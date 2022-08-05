What NFT.NYC missed that Coachella got right

Earlier this summer, as crypto entered into a bear market, the odds were stacked against NFT.NYC 2022. But even — and perhaps especially — as the non-fungible tokens market plunged to US$700 million in June, down from US$2.6 billion in May, there could've been more emphasis on addressing the issues facing the industry. While the conference itself may have tried to approach NFTs in a more serious way, many of the projects attending the event seemed more focused on hiring a Snoop Dogg impersonator to garner hype than pushing the industry forward. And instead of informative sessions on how to build serious use cases for NFTs, many attendees reported “zero quiet spaces” at a conference whose highlight seemed to be partying with millionaires and models.