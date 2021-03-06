The Morning After: How much is the first tweet worth?

NFT. The letters stand for non-fungible token, and as I understand it, they’re a cryptographically backed way to create unique, trackable digital certificates of ownership. Whether or not that makes sense to you — this article may help , it’s from a few years ago when NBA Top Shots predecessor CryptoKitties was at its peak — they are suddenly attracting attention for drawing huge prices at auction .

@jack

Now Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is already a cryptocurrency fan, is swirling the waters by “minting” one NFT for something that is truly unique — the first tweet on Twitter, posted by Dorsey himself in 2006. The process is taking place on Cent’s Valuables platform, and while people aren’t bidding on ownership of the actual tweet, the platform itself says you can obtain a “1-of-1 autographed version.”

As of this writing, the highest offer submitted is for $700,000. Whether or not you agree NFTs are a “ dangerous trap ” or even an “ absolute disaster ,” as long as someone’s willing to keep the prices at this level they won’t go away.

— Richard Lawler

It traveled 21.3 feet over 33 minutes.

NASA Perseverance rover tire tracks

NASA’s Perseverance rover has completed its first test drive since landing on the surface of Mars on February 18th . On March 4th, it went on a short 33-minute jaunt that saw it travel 21.3 feet (6.5 meters) in and around its landing site, the agency announced on Friday . The milestone is the first of many technical tests Perseverance needs to complete before it starts looking for signs of ancient microbial life in the Jezero Crater, which was once home to an ancient lake.

Continue reading.

Is that a social media feature worth paying for?

Social media maven Jane Manchun Wong has shared a first look at an "Undo Send" timer for tweets that lets you take back your hot take or erroneous comment before it's out in the wild.

The feature — which gives you about five seconds to retract a sent tweet — was first mentioned in a Twitter survey last July seeking feedback on its push into subscriptions. The platform was also reportedly mulling tipping for exclusive content and paid access to the Tweetdeck app in a bid to supplement its ad revenues.

Continue reading.

Story continues

The August Smart Lock is on sale for $184.

Apple iPad Air (2020)

This week Apple's 256GB iPad Air was discounted to its lowest price yet ( $680 ) and Google's midrange Pixel 4a 5G smartphone fell to $450 . Nintendo Switch owners can still grab a few accessories like the Ring Fit Adventure ( $70 ) and the Switch Pro Controller ( $59 ) for less, while Bose's high-end 700 wireless headphones remain $80 off at $299 .

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

Continue reading.

Is Microsoft Mesh the future of remote work?

Engadget Podcast logo

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with CNET Editor-at-Large Scott Stein about Microsoft’s latest Mixed Reality endeavor: Mesh . It’s a virtual meeting platform that can work across HoloLens, VR headsets, computers and smartphones, making it one of the most versatile remote work solutions we’ve seen yet. Will Microsoft Mesh power all our virtual meetings in the future? Or do we need AR glasses to get here first? Also, they dive into Google’s new privacy changes around ads . No more personalized ads based on your browsing history!

Listen on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Pocket Casts or Stitcher .

Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

My late, reluctant trip to 'Mass Effect Andromeda'

How to choose the best TV for gaming

The world's largest telescope is edging closer to completion

Big Tech critic and net neutrality advocate Tim Wu is joining the White House

Microsoft email server flaws exploited to hack at least 30,000 US organizations

Bag maker Peak Design calls out Amazon for its copycat ways

SpaceX's SN10 Starship sticks the landing -- and then explodes

Ford Mustang Mach-E's first recall addresses loose bolts

The CPU from Apple's iMac G3 is powering NASA's Perseverance rover

Bloomberg: Next Nintendo Switch can output 4K and has a 7-inch OLED

Watch Samsung detail its Micro LED TVs

DJI officially unveils its cinematic FPV drone

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: A better balance of premium and practical