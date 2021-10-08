U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,400.95
    +1.19 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,806.51
    +51.57 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,617.17
    -36.85 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.34
    -10.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.39
    +1.09 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5940
    +0.0230 (+1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.1660
    +0.5500 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,498.69
    +474.99 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.49
    +15.89 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

NG Energy Announces Upsize to Private Placement Financing to $8M

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) announces that it has increased the size of the previously announced financing to C$8,000,000. The Company will issue 8,000,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of C$1.00 per Unit, for gross proceeds of C$8,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of C$1.20 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance. The Warrants are subject to potential accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or exceeds $2.00 for twenty consecutive trading days.

Completion of the private placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period. The Company anticipates paying a 6% finders' fee, payable in cash or Units, to certain eligible parties who have introduced subscribers to the placement.

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from its concessions, SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well Maria Conchita, a 32,518-acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The forward looking information in this news release include statements about the proposed financing.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to close the bought deal financing, including receipt of required regulatory approvals thereon.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to close the proposed financing. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE NG Energy International Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/08/c5954.html

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    The three major U.S. indexes were down for the month, and many growth stocks experienced even sharper declines. Despite the market's slide, these three growth stocks are up over the past month and have the fundamentals that could propel them to outperform moving forward. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is a web and mobile application that helps organizations organize and manage the efforts of their employees.

  • FDA Holds Allogene’s AlloCAR T Clinical Trials; Shares Crash 33%

    Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) plunged 32.73% in the extended trading session on Thursday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered to hold the clinical-stage biotechnology company’s AlloCAR T clinical trials. Notably, the company develops allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) therapies for cancer. The U.S. regulator’s decision followed a report of a chromosomal abnormality in ALLO-501A CAR T cells in a patient, who was treated in the ALPHA2 study. The abnormality was detect

  • TSMC reports record sales, Sundial acquiring Alcanna, JPM upgrades Oatly stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including TSM & OTLY.&nbsp;

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • 10 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best big pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now. On September 9, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce drug […]

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • Looking for a Double on Cleveland-Cliffs

    The shares tested the rising 200-day line at the end of September and earlier this month so traders got the opportunity to buy CLF. In the daily bar chart of CLF, below, we can see that the shares followed our September "script" and tested the rising 200-day moving average line. Prices are turning upwards again and we could soon see a test of the 50-day average line.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before Dogecoin

    Square has a booming cryptocurrency segment, which makes it a great alternative for wavering Dogecoin bulls.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • Why Did Sonos Stock Drop 18.5% in September?

    The management team has made it no secret that the consumer audio company is impacted by supply chain disruptions, and the global semiconductor shortage is like playing a role here as well. It's no surprise that investors are getting antsy.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    They may not be growth machines, but these stocks can generate a whole lot of dividend income for you.