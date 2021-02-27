U.S. markets closed

What the NFT? VC David Pakman dumbs down the digital collectibles frenzy and why it's taking off now

Connie Loizos
·9 min read

Non-fungible tokens have been around for two years, but these NFTs, one-of-one digital items on the Ethereum and other blockchains, are suddenly becoming a more popular way to collect visual art, primarily, whether it's an animated cat or an NBA clip or virtual furniture.

"Suddenly" is hardly an overstatement. According to the outlet Cointelegraph, during the second half of last year, $9 million worth of NFT goods sold to buyers; during one 24-hour window earlier this week, $60 million worth of digital goods were sold.

What's going on? A thorough New York Times piece on the trend earlier this week likely fueled new interest, along with a separate piece in Esquire about the artist Beeple, a Wisconsin dad whose digital drawings, which he has created every single day for the last 13 years, began selling like hotcakes in December. If you need evidence of a tipping point (and it is ample right now), consider that the work of Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, was just made available through Christie's. It's the venerable auction house's first sale of exclusively digital work.

To better understand the market and why it's blowing up in real time, we talked this week with David Pakman, a former internet entrepreneur who joined the venture firm Venrock a dozen years ago and began tracking Bitcoin soon after, even mining the cryptocurrency at his Bay Area home beginning in 2015. ("People would come over and see racks of computers, and it was like, 'It's sort of hard to explain.'")

Perhaps it's no surprise that he also became convinced early on of the promise of NFTs, persuading Venrock to lead the $15 million Series A round for a young startup, Dapper Labs, when its primary offering was CryptoKitties, limited-edition digital cats that can be bought and bred with cryptocurrency.

While the concept baffled some at the time, Pakman has long seen the day when Dapper's offerings will be far more extensive, and indeed, a recent Dapper deal with the NBA to sell collectible highlight clips has already attracted so much interest in Dapper that it is reportedly right now raising $250 million in new funding at a post-money valuation of $2 billion. While Pakman declined to confirm or correct that figure, but he did answer our other questions in a chat that's been edited here for length and clarity.

TC: David, dumb things down for us. Why is the world so gung-ho about NFTs right now?

DP: One of the biggest problems with crypto -- the reason it scares so many people -- is it uses all these really esoteric terms to explain very basic concepts, so let's just keep it really simple. About 40% of humans collect things -- baseball cards, shoes, artwork, wine. And there's a whole bunch of psychological reasons why. Some people have a need to complete a set. Some people do it for investment reasons. Some people want an heirloom to pass down. But we could only collect things in the real world because digital collectibles were too easy to copy.

Then the blockchain came around and [it allowed us to] make digital collectibles immutable, with a record of who owns what that you can't really copy. You can screenshot it, but you don't really own the digital collectible, and you won't be able to do anything with that screenshot. You won't be able to to sell it or trade it. The proof is in the blockchain. So I was a believer that crypto-based collectibles could be really big and actually could be the thing that takes crypto mainstream and gets the normals into participating in crypto -- and that's exactly what's happening now.

TC: You mentioned a lot of reasons that people collect items, but one you didn't mention is status. Assuming that's your motivation, how do you show off what you've amassed online?

DP: You're right that one of the other reasons why we collect is to show it off status, but I would actually argue it's much easier to show off our collections in the digital world. If I'm a car collector, the only way you're going to see my cars is to come over to the garage. Only a certain number of people can do that. But online, we can display our digital collections. NBA Top Shop, for example, makes it very easy for you to show off your moments. Everyone has a page and there's an app that's coming and you can just show it off to anyone in your app, and you can post it to your social networks. And it's actually really easy to show off how big or exciting your collection is.

TC: It was back in October that Dapper rolled out these video moments, which you buy almost like a Pokemon set in that you're buying a pack and know you'll get something "good" but don't know what. But while almost half it sales have come in through the last week. Why?

DP: There's only about maybe 30,000 or 40,000 people playing right now. It's growing 50% or 100% a day. But the growth has been completely organic. The game is actually still in beta, so we haven't been doing any marketing other than posting some stuff on Twitter. There hasn't been attempt to market this and get a lot of players [talking about it] because we're still working the bugs out, and there are a lot of bugs still to be worked out.

But a couple NBA players have seen this and gotten excited about their own moments [on social media]. And there's maybe a little bit of machismo going on where, 'Hey, I want my moment to trade for a higher price.' But I also think it's the normals who are playing this. All you need to play is a credit card, and something like 65% of the people playing have never owned or traded in crypto before. So I think the thesis that crypto collectibles could be the thing that brings mainstream users into crypto is playing out before our eyes.

TC: How does Dapper get paid?

DP: We get 5% of secondary sales and 100% minus the cost of the transaction on primary sales. Of course, we have a relationship with the NBA, which collects some of that, too. But that's the basic economics of how the system works.

TC: Does the NBA have a minimum that it has to be paid every year, and then above and beyond that it receives a cut of the action?

DP: I don't think the company has gone public with the exact economic terms of their relationships with the NBA and the Players Association. But obviously the NBA is the IP owner, and the teams and the players have economic participation in this, which is good, because they're the ones that are creating the intellectual property here.

But a lot of the appreciation of these moments -- if you get one in a pack and you sell it for a higher price -- 95% of that appreciation goes to the owner. So it's very similar to baseball cards, but now IP owners can participate through the life of the product in the downstream economic activity of their intellectual property, which I think is super appealing whether you're the NBA or someone like Disney, who's been in the IP licensing business for decades.

And it's not just major IP where this NFT space is happening. It's individual creators, musicians, digital artists who could create a piece of digital art, make only five copies of it, and auction it off. They too can collect a little bit each time their works sell in the future.

TC: Regarding NBA Top Shot specifically, prices range massively in terms of what people are paying for the same limited-edition clip. Why?

DP: There are two reasons. One is that like scarce items, lower numbers are worth more than higher numbers, so if there's a very particular LeBron moment, and they made 500 [copies] of them, and I own number one, and you own number 399, the marketplace is ascribing a higher value to the lower numbers, which is very typical of limited-edition collector pieces. It's sort of a funny concept. But it is a very human concept.

The other thing is that over time there has been more and more demand to get into this game, so people are willing to pay higher and higher prices. That's why there's been a lot of price appreciation for these moments over time.

TC: You mentioned that some of the esoteric language around crypto scares people, but so does the fact that 20% of the world's bitcoin is permanently inaccessible to its owners, including because of forgotten passwords. Is that a risk with these digital items, which you are essentially storing in a digital locker or wallet?

DP: It's a complex topic, but I will say that Dapper has tried to build this in a way where that won't happen, where there's effectively some type of password recovery process for people who are storing their moments in Dapper's wallet.

You will be able to take your moments away from Dapper's account and put it into other accounts, where you may be on your own in terms of password recovery.

TC: Why is it a complex topic?

DP: There are people who believe that even though centralized account storage is convenient for users, it's somehow can be distrustful -- that the company could de-platform you or turn your account off. And in the crypto world, there's almost a religious ferocity about making sure that no one can de-platform you, that the things that you buy -- your cryptocurrencies or your NFTs. Long term, Dapper supports that. You'll be able to take your moments anywhere you want. But today, our customers don't have to worry about that I-lost-my-password-and-I'll-never-get-my-moments-again problem.

  • Glove Stock Valuations Hit Rock Bottom After $6 Billion Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- A rout in Malaysian glove makers is deepening, sending valuations for some companies to rock-bottom levels.Top Glove Corp., the world’s biggest, slid 7.8% in a fifth day of declines Wednesday, taking its February loss to 22%, set to be the worst for any month on record. The stock is trading at about 6 times 12-month forward earnings, from a record high of 43 times in May. Supermax Corp., which surged 784% last year, is down 26% this month and trades at 4.6 times.More than $6 billion in market value has evaporated in February alone for Malaysia’s top four glove makers as global vaccine rollouts accelerate and short sellers swarm these pandemic winners. Malaysia is starting its own Covid-19 vaccination campaign Wednesday, further dampening sentiment.“There is a narrative around ‘re-opening’ which has definitely impacted sentiment,” said Ross Cameron, a Tokyo-based fund manager of Northcape Capital Ltd., who has been investing in glove makers for more than a decade. “But the fundamentals for the glove sector remain strong and valuations are as cheap as we have seen for a decade.”The slump is a far cry from months ago when glove stocks became one of Asia’s hottest trades at the height of the global pandemic and helped spur a comeback by amateur investors. That helped catapult volumes in Malaysia’s stock market to record highs last year.Hartalega Holdings Bhd. is trading below 10 times estimated earnings, down from 60 in June, while Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.’s multiple has dipped to 4.1 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Read more: These Covid Billionaire Fortunes Are Fading With Vaccine RolloutDespite the slump in these glove stocks, Cameron says their prospects remain strong and “valuations simply do not reflect this reality.”Stocks like Top Glove “offer some of the highest sustainable dividend yields in the world,” he said. “The glove sector was an attractive sector for many years prior to the pandemic, and it will likely be even more attractive in the post-pandemic era.”(Updates prices, ratios throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid SPAC Gives Up Some of Giant Gain After Pact Confirmed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the blank-check firm combining with electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc. plunged in U.S. trading after confirming the biggest SPAC merger yet to cash in on investor enthusiasm for battery-powered cars.Churchill Capital Corp IV, the special-purpose acquisition company run by financier Michael Klein, fell as much as 46% on Tuesday after confirming its merger with Lucid. The deal will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old carmaker, which announced production of its debut model will be delayed to the second half of this year.The slump follows a dramatic 472% run-up in the shares since Bloomberg first reported on Jan. 11 that Lucid and Churchill were in talks. Lucid has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. It plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.Traders often sell “sell on the news” after a long-rumored deal is consummated. The scope of Churchill’s decline was especially pronounced, signifying investors may also have been disappointed by the production delay or the terms of the deal. Lucid said it expects to need $600 million in bridge financing to bolster the company’s cash until the transaction with Churchill closes. The company expects negative free cash flow of around $10 billion through 2024, raising the question of how it will seek additional funds.Read More: Lucid Gives Sobering Look Under the SPAC Hood: Chris BryantThe reverse-merger represents the biggest capital injection for Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal. It was led by PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital.The placement sold at $15 a share -- a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid had previously said deliveries of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, would begin in the second quarter. The company has now decided not to commit to a start date for the $169,000 car as a result of talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. It plans to eventually produce more affordable versions of the Air and a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units a year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022, generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted on its website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, Lucid expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will challenge Tesla in the still-niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That’s comparable with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 time of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s roughly $686 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to deliver its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass-market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Updates with explanation for stock slump in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stocks Roar Back After Powell’s Reassurance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index erased a drop to end the day higher after reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation and the outlook for growth spurred traders to buy the dip.The benchmark stock gauge closed 0.1% higher after declining as much as 1.8% amid a rout in technology shares on concern the high-flying stocks had become overvalued. The Nasdaq 100 ended just slightly lower, mostly erasing a loss that reached 3.5% after Powell signaled the Federal Reserve was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the economy. Airlines, lodging companies and cyclical shares set to benefit from the end of pandemic lockdowns outperformed.So-called growth shares are having their worst month against value counterparts in more than two decades as vaccination campaigns gather pace and bond yields hover near a one-year high. Bets on faster growth have pushed the gap between 5- and 30-year yields to the highest level in more than six years.As Powell reassured investors on stimulus, he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year and said that higher bond yields reflected economic optimism, not inflation fears. That helped fuel a return of the buy-the-dip mentality that has limited equity drawdows in recent months, with investors betting on a global economic recovery spurred by vaccines and U.S. spending.“There was something in there for everyone today,” Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Powell did recognize medium-term improvement in the economy but I think laid to rest some percolating inflation fears.”Elsewhere, stocks in Asia were mostly higher as European shares slumped. Bitcoin tumbled below $50,000 after a bout of volatility highlighted lingering doubts about the durability of the token’s rally.Some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report is out Wednesday.Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.215.The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4114.The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 105.27 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.36%.Germany’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to -0.32%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose four basis points to 0.72%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $62.03 a barrel.Gold fell 0.2% to $1,805.81 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Highlights from Charlie Munger at the Daily Journal Annual Meeting

    Charlie Munger to answer shareholder questions live on Yahoo Finance.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured as Heating Up Economy Moves Fed Closer to Tightening

    To sum it up. Last year, the Fed was loosening and gold went up. Now, the Fed is moving closer to tightening and gold is going down.

  • Home Depot’s sales are up 25% but Wall Street is worried about its post-Covid prospects

    The home improvement company's sales grew across several areas due to the focus on personal living spaces during the pandemic and a hot residential real estate market.

  • Heinz Hermann Thiele, Billionaire German Tycoon, Dies at 79

    (Bloomberg) -- Heinz Hermann Thiele, a German investor and industrialist and one of the country’s richest men, has died. He was 79.Thiele died unexpectedly in Munich, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Knorr-Bremse AG, the brake-system manufacturer of which he was deputy chairman and majority shareholder. The company didn’t provide a cause of death or name his replacement.A native of Mainz, Thiele amassed a manufacturing empire that included a 59% stake in Knorr-Bremse and half of railroad-equipment maker Vossloh AG. His $20.2 billion fortune made him the fourth-richest person in Germany and the 97th-wealthiest in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The tycoon had recently taken center stage as an activist investor in a drama gripping Deutsche Lufthansa AG. In June, he built a significant stake in the beleaguered airline and expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s rescue plan.It wasn’t immediately clear what Thiele’s death will mean for Lufthansa. His family hasn’t publicly commented on what it plans to do with his 12.4% stake in the carrier.A spokesperson for Lufthansa wasn’t immediately available for comment.Thiele’s investment in the airline led to a burst of activism in the run-up to its June 2020 AGM. He ultimately supported the bailout that led the German government to become its largest shareholder.His last public intervention came in November 2020, when he called on the government to broker pay-cut talks with the airline’s unions. The government didn’t join the discussions with labor representatives.Knorr-BremseThiele started at Knorr-Bremse in 1969 as a legal specialist in the patents department, and rose through the ranks before buying the company in 1985. At that point, he hadn’t even repaid the mortgage on his house, he said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.He and his family pocketed about 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) from the initial public offering of Knorr-Bremse in 2018. Thiele said at the time he planned to hand over the company to his daughter and that estate planning factored into his decision to list it. More recently, he appeared to be building a war chest to fund private investments and last year sold about $2 billion of the brake-maker’s shares.He controlled his holdings in both firms through his family office, Stella, which hired Linde Group’s former head of pension investments, Christoph Schlegel, around the start of last year as its chief investment officer.(Updates with Lufthansa investment details from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indian stocks set for new record highs, but correction likely: Reuters poll

    The Indian stock market will surge over the coming year to record highs on solid economic recovery expectations, according to equity strategists polled by Reuters, who said a correction was also likely within the next six months. A well-received union budget and a strong recovery in corporate earnings boosted the benchmark BSE Sensex Index to an all-time high of 52,516.76 on Feb. 16. Still, the Feb. 12-23 Reuters poll of 34 equity strategists predicted the Sensex index would rise nearly 3.2% to 52,400 by mid-2021 from Wednesday's close of 50,781.69, but below the all-time record high.

  • Kohl’s Faces Activist Group Seeking Control of Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. said it rejects attempts by a group of activists “to seize control of our board and disrupt our momentum,” pushing back against a group that seeks to name nine directors and overhaul the retailers’ inventory. The shares pared some of their earlier gains.“We are well underway in implementing a strong growth strategy and accelerating our performance,” the company said in a statement on its website, adding that its plans already include several of the initiatives the activist investors are proposing. Other plans, it said, “would not be accretive to shareholder value.” The company pointed to sequential improvements in recent quarters as evidence that its strategy is producing results.The statement signals tensions with the group, which holds a combined stake of about 9.5% and has called on Kohl’s to reduce inventory and quit its “dizzying array of promotional gimmicks.” In a statement Monday, the investors, which include Macellum Advisors GP LLC, Ancora Holdings Inc., Legion Partners Asset Management LLC and 4010 Capital LLC, said the board lacks retail experience and has limited ownership of Kohl’s shares.“Poor retail execution and strategy have led to stagnant sales and declining operating margins,” the group said. “The board has overseen a long list of sales and margin-driving initiatives which have created no meaningful value for shareholders.”Kohl’s shares rose 7.9% at 12:56 p.m. in New York. Earlier on Monday, they jumped as much as 10.8%, the most intraday in more than two months.The activist slate of nominees includes Marjorie Bowen, who had a nearly 20-year career in investment banking at Houlihan Lokey; David Duplantis, a former executive at Coach; and Thomas Kingsbury, who serves on several other retailer boards.Kohl’s pushed back on the criticism of its directors, saying it had replaced half of its board with six new independent directors since 2016. The board will engage with the activist investors, the company said.The investors earlier this year nominated the potential directors to join Kohl’s 12-person board, according to a person who asked not to be identified. The board effort and the size of the stake were first reported Sunday by the Wall Street Journal.Pandemic WoesLike other major U.S. retailers, Kohl’s has struggled amid the pandemic, which hurt back-to-school sales as many students remain homebound. However, Kohl’s shares have rebounded since its disappointing third-quarter earnings report, more than doubling since mid-November.The activists are looking to place experienced retailers on the board to work with Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass. With the right team and strategic plan, Kohl’s could generate more than $10 a share in earnings within a few years, the group said. That would be roughly double its performance in fiscal 2020.The investors also want the company to consider a sale-leaseback of some non-core real estate. Kohl’s could unlock as much as $8 billion of value through real estate transactions, the group said.Even before the pandemic, Kohl’s had experienced difficulties. It logged about a 1.3% drop in total revenue in the year ended February 2020 -- right before Covid-19 hurt foot traffic at U.S. stores. As Kohl’s raced to roll out socially distant services like curbside pickup, shoppers last year increasingly shifted their dollars away from department stores to internet giants like Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.Holiday SalesIn the critical holiday period, Kohl’s total revenue dropped 10%, preliminary results show -- though that’s better than the chain’s performance at the height of the pandemic. It will report results for the most recent 12-month period in early March.In a bid to differentiate Kohl’s from its peers, many of which are based in traditional malls, Gass has tried several out-of-the-box ideas, including becoming a drop-off point for Amazon returns. In December, it announced a plan to open Sephora shops inside at least 850 Kohl’s locations by 2023 to attract more customers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Temasek Makes Rare Seed Investment in Plant-Based Chicken Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Plant-based chicken maker Next Gen Foods has closed a $10 million seed round co-led by Temasek International, a rare early-stage bet by Singapore’s state-owned investor.The funding round was also backed by family office K3 Ventures, the Economic Development Board of Singapore’s New Ventures unit and NX-Food, a startup hub owned by Germany’s Metro AG. The investors will help fund a regional expansion as Next Gen prepares to start selling to Singapore restaurants from March 18.The deal is a sign that Temasek, which manages S$306 billion ($232 billion) and also backs plant-based beef rival Impossible Foods, is ramping up deals in the alternative protein space as Singapore attempts to secure 30% of its food locally by 2030. While the firm’s subsidiaries like Vertex Venture Holdings have previously invested in seed funding rounds, the parent company has traditionally backed more mature businesses at the Series A level and beyond.Next Gen was co-founded by Timo Recker, whose family has long worked in pork production. He wanted to move away from meats and in 2013 used his industrial know-how and some family capital to launch LikeMeat, which sells currywursts, schnitzels and other products made of soy and peas.Tindle BrandRecker sold control of that business last year and launched Next Gen in Singapore. It uses suppliers in the Netherlands to produce soy-based chicken pieces with “lipi,” a trademarked mix of plant-based ingredients it says imparts a chicken-like taste in the same way heme boosts the realism of Impossible Foods’ fake-beef burgers. The product will be sold under the brand name Tindle.But where Impossible Foods’ heme features genetically engineered soy – forcing it to gain regulatory approval before entering some markets – Next Gen uses natural ingredients. For K3 Ventures Chief Executive Officer Meng Xiong Kuok, that was an important factor in making the investment.“Building up their capabilities based on non-GMO soybeans helps guarantee and set the foundations for their potential entry into the China market,” he said.Singapore is positioning itself as a global hub for alternative protein development and production. It recently became the first country to approve the sale of cell-based chicken via Eat Just Inc. and is home to Shiok Meats – a producer of lab-grown prawn meat.The backing of institutional investors won’t guarantee success, with startups and conglomerates around the world working on plant-based meat products. The segment is expected by UBS Group AG to be worth more than $51 billion by 2025, or about 2.5% of the overall meat market.Next Gen outsources the manufacturing of its products and will initially sell through restaurants instead of direct to consumers. To prevent partners from replicating their recipe, contractors produce different components before it’s assembled into the final product. Its Netherlands-based partner can produce 5,000 tons annually, enough for 9,000 restaurants, and Recker predicts this capacity will be enough to last two to three years.“We’re building now our teams and will then scale the brand globally,” he said. “We want to become the undisputed leader for plant-based chicken.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Globals stock slide on inflation fears, dollar gains

    The Nasdaq recovered as the bond rout retreated on Friday, but most other equity markets swooned around the world as data showing a strong rebound in U.S. consumer spending kept fears of rising inflation alive. Shares of Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc edged up after bearing the brunt of this week's downdraft to help the Nasdaq shake off its worst day in almost four months on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.56% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.48% after a late-session surge failed to hold.

  • Global Scramble for Scarce Chip Supplies Drives Asia Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Global manufacturers’ scramble to get hold of scarce semiconductor supplies is driving faster growth in Asia.Demand for the chips used inside cars, touch screens, and work-from-home gear amid the pandemic fueled the biggest jump in South Korea’s early-month exports since late 2018, a report showed Monday. Taiwan’s government over the weekend said it sees 2021 economic growth being the fastest in seven years, thanks to the world’s appetite for semiconductors.The tech rally shows the global economy is gathering momentum after last year’s pandemic slump. It also speaks to growing worldwide dependence on two Asian powerhouses -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. -- for semiconductors, a reliance exacerbated by the pandemic and rising U.S.-China tensions even before the current global shortages.South Korea’s early exports increased 16.7% in the first 20 days of February from a year earlier, the customs office reported Monday. Average daily shipments increased by an even bigger margin because the period had fewer working days this year due to the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday.“The exports add to indicators that show that the global economy is rebounding from its bottom,” said Park Chong-hoon, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank in Seoul. “There’s growing demand for tech products that are helping companies worldwide reshape themselves as they prepare for the end of the pandemic.”The report, closely watched as a barometer of global trade, indicates a recovery in overseas demand is well underway as vaccination drives pick up speed in major markets. The data also comes after Taiwan on Saturday more than doubled its forecast for export growth this year to 9.58% and raised its projection for the economy’s overall expansion.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“We expect the recovery in external demand to broaden as vaccines are rolled out and lockdowns are eased. Base effects from the onset of the pandemic last year may also boost the readings in the months ahead.”--Justin Jimenez, economistTo read the full report, click here.Some economists warn that chip sales could slow as the pandemic passes and demand for work-and-study from home solutions reverts to something closer to pre-virus days. Another issue would be to what extent the tech boom can benefit the broader economy and support employment, considering the industry’s highly-automated manufacturing base.“The so-called untact culture has so far helped drive chips, but there’s also a chance vaccinations and new spending by chipmakers may slow down the rally,” said Song Myung-sup, an analyst with Hi Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul, referring to a term used in Korea to describe technologies that help people maintain social distance. Still, Song forecasts the chip shortage to deepen at least until the end of the first half.The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeThe world’s reliance on TSMC and Samsung Electronics comes amid a growing cost and sophistication of advanced chipmaking. As Taiwan’s biggest company, TSMC’s net income grew 50% in 2020 -- its speediest pace of expansion in a decade. Samsung Electronics is projected to chalk up its fastest pace of revenue growth since 2018 during the March quarter. South Korea is also home to SK Hynix Inc., another giant memory-chip maker.Overseas sales of Korea’s semiconductors jumped 27.5% in the first 20 days of February as a worsening shortfall accelerated orders and pushed up the prices of chips.Such momentum in exports contrasts with deteriorating economic conditions at home with the unemployment rate jumping to the highest in more than two decades in January. The Bank of Korea is expected to consider the uneven recovery as its board convenes this week for a rate decision.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global business jet deliveries decline 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19

    While business jet makers like General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream, Bombardier Inc and Textron saw a rebound in deliveries during the last three months of 2020, the industry does not expect a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels this year. Business aviation has recovered faster from the pandemic than commercial airlines, helped by demand from first-time buyers, leisure travel, and wealthy individuals who are looking for private aircraft during COVID-19 because they seat fewer passengers.

  • Debt Crisis Threatens Developing Nations, World Bank Head Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations remain at risk of a debt crisis due to the impact of the global pandemic, and the World Bank is working on ways to reduce the burden, President David Malpass said.The Washington-based development lender and the International Monetary Fund are collaborating closely on designing plans that connect debt reductions to freeing up resources for countries to invest in health care and initiatives to fight climate change, Malpass said.A debt crisis is “a prominent risk for some of the countries at the bottom, and that has to do with the difficulty of getting new investment,” Malpass said in a Bloomberg TV interview with Lisa Abramowicz, Jonathan Ferro and Tom Keene. “The rest of the world should see that there’s a beneficial linkage” in finding ways to reduce unsustainable debt in developing countries, he said.Malpass spoke before the start of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 biggest economies on Friday, where they’re expected to discuss creating $500 billion of new IMF reserve assets called special drawing rights, or SDRs, to provide liquidity to developing nations devastated by the pandemic.(Updates headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World’s Traders Catapult China to FX Big League on Yield Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese renminbi’s accelerating transformation from a sleepy backwater of the foreign-exchange market into a currency fit to rival global peers has traders setting aside concerns about how much further it can go without reform and buying into its ascent.In London -- the world’s center of foreign exchange -- there’s more yuan changing hands than ever before. Options on the Chinese currency exceed those referencing the Japanese yen, and buying or selling the yuan is now as cheap as trading the British pound. Against this backdrop, there are signs the renminbi is playing an increasingly larger role in influencing broad dollar moves, according to Wells Fargo & Co.There have been many false dawns in China’s quest for the yuan to challenge other major currencies. But underpinning the explosion this time lies a torrent of capital flowing into China’s markets, fueled by a frantic search for returns with over $14 trillion of debt globally paying less than 0%.That appetite for some of the highest-yielding government bonds in the Group-of-20 countries has elevated interest in China to fever pitch and is generating demand for liquidity from investors looking to finance and hedge their investments. It’s also spurring volatility and attracting speculators who overlooked the market for years.“It’s certainly a top currency in terms of the flow that we’re seeing,” said Kevin Kimmel, New York-based global head of electronic FX at Citadel Securities, one of the world’s biggest market makers. “Trading activity in the yuan has increased significantly.”The shift comes as China continues to relinquish control -- albeit slowly -- of its tightly-managed currency, a linchpin of Beijing’s long-term plan to encourage its greater global use. China is considering easing restrictions on citizens investing in securities outside its mainland, a move that would facilitate two-way capital flows.The so-called internationalization of the yuan is part and parcel of the government’s goal to wean itself off a reliance on the U.S. dollar, and what some see as a geopolitical challenge to the greenback’s supremacy. Reducing China’s reliance on the dollar has become more pertinent in recent years due to economic tensions with the U.S., a trend that will likely continue under the Biden administration.For now, international investors are encouraged to use the offshore version of the currency, known by its CNH designation in markets.While the offshore yuan is theoretically freely tradeable -- meaning its price can fluctuate along with demand, economic data and geopolitical developments -- it usually sticks fairly close to the onshore unit, abbreviated as CNY. And since that’s permitted to stray just 2% above and below a daily rate set by the central bank, China holds sway over the currency far beyond its borders -- a quirk that may ultimately slow adoption.Growth SpurtStill, despite the limits, average yuan turnover in London jumped to a record $84.5 billion per day in October, according to a central-bank survey of the world’s biggest FX trading hub. In North America, daily volumes more than doubled compared to the same reporting period last year, to $7.8 billion per day. Exchange giant CME Group Inc.’s EBS says spot volumes on its platforms in London and New York are up 90% and 131%, respectively, from 2015 to 2020.Along with this growth in the spot market, there is also buoyant demand from investors for instruments to hedge and trade their currency risk. Daily option volumes on the yuan in London rose to a record $11.7 billion in October, while an average of almost $12 billion of forward contracts changed hands each day, the most since 2019, according to Bank of England data.“It’s been the intention to allow the currency to float more freely in the market,” said James Hassett, Singapore-based co-head of global emerging markets and G-10 linear FX at Barclays Plc. “That’s giving people more confidence to trade it.”At the heart of this metamorphosis are foreign funds, which have steadily poured cash into China over the past year, adding to their bond holdings at the fastest pace on record in January. Many are chasing higher returns -- China’s 10-year bonds yield 3.3%, compared with around 1.3% for equivalent U.S. Treasuries and less than 0% for German bunds. Others are adding to their holdings to build exposure to the nation’s assets, which were only recently included into some of the world’s biggest benchmark indexes.Amid this shifting landscape, market gauges show the offshore yuan’s projected price swings over a one-month horizon are now as wide as for the euro and the yen. While that’s partly a function of fluctuations for those major currencies dropping in the face of unprecedented central-bank action, yuan volatility is drawing in hedge funds and other fast-money investors looking to make a profit.The extra liquidity has helped drive down the cost of transacting in the yuan to about $20 for every million dollars traded, according to Citadel Securities’ Kimmel. That’s similar to the pound and compares to about $10 for the euro-U.S. dollar cross, the world’s most liquid pair. It’s well below the spread on emerging-market currencies, which “typically exceed” $100 per million, he said.The question is whether all this interest in the yuan can last, particularly if yields climb in developed markets like the U.S., ultimately diminishing the relative appeal of China. As Treasury yields rose and the spread between five-year and 30-year yields widened to the most since 2014 on Monday, China’s currency weakened 0.1% versus the greenback. Still, some of the world’s biggest banks are betting demand will remain, with the likes of Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. boosting their China-dedicated personnel in hubs including London, New York and Singapore.The moves echo HSBC Holdings Plc’s call last year for the yuan to be included in the top tier of foreign exchange. The classic Group-of-10 FX label -- which includes smaller Scandinavian currencies in addition to behemoths like the dollar, euro and yen -- is “outdated and misguided,” strategist Paul Mackel said.Despite its still-small share of global trading -- 4.3% as of 2019, according to the latest data from the Bank for International Settlements -- the yuan commands an outsized role in the foreign-exchange market because its daily moves serve as a key indicator of global investor sentiment. Wells Fargo strategists including Erik Nelson argue that the Chinese currency may even be exerting influence on the broad dollar index.‘Paradigm Shift’The offshore yuan may be “pulling more weight in the battle for global currency supremacy,” the strategists wrote in a note to clients this month. “If we continue to see signs that USD/CNH is having more influence on broad dollar moves, this could be a significant paradigm shift in FX markets,” they wrote.Yet Beijing’s ambitions to make the yuan a truly global currency still face some very real challenges.The currency’s share in central bank reserves is just about 2%, compared to almost 21% for the common currency and just over 60% for the U.S. dollar. That’s a woefully low percentage given the size of its China’s economic output. At less than 3%, the renminbi’s share in global payments is just a fraction of its bigger rivals, despite increased use.But it’s the age-old issue of restrictions on the movement of capital across Chinese borders that remains one of the biggest headwinds the currency faces, according to Bipan Rai, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Toronto.“China has made a lot progress on this front, but it’s still not quite at the level of free capital flow that you tend to see in other developed markets,” Rai said. “That might be some ways away.”(Adds latest prices for yuan, Treasury yields in 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wirecard Regulator Pursued Critics After a Probe Found Nothing

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s financial regulator pursued criminal complaints over alleged manipulation of Wirecard AG shares even after a review of more than half of the overall trading volume found no clear evidence of wrongdoing.BaFin issued the complaints against short sellers and Financial Times journalists in April 2019, almost two months after the probe by a surveillance unit at the payment company’s main exchange in Frankfurt. It’s not clear why the regulator chose to pursue the complaints, although it does have access to more trading information.The report examined trading of stocks, options and certificates on Deutsche Boerse AG’s Xetra Classic, Xetra Frankfurt and Eurex, according to a copy seen by Bloomberg. Together, the three platforms accounted for about 59% of Wirecard share trading in 2019, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.The regulator sees more trading data than what was included in the report, according to a spokeswoman for BaFin. It has a lower threshold for notifications on short positions and access to reports of suspicious trading activities on exchanges outside Germany, she said, declining to specify the information that led to the complaints.Wirecard collapsed in June last year after saying that 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in cash probably never existed, sparking a parliamentary inquiry into how BaFin and other authorities handled one of the country’s biggest-ever corporate scandals. At issue is why the regulator took actions that benefited the member of Germany’s benchmark DAX Index, but failed to detect the fraud after multiple warnings.Officials from BaFin are scheduled to testify to the German parliament’s investigating committee on Friday.The legal fallout is still unfolding. Former Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun has been in a jail since last year awaiting trial. The probe into short sellers by prosecutors in Munich remains open, while the case against FT journalists has since been dropped.It emerged on Wednesday that Frankfurt prosecutors visited BaFin’s offices in Bonn to follow up on criminal complaints into staff responsible for overseeing the Wirecard scandal.Joined by federal police in an unusual show of force, they submitted a letter requesting information as they look into whether to open a probe over the regulator’s handling of Wirecard and allegations it didn’t do enough to prevent insider trading among its staff.The surveillance unit at the Frankfurt exchange began its review shortly after the FT published stories critical of the company in early 2019, which whipsawed the stock.The pursuit of Wirecard critics wasn’t the only example of BaFin actions that were at odds with other authorities. The regulator, whose president announced his resignation last month, banned short selling of Wirecard shares in February 2019, even though the Bundesbank had said it wasn’t needed for financial stability. BaFin said it was aimed at preserving “market integrity.”Internal documents of the German parliament’s investigation committee also show that BaFin inquired about a possible trading ban for Wirecard shares in February 2019, but was advised against such a move by the Frankfurt stock exchange’s surveillance unit.“BaFin wanted the ban on short sales no matter what,” said Danyal Bayaz, a member of the parliamentary committee from the Green party. “We think the short-sale ban was illegal. As the legal supervisor, the finance ministry bears responsibility here and should have reviewed the action and intervened.”Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic party’s candidate for chancellor in September’s elections, is set to face the committee’s questions in the coming months. He’s said he will strengthen BaFin by hiring more people and create a task force for forensic probes and investigations into accounting fraud.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei Debuts $2,800 Phone After Barely Growing Sales in 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. took the wraps off a high-end foldable smartphone to try and stake out a place in the fast-expanding category, revealing that revenue and profit barely grew in 2020 at the height of Trump-era sanctions.China’s largest technology company is trying to keep its shrinking mobile gadgets business alive despite dwindling expectations that Washington will roll back its curbs anytime soon. On Monday, it introduced the 17,999-yuan ($2,800) Mate X2 that unfolds into an 8-inch (203mm) screen powered by Huawei’s own 5G Kirin 9000 chip.Once the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Huawei was forced to dig into a dwindling store of chips after Washington cut it off from American technology and key suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Yet billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has vowed to keep its smartphone business, dismissing reports of a potential sale. The company is now focusing on serving enterprise clients to offset the lost business.“We managed marginal growth both in sales and profit,” Ken Hu, the company’s current rotating chairman, told the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai Tuesday. “We’ll work with partners on how to apply Huawei products in their businesses. Through these partnerships, we are not only hoping Huawei can develop a number of solutions from zero, but also duplicating these solutions in scale.”Read more: Huawei’s Quarterly Revenue Growth Slows, Hit by U.S. SanctionsHuawei has been running phone production at close to minimum capacity to preserve its existing cache of components and prolong the life-cycle of its devices, spurring product shortages at retailers across the country, according to people familiar with the matter.The Mate X2 will go on sale in China on Feb. 25, priced at 18,999 yuan for a beefier version with 512 gigabytes of storage. It’ll run a version of Google’s Android tailored for China, which lacks the U.S. company’s core apps and commercial features, but can be updated to Huawei’s own Harmony operating system in April.“We have prepared enough capacity for Mate X2, the capacity is growing on daily basis,” Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer electronics unit, said at a launch event in Shanghai on Monday.Yu said Monday that more of the company’s top-tier phones will be powered by its in-house software rather than Android in future.Read more: Huawei’s Founder Vows To Keep Making Smartphones in Biden EraHuawei found itself thrust into the heart of U.S.-Chinese tensions in 2019 after the White House labeled it a national security threat and later imposed a series of trading restrictions. Those curbs curtailed its growth and forced the company to sell off its low-end Honor devices arm last year.Ren has urged the new U.S. administration to adopt an “open policy” toward Huawei, which in turn would benefit its American suppliers. But Biden’s nominee for Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, said during her Senate confirmation process she knew of “no reason” why Trump-era curbs shouldn’t continue.Huawei’s smartphone shipments dived 42% in the last three months of 2020 while its biggest competitors Samsung Electronics Co., Apple Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. all gained market share, according to researcher IDC.Read more: Samsung’s $1,999 Fold 2 Rectifies Major Foldable Phone FoiblesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is in the midst of a major correction from it’s all-time high of $58,500 following a failure to breach the psychological level of resistance at $60,000.

  • Outage at the Fed Delays Bank Wire Transfers, Affecting Crypto Exchanges

    Cryptocurrency exchanges Gemini and Kraken reported delays in automated clearing house and FedWire transactions due to the outage.

  • ‘Buy the Dip’ Trends on Twitter, and Stocks Rebound From Their Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- The ‘buy the dip’ mentality that’s become the mantra of pandemic-era markets paid off on Tuesday.Just before 10 a.m. in New York, the Nasdaq 100 fell by more than 3%, wiping out the tech-heavy index’s advance for the year. Around that time, “buy the dip” began trending on Twitter as day traders took to their screens. By 3:20 p.m., the benchmark had turned positive, the first time it’s erased a loss of that magnitude since the pandemic panic last February. It closed down 0.2%“Buy the dip” has been an almost-foolproof strategy that’s given succor to hedge funds and retail traders alike as U.S. stocks powered through a series of stumbles on their way to a 75% rally since March. Hedge funds and other institutional players have been using market pullbacks to double-down on high-flying technology names for months. Additionally, a breach of the Nasdaq 100’s 50-day moving average and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s commitment in front of Congress Tuesday to keep monetary policy easy also likely contributed to the rebound.“Powell provided the assurance that investors needed to hear today,” said Adam Phillips, director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “His reminder that inflation is a process monetary support isn’t going anywhere was definitely well received by the market.”But in a market increasingly beholden to retail hordes, the social-media boost certainly didn’t hurt. Individual investors now make up 23% of equity trading and have flexed their might in recent weeks in the likes of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.“You’ve had this long period where just buying the dip has been the successful strategy,” said Elliott Savage, portfolio manager at YCG Investments. “People are now getting conditioned to, ‘if it’s a 30% correction, it’s going to bounce back in six months.’”The Nasdaq 100 climbed as much as 0.3%, after plunging as much as 3.5%. The S&P 500 erased a loss of 1.8% on its way to a 0.1% gain.“Buy the dip’ has paid off particularly handsomely over the course of the pandemic, meaning that most market pullbacks have been shallow. Before Tuesday, the S&P 500 had staged seven discernible retreats since October, including one in late January, none going further than 4% before a rally took hold.(Updates with market close data, analysis in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.