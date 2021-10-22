U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4600
    -0.5280 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,591.03
    -2,159.51 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

NG Energy Closes $8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce, further to the Company's news releases dated October 7, 2021 and October 8, 2021, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 8,000,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of C$1.00 per Unit, for gross proceeds of C$8,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of C$1.20 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance, expiring on October 22, 2023 and are subject to potential accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or exceeds C$2.00 for twenty consecutive trading days.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period expiring on February 23, 2022, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. In connection with completion of the placement, the Company has paid a C$6,000 cash commission and issued an aggregate 141,600 in Units, on the same terms as those issued in the financing to eligible parties who introduced subscribers.

Proceeds from the financing will allow the Company to expedite the drilling program at SN-9 by building roads and drilling pads concurrently rather than consecutively, allowing the drilling rig to move seamlessly from location to location saving several weeks per well. It will also allow the Company to install a de-watering capilar system at Istanbul-1 which should allow the well to be completed and put into production.

In addition, NGE has engaged Native Ads Inc. to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for a 12-month period at a cost of approx. C$300,000, and is to include content creation, web development, media buying and distribution, advertising creative development, campaign reporting and optimization.

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from its concessions, SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well Maria Conchita, a 32,518-acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The forward looking information in this news release include statements about the proposed financing.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions that include, but are not limited to assumptions about the Company's ability to complete the planned operations and activities. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's inability to perform the proposed operations, regulatory approval risk, environmental risk and additional risks or factors set out in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's annual and interim Management Discussion & Analysis.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE NG Energy International Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/22/c0126.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon.com, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of online retail stocks were taking a beating in Friday trading, with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock falling by 5.2% through 2:37 p.m. EDT, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down by 4.5%, and e-commerce leader Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) off by 2.3%. As it reported Friday morning, analyst Stephen Ju at Swiss mega-bank Credit Suisse cut his price target on Amazon shares by more than 10% to $4,200, based on his estimate that Amazon will earn only $70.98 per share this year and $79.83 per share next year. Credit Suisse's new earnings projections reflect a reduction of 12% this year, and a staggering 33% reduction in expectations for 2022.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) may offer an Opportunity despite Disappointing Returns

    International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivered another set of lackluster results on Wednesday when third quarter results were announced. While returns remain uninspiring, the current valuation may offer an opportunity.

  • Here's Why Intel Shares Crashed Today

    Traders shrugged off Chipzilla's fantastic bottom-line profits and inspiring long-term growth plan to focus on the massive costs of bringing that vision to life.

  • Why Square Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of fintech giant Square (NYSE: SQ) had fallen by more than 4% as of 11:27 a.m. EDT Friday after an analyst at Jefferies said they expect the company to miss earnings estimates in its upcoming quarterly report. When companies report earnings below the consensus estimate, their shares often decline in the short term, although post-report price moves are also dependent on lots of other factors including management's guidance and overall outlook. Further, while Jefferies expects Square to miss on earnings, the company also initiated coverage on Square earlier this month with a $300 price target.

  • Phunware stock was up 1,000% on Friday. What the heck is Phunware?

    This tiny, money-losing Trump-linked software company has a stock that is surging, but what's behind all this PHUN?

  • Intel shares fall amid slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Why Snap, Facebook, and Pinterest Stocks Plunged Today

    Chaos struck the social-media sector Friday morning, with shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock sliding 3.4%, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) falling 5.5%, and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) collapsing 23% through 10:15 a.m. EDT. You won't be surprised to learn that it's the hardest hit of these three -- Snap -- that's the cause of the collapse. Last night after close of trading, Snap reported its Q3 2021 financial results.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is on Fire Today

    The steel stock stunned the market with exceptionally strong third-quarter numbers.

  • Tesla Stock Closed Above $900 for First Time. What Could Come Next.

    Tesla stock hit a new all-time high in Friday trading, and closed at a record. Shares also got a boost Friday from a credit upgrade at S&P. Tesla debt is now BB+ rated, one notch below investment grade. Tesla stock’s new 52-week intraday high is $910 on the nose.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Rumored Bristol Myers Takeover Sends Aurinia Pharma Stock To A Record High

    Bristol is reportedly interested in acquiring Aurinia, according to reports that sent AUPH stock flying to a record high on Friday.

  • Trump-Linked SPAC Has Traders Also Focused On These 6 Stocks

    The second half of October has been one of the most active periods for the stock market in quite some time. Not only did the major indexes, including the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE: DIA) hit fresh, all-time highs, retail traders, are finally getting their fill of volatile small-caps and short squeeze stocks. It’s been a long time since newsfeeds were flooded with meme stock headlines that included discussions about AMC Entertainment Holding

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you are looking to own the assets that make the world work, then these three infrastructure stocks will be up your alley.

  • Two IPO Stocks to Put on Your Watch List

    Two well-known companies that recently went public are coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) and eyeglasses maker Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY). It's hard to imagine any company offering a real challenge to coffee mega-chain Starbucks, which has more than 33,000 global stores.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Intel stock logs worst day in more than a year as capital plan raises margin concerns

    Intel Corp. shares plunged toward their biggest one-day loss in more than a year Friday after the chip maker's capital expenditure hike is expected to lower profit margins for more than a few years.