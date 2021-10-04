U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,292.19
    -64.85 (-1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,966.25
    -360.21 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,218.77
    -347.93 (-2.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.70
    -23.93 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.59
    +1.71 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1625
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9300
    -0.0780 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,896.32
    +5.59 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,211.10
    +968.42 (+399.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

NFT startup Dapper Labs acquires virtual influencer startup Brud

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

Dapper Labs, the NFT startup behind NBA Top Shot which was recently valued above $7.5 billion, made an interesting acquisition this morning, telling Decrypt that they have purchased virtual influencer startup Brud and will be bringing the entire 32-person team aboard.

Brud is best known for its digitally rendered social media influencer characters, specifically one named Lil Miquela. The startup spawned several other players in the space when it caught investor attention back in 2018 but the virtual influencer space hasn't seen any explosions in interest and has stayed a pretty niche space over the years. The company's cache of characters have lived fictionalized lives on Instagram, racking up followers as the startup earned a $125 million valuation. Dapper didn't disclose what it paid for Brud.

The most pertinent question here is what does an NFT startup like Dapper want with Lil Miquela (now, just Miquela)?

Well, it seem that the short of it is -- not that much? Brud's founder Trevor McFedries has been getting deeper into the crypto world and moving his startup's focus towards collective decision-making through decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) which is where Dapper's central interest seems to lie. McFedries is already the co-founder of one of the more popular DAOs called "Friends With Benefits". DAOs can help users team up to make investment decisions as a collective and they've grown more popular in the past year as developers in the crypto space have started crafting bolder projects in the space.

While McFedries says the company will continue to develop Miquela, he will now lead a division inside Dapper Labs called Dapper Collectives focused on making DAOs more user-friendly and accessible to a new generation of crypto web users while leveraging the company's Flow blockchain.

NBA Top Shot creator on the NFT craze and why Ethereum still isn’t consumer friendly

More investors are betting on virtual influencers like Lil Miquela

Recommended Stories

  • Why Facebook Stock Crashed This Morning

    The bad news for Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) just keeps getting worse -- and Facebook stock is down another 4.4% as of 11 a.m. EDT Monday. By now you're surely familiar with The Wall Street Journal's "The Facebook Files" project, in which Journal reporters gained access to -- and exposed -- a treasure trove of internal Facebook documents. This morning, the latest shoe dropped when the Journal revealed the identity of its source, Frances Haugen, a former Facebook insider turned whistleblower who spent nearly two years working for Facebook on the company's Civic Integrity Team, which was tasked with figuring out how to stop the "spread [of] political falsehoods, [the stoking of] violence and [the abuse of Facebook] by malicious governments."

  • Facebook’s very, very bad day: Services go down as stock plunges in wake of whistleblower revelations

    Facebook Inc. services experienced widespread outages Monday morning, adding to the social network's miserable day.

  • When will Facebook be back and why is it, WhatsApp and Instagram not working?

    Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have all gone down in a major outage. Such problems – especially after they have been ongoing for hours – likely indicates there is a major problem with the technology underpinning Facebook’s services. In 2019, when it suffered from its biggest ever outage, it was more than 24 hours from the beginnings of the problem until Facebook said it was resolved.

  • Facebook Falls After Whistleblower Speaks Out Against Harms

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. shares dropped to their lowest level since June on Monday after a whistleblower revealed herself for the first time and accused the social media giant of putting “profit over safety” of its users.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Netw

  • Facebook and WhatsApp down - live updates: Instagram also stops working in major outage

    Latest Facebook news as it, Instagram and WhatsApp still not back up

  • Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by global outage

    Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went offline for users across the globe, the social media giant said on Monday, as it worked on restoring the services after being hit by one of its longest outages. The disruption, which hit Facebook's platforms minutes before noon, comes a day after a whistleblower accused the firm of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation. Shares of Facebook, which has nearly 2 billion daily active users, opened lower after the weekend's whistleblower report and slipped further to trade down 5.3% in afternoon trading on Monday.

  • Facebook Users Report Global Outages Across Social Network

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. users around the world reported they were unable to access its family of social-media apps, including the main social network, photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cos

  • Dogecoin Fans Swoon Over Elon Musk’s Floki Update

    Meme coin investors are hoping it means it won’t be long before the EV maker accepts Dogecoin payments.

  • Facebook whistleblower on social media giant putting profits before public safety: 'A betrayal of democracy'

    Frances Haugen says that while Facebook claims to try to rid the site of hate speech, the algorithm promotes it in the interest of making money.

  • Social media users rejoice about break from ‘toxic’ platforms during major outage

    ‘I hope it stays down,’ one person tweeted

  • Facebook again asks judge to dismiss U.S. lawsuit to force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook Inc asked a judge on Monday to dismiss the U.S. government's revised antitrust case that seeks to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook said in a court filing that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had failed to provide a "plausible factual basis for branding Facebook an unlawful monopolist." The company added it appears the FTC "had no basis for its naked allegation that Facebook has or had a monopoly."

  • Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s accusations against the social network

    Ex-product manager comes forward as source of internal documents leaked to The Wall Street Journal

  • Facebook, Instagram, And WhatsApp Are Down

    BuzzFeed News has reached out to Facebook to ask if they have tried turning it off and on again.View Entire Post ›

  • Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp Experience Widespread Outage

    In an interestingly timed follow-up to Sunday’s damning 60 Minutes report featuring a Facebook whistleblower, the social media giant’s apps are all experiencing outages today. Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger are all affected in the U.S. and several other countries, according to DownDetector and other monitors. Several initial press reports indicated the issue seemed […]

  • UPDATE 5-Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by global outage

    Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went offline for users across the globe, the social media giant said on Monday, as it worked on restoring the services after being hit by one of its longest outages. The disruption, which hit Facebook's platforms minutes before noon, comes a day after a whistleblower accused the firm of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation. Shares of Facebook, which has nearly 2 billion daily active users, opened lower after the weekend's whistleblower report and slipped further to trade down 5.3% in afternoon trading on Monday.

  • Facebook and Instagram went down, and the world does not know what to do with itself

    Social media users have been forced to vent their frustration on, gulp, Twitter.

  • Facebook whistleblower shows 'self-regulation is not working' for social media, White House says

    A whistleblower's allegations that Facebook put profits before safety is the latest revelation that "self-regulation is not working" for social-media platforms, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. On Sunday, "60 Minutes" interviewed former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen, who alleges that the company has been deceiving investors about how it has been dealing with hate speech and misinformation on its platform. Facebook's shares dropped as much as 6% on Monday. Psaki said th

  • Frances Haugen: Facebook whistleblower reveals identity

    Facebook ex-product manager Frances Haugen says the company prioritises "growth over safety".

  • The Facebook Whistleblower, Frances Haugen, Says She Wants to Fix the Company, Not Harm It

    The former employee who gathered documents that formed the foundation of The Wall Street Journal’s Facebook Files series says that her goal is to help prompt change at the social-media giant, not to stir anger toward it. “I love Facebook. I want to save it.”

  • Facebook and Google's Clones Can't Stop TikTok's Growth

    Since launching globally four years ago, TikTok's user growth has been insane. Meanwhile, the digital ad duopoly of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has taken steps to combat the rise of TikTok, which poses a threat to engagement on their platforms. This is far from the first time a younger social media company has threatened the dominance of Facebook or Google.