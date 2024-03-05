Are NFTs Back? $16 Million CryptoPunk Sale Signals Bullish Momentum

In 2020 and 2021, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were all the rage. Projects such as Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Azuki took the crypto world by storm. Billions of dollars were spent, celebrities bought NFTs left and right, and fortunes were made. However, over the past few years, the hype surrounding NFTs has largely fallen off, and the price of most NFTs is a long way from highs in the last bull market.

Despite the bleak NFT environment for the past few years, a huge sale recently went through on the CryptoPunk NFT project, potentially marking the beginning of an NFT revival.

In early March 2024, CryptoPunk 3100 sold for 4,500 ETH, equating to over $16 million. The NFT is one of nine Alien Punks, making it one of the rarest NFTs in the collection. The sale is the second largest ever on the CrypoPunk platform, only behind CryptoPunk 5822, another Alien Punk that sold for 8,000 ETH, or over $23.7 million.

Don't Miss:

The sale is the sixth highest of all time across all NFT projects.

CryptoPunk 3100 was last sold in March 2021 for 4,200 ETH, which was worth more than $7.5 million at the time. This means that the previous holder profited over $8 million on the sale, holding for less than three years and nearly doubling their investment. However, most of the gains were from price appreciation in ETH; the sale only netted them an extra 300 ETH tokens.

The anonymous buyer's wallet was only created four days ago and was used exclusively to purchase the NFT. However, the wallet was overfunded by 300 ETH, worth more than $1 million. It will be interesting to see how the wallet holder handles those tokens, whether it be by holding, selling or using them to buy more NFTs.

The sale could mark a change of pace in NFT markets, which lately have seen a huge lull. According to Statista, sales volumes in 2023 were well below 2022 and 2021 numbers. On top of that, the price of NFTs has fallen significantly.

Story continues

Though the markets have been in somewhat of a rough spot, this recent sale could give investors the confidence to start buying again. By seeing one of the largest sales in the history of NFTs, investors could be inspired to take another look at the NFT market. Additionally, it could inspire NFT creators to begin pumping out new projects.

Either way, the sale certainly could create a path for NFTs to regain relevance during a time in which crypto is seemingly making a resurgence overall.

Read Next:

About 22% of the adult population in the U.S. own a share of Bitcoin, how much would $10 get you today ?

If you invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Musk first tweeted about it in 2019, here’s how much you’d have today.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Are NFTs Back? $16 Million CryptoPunk Sale Signals Bullish Momentum originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.