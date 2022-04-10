U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2400
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,606.11
    +97.55 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

NFT Trading Platform Market 2022-2028 | Size, Shares, Revenue, Trends | Types, Application, Key Players, Top Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Business Strategies

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·3 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Leading Players - OpenSea, Axie Marketplace, Larva Labs, NBA Top Shot, Rarible

Pune, April 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global NFT Trading Platform Market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the NFT Trading Platform. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to NFT Trading Platform market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/20552259

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the NFT Trading Platform market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company

  • OpenSea

  • Axie Marketplace

  • Larva Labs

  • NBA Top Shot

  • Rarible

  • SuperRare

  • Foundation

  • Nifty Gateway

  • Mintable

  • Theta

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/20552259

Market Segmentation:

NFT Trading Platform market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide NFT Trading Platform report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

  • Artwork NFT

  • Virtual Real Estate or Game Props NFT

  • Real NFT

  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Private Investor

  • Investment Company

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20552259

Detailed TOC of Global NFT Trading Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global NFT Trading Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2022-2028)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global NFT Trading Platform Market Share by Application (2022-2028)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global NFT Trading Platform Market Size

2.2 NFT Trading Platform Market Size by Regions

2.2.1 NFT Trading Platform Growth Rate by Regions (2022-2028)

2.2.2 NFT Trading Platform Market Share by Regions (2022-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 NFT Trading Platform Revenue by Players (2022 & 2028)

3.2 NFT Trading Platform Key Players Headquarters and Area Served

3.3 Key Players NFT Trading Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into NFT Trading Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown by Type and by Application

4.1 Global NFT Trading Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2028)

4.2 Global NFT Trading Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2028)

….continued.

Purchase this Report (Price 3900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/20552259


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • The Stock Market Is Heading for a Summer Plunge. It Will Be a Buying Opportunity.

    Historically, the six-month stretch before midterm elections in the second year of a presidency have been bad for equities, particularly when a Democrat is in the White House.

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.

  • 3 Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy This Spring

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is notorious for letting opportunity come to it instead of chasing overpriced assets. After years of sitting on a massive pile of cash, Berkshire has flipped the switch and been on a buying spree over the last few months. In March, it added to its stake in Occidental Petroleum (now its eighth-largest holding) and announced the acquisition of Alleghany, an insurance company.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • ‘Recession shock’: Bank of America is the latest major institution to deliver a grim warning for the future

    Banks, billionaires, and investors are warning that the writing is on the wall for a recession to strike.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • Why Stocks Are Rallying in the Midst of a War and Soaring Inflation

    In the midst of a war and soaring inflation, the S&P 500 has rebounded 7.6% from its 2022 low on March 8, cutting its losses for the year to about 6%.

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A big decline in the technology-driven Nasdaq is the ideal time to invest in these innovative companies.

  • China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio said on Saturday it has suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers. "Since March, due to reasons to do with the epidemic, the company's supplier partners in several places including Jilin, Shanghai and Jiangsu suspended production one after the other and have yet to recover," the company said on its mobile app. "Due to the impact of this Nio has had to halt car production."

  • Semiconductor Demand May Be Slowing. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Had Their Price Targets Cut.

    Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Is Home Depot Silently Killing Your Portfolio?

    Investors have been thrilled with Home Depot's (NYSE: HD) stock performance over five, 10, and 20-plus years. Here are two reasons Home Depot is dragging your portfolio down. While the pandemic slowed many stocks, Home Depot was not one of them.

  • Richest Agriculture Family’s Fortunes Jump as Food Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising food prices and turbulent global commodities markets are fueling a surge in wealth for the billionaire family behind America’s largest closely held company. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountElizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New TrialImran Khan Ousted as Pakistan Leader, Pavi

  • These 6 Words From Micron's CEO Could Spell Big Returns for Investors

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) continues to post strong operating results. In the fiscal second quarter, revenue and earnings per share came in above management's guidance. In the company's recent March earnings report, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra promised that Micron had big things ahead, saying that "our product portfolio momentum is accelerating."

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Inflation Could Cause Headaches for This Dividend King

    Tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has been one of the most durable companies in America. The Dividend King has increased its dividend payouts for 52 straight years, and the addictive properties of tobacco have empowered companies like Altria to slowly and steadily raise cigarette prices to make up for a smoking rate that has declined in the U.S. since the 1960s. While Altria's business can prove durable despite that challenge, investors should be at least concerned about how inflation might affect the company.