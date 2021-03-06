U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,841.94
    +73.47 (+1.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,496.30
    +572.16 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,920.15
    +196.68 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.21
    +45.29 (+2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.28
    +2.45 (+3.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,698.20
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1925
    -0.0054 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    +0.0040 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    -0.0067 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.2450
    +0.2690 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,691.40
    -784.10 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.93
    +39.75 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,630.52
    -20.36 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,864.32
    -65.78 (-0.23%)
     

The Morning After: How much is the first tweet worth?

Mat Smith, Richard Lawler and Engadget
·3 min read

NFT. The letters stand for non-fungible token, and as I understand it, they’re a cryptographically backed way to create unique, trackable digital certificates of ownership. Whether or not that makes sense to you — this article may help, it’s from a few years ago when NBA Top Shots predecessor CryptoKitties was at its peak — they are suddenly attracting attention for drawing huge prices at auction.

@jack
Now Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is already a cryptocurrency fan, is swirling the waters by “minting” one NFT for something that is truly unique — the first tweet on Twitter, posted by Dorsey himself in 2006. The process is taking place on Cent’s Valuables platform, and while people aren’t bidding on ownership of the actual tweet, the platform itself says you can obtain a “1-of-1 autographed version.”

As of this writing, the highest offer submitted is for $700,000. Whether or not you agree NFTs are a “dangerous trap” or even an “absolute disaster,” as long as someone’s willing to keep the prices at this level they won’t go away.

— Richard Lawler

NASA’s Perseverance rover goes for a test drive on Mars

It traveled 21.3 feet over 33 minutes.

NASA Perseverance rover tire tracks
NASA’s Perseverance rover has completed its first test drive since landing on the surface of Mars on February 18th. On March 4th, it went on a short 33-minute jaunt that saw it travel 21.3 feet (6.5 meters) in and around its landing site, the agency announced on Friday. The milestone is the first of many technical tests Perseverance needs to complete before it starts looking for signs of ancient microbial life in the Jezero Crater, which was once home to an ancient lake.
Continue reading.

Twitter is testing an 'Undo Send' button for tweets

Is that a social media feature worth paying for?

Social media maven Jane Manchun Wong has shared a first look at an "Undo Send" timer for tweets that lets you take back your hot take or erroneous comment before it's out in the wild.

The feature — which gives you about five seconds to retract a sent tweet — was first mentioned in a Twitter survey last July seeking feedback on its push into subscriptions. The platform was also reportedly mulling tipping for exclusive content and paid access to the Tweetdeck app in a bid to supplement its ad revenues.
Continue reading.

The best deals we found this week: $70 off the 256GB iPad Air and more

The August Smart Lock is on sale for $184.

Apple iPad Air (2020)
This week Apple's 256GB iPad Air was discounted to its lowest price yet ($680) and Google's midrange Pixel 4a 5G smartphone fell to $450. Nintendo Switch owners can still grab a few accessories like the Ring Fit Adventure ($70) and the Switch Pro Controller ($59) for less, while Bose's high-end 700 wireless headphones remain $80 off at $299.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.
Continue reading.

The Engadget Podcast

Is Microsoft Mesh the future of remote work?

Engadget Podcast logo
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with CNET Editor-at-Large Scott Stein about Microsoft’s latest Mixed Reality endeavor: Mesh. It’s a virtual meeting platform that can work across HoloLens, VR headsets, computers and smartphones, making it one of the most versatile remote work solutions we’ve seen yet. Will Microsoft Mesh power all our virtual meetings in the future? Or do we need AR glasses to get here first? Also, they dive into Google’s new privacy changes around ads. No more personalized ads based on your browsing history!

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

My late, reluctant trip to 'Mass Effect Andromeda'

How to choose the best TV for gaming

The world's largest telescope is edging closer to completion

Big Tech critic and net neutrality advocate Tim Wu is joining the White House

Microsoft email server flaws exploited to hack at least 30,000 US organizations

Bag maker Peak Design calls out Amazon for its copycat ways

SpaceX's SN10 Starship sticks the landing -- and then explodes

Ford Mustang Mach-E's first recall addresses loose bolts

The CPU from Apple's iMac G3 is powering NASA's Perseverance rover

Bloomberg: Next Nintendo Switch can output 4K and has a 7-inch OLED

Watch Samsung detail its Micro LED TVs

DJI officially unveils its cinematic FPV drone

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: A better balance of premium and practical

Researchers build the fastest laser-based random number generator

Recommended Stories

  • Google Fit’s camera-based heart and breathing rate trackers arrive March 8th

    Google will start rolling out the Fit app's camera-based heart and respiratory rate trackers on Monday, March 8th.

  • Mars rover Perseverance goes for its first test drive

    The Mars rover Perseverance has successfully conducted its first test drive on the Red Planet, the US space agency NASA said on Friday. The six-wheeled rover travelled about 6.5 meters (21.3 feet) in 33 minutes on Thursday, NASA said. It drove four meters forward, turned in place 150 degrees to the left, and then backed up 2.5 meters, leaving tyre tracks in the Martian dust. "This was our first chance to 'kick the tyres' and take Perseverance out for a spin," said Anais Zarifian, Perseverance mobility test bed engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Zarifian said the test drive went "incredibly well" and represented a "huge milestone for the mission and the mobility team."

  • Tesla ditches forums and pushes fans to take political action with Engage

    Tesla has created a new website for its fans, one mainly designed to spur them to political action on its behalf.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has created an NFT for the first tweet

    The first tweet ever is up for auction, or at least an NFT linked to it is.

  • Gov. Newsom speaks from Stockton on effort to vaccinate people in vulnerable areas

    Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an update Thursday from Stockton on California's focus on addressing COVID-19 health inequities for disproportionately impacted communities.

  • VW 'Project Trinity' teases cars that unlock features on-demand

    VW's 'Project Trinity' EV is due in 2026 with features that drivers unlock on-demand.

  • Ableton Live 11: The biggest upgrades explained

    Ableton Live 11 is partially about playing catchup and partially about looking to the future.

  • Antarctica: Close-up view of crack that made mega-iceberg

    A UK satellite peeps through the clouds to see the great rift that produced a near-500-sq-mile berg.

  • Tour Santa Monica's once-vibrant Black neighborhoods, nearly erased by racism and 'progress'

    Historian Alison Rose Jefferson takes us on a tour of what remains of Santa Monica's once tight-knit Black community, decimated by racist policies.

  • Vizio tries to go public, five years after its messy first attempt

    You know what they say: If at first you don’t succeed at getting listed on the New York Stock Exchange because you made plans to merge with a massive Chinese streaming media company that bailed on you and its plans to expand into the US, try, try again. And that’s exactly what Vizio, one of the biggest TV brands in the US, plans to do.

  • ‘People should be worried’ about COVID-19 variants, expert says

    Thanks to natural mutations, more-infectious and potentially deadlier variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are now racing around the globe and are threatening to turn back the recent progress against the disease due to vaccination.

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Dr. Seuss Stunt Leaves People Very, Very Puzzled

    "So what's the point? Forgive me if I am confused."

  • Everything you should know about Disney+, the streaming service everyone's talking about

    Get a free week's trial, now. It's the only place you can stream Frozen, The Simpsons, The Muppets, Iron Man, Star Wars and more.

  • NASA awards key contract to bring rock samples back from Mars

    NASA has taken a big step in the Mars Sample Return mission, awarding the Mars Ascent Propulsion System (MAPS) contract to longtime NASA contractor Northrup Grumman Systems.

  • Amazon's 'Good Night Oppy' will tell the story of NASA's Opportunity Mars rover

    With Perseverance capturing the imagination of people the world over, Amazon plans to tell the story of one of its predecessors.

  • 'Apex Legends' gets a permanent solo queue

    'Apex Legends' is getting a permanent solo queue option on March 9th, but it's not the mode you might have expected.

  • Nasa's Perseverance makes first journey on Mars

    Nasa’s newest Mars rover makes its first test drive, wiggling its wheels and travelling 6.5m on the red planet. The Perseverance ventured from its landing position on Thursday, two weeks after setting down on Mars to seek signs of past life.

  • Why Senator Sherrod Brown wants higher taxes on 'corporate freeloaders'

    Senator Sherrod Brown says capitalism needs rules so workers have a fighting chance.

  • Deep Basin Fund Returns Capital Citing ‘Dangerous’ Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy hedge fund Deep Basin Capital LP is returning capital to investors after retail traders drove market volatility to extreme levels, hitting some of the fund’s positions, according a letter to investors reviewed by Bloomberg News.“I do not believe that risk markets are functioning properly and am deeply concerned about the immediate investment climate,” Matthew J. Smith, managing partner of the Stamford, Connecticut-based fund, wrote in the letter.“Further, the market structure has changed and become more dangerous in ways that at this point are difficult to quantify and understand, and I cannot fully study these changes while taking risk with partner capital,” he wrote.The fund fell 1% in 2020 and another 2.7% in the first two months of this year, according to a person familiar with its performance. “Long before the Gamestop fiasco raised broad awareness of the impact of retail investors on the stock market, we witnessed an escalating retail presence and extreme behavior in energy stocks starting in April 2020,” Smith wrote.“Since then, and with increased regularity, we have seen volumes associated with retail flows exceed 50% of the daily trading in equities and equity options in a growing number of our stocks”Hedge funds have struggled to make money for much of the last decade as equity markets surged, and there have been more hedge funds closures than launches since 2014, according to Hedge Fund Research. During the first three quarters of 2020, 619 funds shut compared with 364 that opened.Melvin, MaplelaneStock rallies driven by retail investors caused even greater pain for some short sellers this year, with funds like Melvin Capital Management and Maplelane Capital losing billions during January’s GameStop Corp. short squeeze. Melvin made up for some of its losses after gaining 22% in February.A spokesperson for Deep Basin declined to comment. Deep Basin counted among its holdings put options on retail trader darlings like Plug Power Inc. and Tesla Inc., according to the fund’s fourth-quarter disclosure. Armed with cash, retail traders crowded into obscure companies like Ring Energy, sending call-option volume soaring for the tiny producer.‘Tectonic Shift’Smith cited a shift in the market’s ability to tolerate short selling as one reason for liquidating the fund, writing that in recent weeks “we have witnessed a tectonic shift in the market’s ability to short anything.” Agencies that are tasked with regulating the market have also turned it into “a levered casino.”The majority of partners’ capital should be returned by mid-April, and while most of the fund’s risk has been reduced, it remains 20% gross exposed and will be reduced passively during March.(Adds fund performance in fourth paragraph and manager quote in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman: GameStop frenzy is ‘a game,’ not investing

    Personal finance guru Suze Orman derided the GameStop trading spree as "stupid" and "crazy," saying that the effort to short squeeze the company turned investing into a game.