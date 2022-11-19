NFT Marketplace Startup - Farming Online from the United Arab Emirates creates NFTs for World Food Security

On the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day, Khalifa AlJaziri intends to announce to the world the creation of the NFT marketplace for World Food Security

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food - the blessed commodity that fuels our bodies and fires our minds, the essential building block of our health and happiness. But what if you learned that this food is not accessible to everyone and that bold steps need to be taken to ensure our food security now and in the future?

This thought drove entrepreneur and path-breaking Emirati innovator Khalifa AlJaziri on a unique mission to find the solution.

Being an early adapter of cutting-edge technologies, both in his business and the public sphere, he has always advocated for ideas long before the world catches up.

Well-known in the region and beyond, he fills more shoes than one can count - he is an IoT specialist, an established orator, educator, technologist, environmentalist, and an advocate for blockchain networks, NFTs, DAOs, and the Metaverse.

With a background in architecture and urban planning, he was always interested in sustainability and effective resource management. With his unique set of skills, he ventured into trying to solve the issue of food scarcity and uneven food distribution across the world.

By bringing IoT systems to bridge the gap between technology, animal husbandry, and agriculture, he believes valuable data can be obtained to help increase food productivity.

Malaysian giant Rimaunangis SDN BHD has been active in the agricultural and livestock business for over a decade. Dato' Muhamad Firdaus Azhar, the company's executive chairman and collaborative technologist understands that agriculture's main problem worldwide is access to finance. Due to intermediates, farmers are often victimized in the supply chain and fail to get the deserved price for their products and labor.

Khalifa AlJaziri and Dato' Muhamad Firdaus Azhar convened a meeting to discuss the valuable role of blockchain technology in the agriculture and livestock industry. Utilizing the concept of smart contract NFT in developing a new agricultural Metaverse will translate into considerable gains in the sector.

IoT optimization in a smart farm would effectively process the large amount of data generated in the remote monitoring of soil, water, field conditions, livestock health, and consumption. This, in turn, would massively improve the supply chain, thereby boosting productivity and profits.

Soon agriculturalists, livestock owners, wholesale corporations, governments, and investors will be able to collaborate with the help of technology, the results being immediate and practical, creating substantial revenue streams for everyone involved.

On the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day, Khalifa AlJaziri intends to announce to the world the creation of the NFT marketplace for World Food Security. He will outline the robust framework that would include a financing model, the efficient use of NFTs, and the opportunity for every NFT owner to benefit from profit-sharing based on Islamic Sharia principles.

We will soon see a future where food and food systems become accessible to us and our future generations with ease.

