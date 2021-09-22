U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,405.47
    +51.28 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,361.08
    +441.24 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,903.32
    +156.92 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.87
    +37.69 (+1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.97
    +1.48 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    +0.32 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3140
    -0.0100 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3668
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6010
    +0.3810 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,245.69
    +154.55 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.75
    +38.27 (+3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

The NFT on-ramp is still too steep

Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

Years and years ago, to get a better handle on the then-nascent crypto economy, I bought some bitcoin. About $50 worth, if memory serves. And then I moved it to BTC-E, at which point I bought some random coins to see how that would go.

BTC-E eventually closed after a massive money-laundering fine, so I presume that whatever coins I bought back then are lost to the void. That's why I haven't had any disclosures in anything I've written about crypto since -- I don't own any that I can access, which is the same thing as not owning any crypto at all.

That's no longer the case. After chatting about the NFT craze once or twice on the podcast, I realized that the trend wasn't going away, which meant that I needed to give it a try. Most folks who write about football have thrown a football. It seemed pretty reasonable to dip a single toe into the NFT waters if I was going to keep covering them.

After doing a little playing around, my impressions are that NFTs are neat and fun and silly -- and that their on-ramp is still far too steep for most folks.

Hello, I'm Alex and I am an NFT noob

To get into the NFT game, I opened a Coinbase account and bought $50 worth of ether. My goal was not to buy lots of crypto, use it to purchase NFTs and reap stonk-like gains. I just wanted to run the process and figured I could find some sort of unloved NFT for $50 worth of Ethereum's token. I even considered buying a piece from an artist I like, whose physical art I own and who makes NFTs.

So, I moved the funds from Coinbase to NFT market OpenSea, where I also had a wallet. The exact linkage between OpenSea and MetaMask wasn't 100% clear during the process, but, hey, I'm here for a good time, so I rolled with it.

Sadly, fees from Coinbase and transferring my pittance of ether quickly ate into my crypto wealth:

From this point, I figured I had paid the piper and was ready to buy something worth as little as possible, closing this chapter on my NFT mess-around.

Regular crypto users and traders know what's coming, but let me explain for the rest of the crew. There's a thing called gas fees in the ether ecosystem, the price that you pay to have your transaction executed. And it turned out that the gas fee alone for the purchase of an NFT that cost as close to zero as possible was more than the total ETH that I had in my account.

So, what I had done was turn $50 into less than $50 and locked the funds in an account on an art marketplace where I couldn't afford to buy something that cost nothing.

Thankfully, someone sent me a pity NFT for my live-tweeted troubles, so I now own this. Which I can't sell because I don't really want to get into the tax issues and because receiving a gift is against journalistic ethics.

At some point, I guess I'll sell the NFT, explain to my spouse why our taxes are more complicated than usual, and donate whatever money it is worth at the time to charity. I've received a few offers for my free NFT for around $300, which is weird. It's like someone handing you a small plastic chit that has a pretty color and then having folks queue up to offer you several hundred dollars for it.

I also minted my own NFT of a Twitter thread discussing NFTs with a friend. No one wants to buy that one, but, again, it's good to experiment.

This little saga closes with Thugbirdz, an NFT project that sports highly pixelated images of birds. I looked these up on OpenSea and found one that had a bird smoking a cigarette for a very low price. And it featured a "buy with card" option.

Bingo, I thought. I can just use one of my fiat cards to buy this bird, and then I will have actually managed my original goal of purchasing -- as opposed to minting or receiving -- an NFT. But after mucking around with the service to use a card -- MoonPay -- and verifying that I am in fact who I am, two of my cards hit fraud barriers.

No smoking Thugbird for Alex.

Anyway, all this is to say that I like buying art and I think NFTs are good fun. But the on-ramp to actually getting one is too high. Perhaps that's why OpenSea has added 107,000 active users in the last week, per DappRadar, instead of, say, a few million. Folks who want to eventually climb through the software web required, and the huge fees that must be paid, will manage. But if NFTs want the more regular types like yours truly, the barriers need to come down a little. Or at least the fees.

Perhaps proof-of-stake will fix this. Or Solana. Regardless, here's to tinkering. And helping Coinbase's next-quarter earnings report by a few dollars.

Recommended Stories

  • Armed St. Louis Couple Who Confronted BLM Mob Face Possible Law License Suspension

    A Missouri official has asked the state Supreme Court to suspend the law licenses of Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey.

  • Sorare raises $680 million for its fantasy sports NFT game

    French startup Sorare has announced that it has raised a significant funding round. Each digital card is registered as a unique token on the Ethereum blockchain. Players can buy and sell cards from other players.

  • Alleged QAnon Mastermind Is Selling Trump Retweets as NFTs

    Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastIn more proof that the writers of 2021 have jumped the shark, Ron Watkins—the man whom many suspect of controlling QAnon’s master account—is now in the NFT business. Specifically, Watkins is trying to make bank off of Trump’s retweets of him. Those digital gems can be yours for a cool $600, which in NFT land is mere pennies. With Tiffany Trump and the ‘Resistance Bro’ Krassenstein Brothers also getting in on the NFT game, well, enjoy late capitalism while it

  • St. Louis Couple Who Waved Guns At Protesters Face Suspension Of Law Licenses

    A Missouri official asked the state Supreme Court to suspend the law licenses of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who threatened Black Lives Matter marchers.

  • Tiger Woods releasing 10,000 NFTs through company co-founded by Tom Brady

    Tiger Woods is joining the NFT craze, releasing 10,000 digital images through a company co-founded by Tom Brady.

  • Biden bets on rapid COVID tests but they can be hard to find

    President Joe Biden is betting on millions more rapid, at-home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is overloading hospitals and threatening to shutter classrooms around the country.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why do some activists insist on anti-Israel ethnic studies?

    It's a shame that some of the writers of the first draft of California's ethnic studies program quit after their anti-Israel bias was called out.

  • AMC Chief Has Dogecoin on His Radar

    Adam Aron is polling his Twitter followers about Dogecoin payments.

  • Black Lives Matter Holds Protest Outside New York Restaurant After Alleged Racist Incident

    Anti-racism protesters demonstrated outside Carmines restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on September 20, following an altercation over vaccine cards that involved a restaurant hostess and several black patrons visiting from Texas.NY1 reported that details regarding the incident that occurred several days previous are disputed. According to reports, security camera footage shows three black women entering the restaurant after showing their vaccination cards. Shortly afterward, three men arrive to join the party, but only one shows a COVID-19 vaccine card. The women go into the restaurant with the man, then turn and go back outside, where the fight ensues.A lawyer for one of the women said the 24-year-old restaurant hostess used a racial slur, antagonized the guests by implying their vaccination cards were fake, and assaulted them.Police said they responded to the incident and the three women were charged with assault and criminal mischief. The restaurant denies race was a factor in the altercation.At the protest on September 20, Black Lives Matter organizers chanted outside the eatery and demanded that the restaurant “release the tape” of the incident, which it did, NY1 reported.In this clip, protesters are seen standing along the pavement outside the restaurant chanting, “Black lives, they matter here” and “We want justice for black people.”In the second, an anti-racism protester speaks into a megaphone on a street near Carmines, saying, “I am not anti-vaccine. I am anti-discrimination.” Credit: @allidoismix via Storyful

  • Facebook warns it is 'underreporting' iOS ad results amid Apple privacy changes

    Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is underreporting the results of its advertising business on Apple Inc iOS devices, acknowledging that recent privacy changes from the iPhone maker have made it more expensive and difficult for brands to advertise on Facebook. Facebook said in a blog post it estimates it is underreporting "conversions," an industry term that includes buying of products or other actions a person takes after seeing an ad, by 15%, adding that the figure varied among individual advertisers. Facebook said it believed actual conversions such as sales and app downloads are higher than reported.

  • Facebook wraps up deals with Australian media firms, TV broadcaster SBS excluded

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Facebook Inc has told Australian publishers it has stopped negotiating licensing deals, an email to the industry seen by Reuters showed, a move which came just six months after the passing of a law designed to make tech giants pay for news content. While Facebook has announced deals with most of the country's largest news outlets, some companies including TV broadcaster SBS and smaller publishers have been left out in the cold, raising questions about the scope and effectiveness of the ground-breaking law. Facebook's regional head of news partnerships, Andrew Hunter, said in an August email to publishers it had "now concluded" deals where it would pay Australian companies for content on its just-launched "Facebook News" channel.

  • Universal Music Stock Surges in Trading Debut

    Vivendi, Universal Music Group’s French parent company, floated 60% of the music group in a spinoff to its existing shareholders.

  • Universal Shares Soar as Music Giant Makes $53 Billion Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Universal Music Group BV shares soared in their stock market debut as investors seized the chance to own the dominant player in a resurgent music industry. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Tr

  • Top Communications Stocks for October 2021

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • StreamElements nabs $100M as it passes 1.1M creators using its platform to build and monetize video content

    Video is at the heart of how people use the internet today, and creators are at the heart of what is being made and watched on video. StreamElements, which provides production and analytics tools to people who livestream and make video-on-demand for platforms like Amazon's Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook, has raised $100 million in funding -- money that it will be using to continue building out the tools on its platform, to do more in on-demand alongside a big business in livestreaming, and for marketing, specifically to bring more creators to its platform, which is already being used by 1.1 million people. "Our goal is to be everywhere creators are, which means expanding to new platforms, such as using the new funds to build out our presence on Trovo," said co-founder Gil Hirsch.

  • Social Media Stars Collaborate with Spin Master on Stylish P.Lushes Pets™ Plush

    Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, unveils designer P.Lushes Pets™ plush collection in collaboration with six social media stars who have staked claim on their own P.Lushes Pets character. Content creators Savannah Labrant, Jenna Davis and Loren Gray among the fashionable influencers to unveil their P.Lushes Pets characters as well as customized capsule collections available in limited quantities.

  • Facebook Drops After Warning Apple Ad-Tracking Will Slow Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. fell as much as 4.3% to the lowest point since July after warning Apple Inc.’s new data collection restrictions will hurt its third-quarter results.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Econom

  • Facebook says Apple’s ad changes are hurting its business

    Facebook said Wednesday that changes to Apple’s new privacy terms will continue to cause headwinds for its ads business in the third quarter. Why it matters: Facebook doesn’t typically provide these types of updates outside of earnings calls. The update signals to investors that the company is seeing numbers in the current quarter that reinforce previous warnings about impact from Apple’s changes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In a blog post Facebook’s

  • ‘Star Wars’ Editor Marcia Lucas Slams Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams and Sequel Trilogy: ‘They Don’t Get It’

    Marcia Lucas, the Oscar-winning editor of the original “Star Wars,” wasn’t very happy with Disney’s sequel trilogy. She said producer Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams “don’t get it” and “the storylines are terrible” in an interview for J.W. Rinzler’s book “Howard Kazanjian: A Producer’s Life,” which examines the prolific producer’s life, including his time […]

  • Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped Big News on Instagram and Fans Are Freaking Out

    We did not expect this! 🙌