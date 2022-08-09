NG ENERGY ANNOUNCES OPTION GRANT

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, a total of 2,640,893 incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $1.14 per share for a period of 10 years, subject to regulatory approval.

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from its concessions, SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well as Maria Conchita, a 32,518-acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

