landscape                        

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 45:  Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape                    

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46:  Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 47:  Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48:  Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 49:  Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50:  Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51:  Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52:  Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53:  Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54:  Chart on  South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55:  Data Table on  South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56:  Chart on  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57:  Data Table on  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58:  Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59:  Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60:  Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61:  Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62:  Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63:  Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64:  Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65:  Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66:  Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67:  Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68:  Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69:  Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70:  Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71:  Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72:  Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73:  Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74:  Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75:  Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76:  Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77:  Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Venezuela - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78:  Chart on Venezuela - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79:  Data Table on Venezuela - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80:  Chart on Venezuela - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81:  Data Table on Venezuela - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82:  Chart on The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83:  Data Table on The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84:  Chart on The Philippines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85:  Data Table on The Philippines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86:  Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87:  Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88:  Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89:  Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90:  Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand for digital artworks

8.1.2 Growing investment in digital assets

8.1.3 Security and ownership of digital assets

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Uncertainty of the NFT market

8.2.2 Threat from cyberattacks

8.2.3 Legal and regulatory challenges associated with the NFT market

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91:  Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Growing number of big brands entering the market

8.4.2 Emergence of fractionalized NFTs

8.4.3 Growing application of AI in the market

9. Vendor Landscape                            

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92:  Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93:  Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94:  Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96:  Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Binance Services Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 97:  Binance Services Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 98:  Binance Services Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 99:  Binance Services Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Dapper Labs Inc.

Exhibit 100:  Dapper Labs Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 101:  Dapper Labs Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 102:  Dapper Labs Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Decentraland Foundation

Exhibit 103:  Decentraland Foundation - Overview

Exhibit 104:  Decentraland Foundation - Product / Service

Exhibit 105:  Decentraland Foundation - Key offerings

10.6 FTX Trading Ltd.

Exhibit 106:  FTX Trading Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 107:  FTX Trading Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 108:  FTX Trading Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Funko Inc.

Exhibit 109:  Funko Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 110:  Funko Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 111:  Funko Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 112:  Funko Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Gemini Trust Co. LLC

Exhibit 113:  Gemini Trust Co. LLC - Overview

Exhibit 114:  Gemini Trust Co. LLC - Product / Service

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nft-market--companies-like-binance-services-holdings-ltd-offers-a-wide-range-of-nfts-such-as-alien-worlds-binance-mission-bored-pixel-en-freaky-mandrill-ape-and-more-301610940.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me today are Matt Murphy, Marvell's president and CEO; and Jean Hu, our CFO. A reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is available in the investor relations section of our website.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • Qantas to pick planemaker via contest to replace ageing A330 fleet

    Qantas Airways Ltd plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 planes in the next 12 to 18 months, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. "We will be looking at the market in the coming 12 months," Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson told reporters. She did not say what models would be considered as a replacement, though most airlines have looked at the A330neo and A350 models from Airbus and rival Boeing Co 787 and any deal would be worth multiple billions of dollars based on list prices.

  • California bans all new gas-powered car sales by 2035

    The state of California has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that will ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars in the future.

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • 4 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Chemical Specialty Industry

    The Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry is poised to benefit from higher demand across major end-use markets. LTHM, DQ, NGVT and HWKN are set to gain from the favorable industry fundamentals and strategic actions to counter cost inflation.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Top Stock Reports for Bank of America, Toyota Motor & AT&T

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corporation (BAC), Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) and AT&T Inc. (T).

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • Congressional Bill: RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices edge up on signs of improving demand

    Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, though gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day. Brent crude futures climbed 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $99.80 a barrel at 0051 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.00 a barrel.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Boeing Employees Working on FAA’s Behalf Report Less Interference

    An internal survey found 14% of employees working on regulators’ behalf reported perceived interference; a 2019 survey found 40% reported “undue pressure.”

  • Australia's Lynas posts record profit on solid rare earths demand

    Demand for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), widely used to make magnets that power electric vehicle motors, remained strong as companies and governments work towards meeting their climate targets. The rare earths minerals are also used in a wide range of everyday goods such as iPhones and laptops. "Rare earths prices were sustained at high levels during the second half of the year and the NdPr market price remained 70% to 80% higher than in the same period last year," said Chief Executive Amanda Lacaze.

  • Marvell stock drops as persistent supply constraints weaken data-center forecast

    Marvell Technology Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker forecast data-center sales for the third quarter that fell well short of Wall Street expectations due to supply constraints that aren't expected to ease until the fourth quarter.

  • With eye on gene therapies, Thermo Fisher opens manufacturing site off I-495

    Public officials are touting the creation of life sciences jobs in a part of the state well outside Boston and Cambridge.