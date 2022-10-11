U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,596.25
    -29.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,051.00
    -209.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,900.50
    -84.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.50
    -14.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.88
    -2.25 (-2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.20
    -3.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    -0.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9712
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.48
    +2.12 (+6.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1055
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7240
    +0.0330 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,090.07
    -186.13 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.16
    -10.97 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.09
    -78.22 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation and Hong Kong Palace Museum Officially Launched 'Art Journey for Youth at HKPM' Programme

·5 min read

The programme will help Hong Kong youth appreciate Chinese arts and culture

Foundations to sponsor 50,000 special exhibition tickets to primary and secondary school students each year to inspire Hong Kong youth

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation ('NTFCF') and the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation are delighted to announce the official launch of the 'Art Journey for Youth at HKPM' programme in collaboration with the Hong Kong Palace Museum ('HKPM').

The official launch has been commemorated at a signing ceremony held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum graced by representatives of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation.

Enrollment has commenced, and further information about the programme and online registration is available at https://www.hkpm.org.hk/en/learn/student-and-teacher. Through the multiyear programme, the foundations will sponsor 50,000 special exhibition tickets to primary and secondary school students in Hong Kong annually to enable students, in particular those from underprivileged families, to appreciate first-hand over 900 priceless national treasures, and learn Chinese history, arts and culture.

Mr Kenneth Fok, JP, Executive Vice Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation and LegCo member representing the Sports, Performing Arts, Culture and Publication sector, says, 'The programme provides a meaningful platform supporting the younger generations to learn more about the rich history and culture of our nation. It also facilitates the cultural and art development with the motherland and reinforces Hong Kong's position as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange which is supported by the National 14th Five-Year Plan.'

Mr Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation, says, 'We are pleased to have the opportunity to help Hong Kong youth appreciate Chinese arts and culture in collaboration with like-minded partners. The programme would bring outside-the-classroom learning to life with interactive, immersive experiences, taking students on an inspiring journey into the 5,000-year history of China and enhance students' understanding of national development.'

Mrs Betty Fung, CEO of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (first from left); Dr Louis Ng, Director of HKPM (first from right); Mr Daryl Ng, Director of the NTFCF and Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation, and Mr Kenneth Fok, Executive Vice Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation and LegCo member (second from right) attended a signing ceremony for the ‘Art Journey for Youth at HKPM’ Programme.
Mrs Betty Fung, CEO of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (first from left); Dr Louis Ng, Director of HKPM (first from right); Mr Daryl Ng, Director of the NTFCF and Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation, and Mr Kenneth Fok, Executive Vice Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation and LegCo member (second from right) attended a signing ceremony for the ‘Art Journey for Youth at HKPM’ Programme.

About Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation
The Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation was established in 2010 in memory of the late founder of the Sino Group, Mr Ng Teng Fong. The Foundation is a steadfast advocate of education, youth development and community services. In the past years, the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation has supported over 300 local NGOs and community partners. In addition to supporting good causes such as the Hong Kong Arts Festival, the National Gallery of Singapore as well as restoration of the Great Wall and Yanxi Gong, the Foundation provides financial assistance for students from less-resourced families in Hong Kong and mainland China through the Ng Teng Fong Scholarships. It also supports scholastic initiatives of Peking University, Tsinghua University and Zhejiang University in mainland China as well as the National University of Singapore, Singapore University of Technology and Design and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.  In 2019, the Foundation donated RMB 100 million to the Palace Museum to support the restoration of Yanxi Gong
www.ntfcf.org.hk

About Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation
The Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation, established in September 2019, is a charitable organisation that mainly serves Hong Kong youth. To ride on the new era, new Greater Bay Area and new opportunities, the Foundation is a joint effort of youth leaders from various sectors. With our mission of 'For Our Youth, For Our Future', we support youth in their studies, careers and business development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Since our establishment, we have initiated and sponsored over 80 projects in areas such as technology, art, education and sports, serving more than 55,000 Hong Kong youths. In 2021, we launched two key initiatives - YO PLACE and GBA Youth Card. These will allow us to establish closer ties with young people from all walks of life in Hong Kong. Operated under a membership scheme, YO PLACE is an integrated online and offline youth platform that provides information on study, career and entrepreneurship opportunities in the Greater Bay Area. The GBA Youth Card gives Hong Kong youth many conveniences while studying, working and living in the Greater Bay Area. The card was developed in co-operation with Bank of China (Hong Kong), the Guangdong Youth Federation, Hong Kong United Youth Association and Macao Youth Federation.

In addition, the Foundation's Wish Builder Programme sponsors diverse projects by local youth organisations for young people in Hong Kong, for example, the Dream Brewer - Pacific Coffee HKCT@GBA Entrepreneurship Training Programme, Hong Kong Youth Animator Development Programme, 'Stage Your Dream' Public Relations and Event Talent Incubation Project and Arts Administrators Training Programme.

To learn more details please visit the Foundation website www.gbayouth.org.hk.

About the Hong Kong Palace Museum
The Hong Kong Palace Museum aspires to become a leading institution on the study and appreciation of Chinese art and culture while advancing dialogue between world civilisations. The Hong Kong Palace Museum is a collaborative project between the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and the Palace Museum, which is funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust with a donation of HK$3.5 billion for its establishment, as well as some of the annual exhibitions and education programmes in 2023-2031.

Embracing new curatorial approaches, the museum combines a Hong Kong perspective with a global vision to present precious artefacts from the Palace Museum and other important cultural institutions around the world. Through research, exhibitions, and educational and professional exchange programmes, the museum aims to build international partnerships and position Hong Kong as a global hub for art and culture. At heart a resource that belongs to the local community, the museum strives to inspire community engagement, foster dialogue, and promote creativity and interdisciplinary collaboration.
www.hkpm.org.hk

SOURCE Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation; Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Germany eyes possible political motive in railway sabotage

    German police said Monday they're examining the possibility of a political motive in the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system over the weekend that brought trains to a standstill across the northwest of the country. Officials say cables were severed deliberately in a Berlin suburb and in Herne in western Germany, sites that are 440 kilometers (275 miles) apart. Trains in the northwestern states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen were halted for nearly three hours on Saturday morning.

  • Sad Video of Dog 'Not Getting Picked' After Entire Day at Adoption Event Breaks Our Hearts

    We sure hope the right person comes along next time.

  • Purdue student who confessed to killing his roommate apologizes, says he was ‘blackmailed’

    A Purdue University student who confessed to murdering his roommate last week has apologized for the crime and claimed he was blackmailed. Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior studying cybersecurity at the university in West Lafayette, called 911 at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report that he had killed his roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, with a knife. Chheda, a 20-year-old senior majoring in data science, was found dead on a chair in their first-floor room at McCutcheon Hall.

  • Air France, Airbus face angry families in AF447 crash trial

    PARIS (Reuters) -A French criminal court opened the historic manslaughter trial of Air France and planemaker Airbus on Monday, with angry relatives demanding justice 13 years after an A330 jetliner ploughed into the Atlantic, killing all on board. The heads of both companies pleaded not guilty to "involuntary manslaughter" after officials read out names of the 228 people who died when AF447 plunged into the darkness during an equatorial storm en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris on June 1, 2009. Several relatives shouted protests as first Air France Chief Executive Anne Rigail then Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury expressed condolences during opening statements, with the latter's remarks drawing cries of "shame" and "too little, too late".

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • Immigrant workers face wage theft and unsafe conditions as they rebuild Florida

    Immigrant workers face wage theft and unsafe conditions as they rebuild Florida post-Hurricane Ian.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home

    New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two teenagers were shot outside his Long Island home Sunday afternoon. The boys, both 17, were walking with a third teenager on the street in Shirley, New York, where Zeldin lives when they were hit by gunfire from a moving car, Suffolk County Police said. The congressman and his wife were not at home at the time of the shooting but their teenage daughters were in the kitchen doing homework when they heard gunshots and screaming, Zeldin said.

  • This Myrtle Beach park will become an outdoor museum, tribute to teen who died in 1968

    Beulah Bathsheba Bowens was 16 when she suddenly died.

  • Disgraced former LA City Council president said cutting police funding 'step' toward ending racism

    Los Angeles' disgraced former city council president Nury Martinez backed a proposal to defund the City of Angels' police department in the name of fighting racism.

  • Army Base Still Searching for Machine Gun That Went Missing Days Ago

    The receiver assembly of an M2 .50-caliber machine gun went missing from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment's staff duty area and triggered an all-hands search.

  • Chloe Campbell: Search for missing 14-year-old as parents anonymously receive ‘disturbing’ photo

    Parents fear their daughter is being held against her will

  • French Petrol Stations Strike Continues As Union Rejects Wage Talk 'Blackmail'

    Workers striking at TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) and Exxon Mobil Corp's (NYSE: XOM) French refineries have rejected a pay offer, extending the strike that has disrupted supplies to almost a third of French petrol stations. Workers at TotalEnergies asked for a 10% increase in wages. On Sunday, TotalEnergies proposed to move salary discussions forward in response to union demands as it sought to end the strike. The strikes have increased pressure on the government of French President Emmanuel Macr

  • ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ has to censor Constance Wu’s titillating response

    Constance Wu struggled to censor herself on Celebrity Jeopardy!, Sunday, especially when she tried to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue: “A New York Times headline about this disaster included ‘866 rescued’ and ‘noted names missing’.” Wu may have run out of time because she wrote “tit,” instead of Titanic, which was the correct answer. “I meant Titanic,” Wu argued. “Some people call the Titanic the Tit. This is a well-known fact!” The moment reminded viewers of the popular Saturday Night Live sketch of Celebrity Jeopardy!, particularly the Sean Connery character. Despite her titillating and incorrect response, the charity she was playing for will receive $30,000. “I am playing for the Lotus Therapy Fund under the Asian Mental Health Collective,” she explained.

  • US immigration: Why Indians are fleeing halfway around the world

    Facing danger at home, a record number of Indian migrants have crossed from Mexico into the US.

  • It’s Time for the Federal Government to Say Goodbye to Columbus Day

    On Monday we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the United States. Across the United States, tribal, federal, states, and local governments will be closed. Of course, the federal holiday does not celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

  • Harvey Weinstein, Already Behind Bars, Faces Sprawling L.A. Trial

    The second trial of Harvey Weinstein will get underway this week in a Los Angeles courtroom, in a case that figures to be more sprawling and complex than his first trial in New York. The trial is expected to last up to two months, as Weinstein faces testimony from nine sexual assault accusers — up […]

  • I’m a Black Republican. I know saving our democracy is far more important than party

    Even those who still support the last administration know in their hearts that our constitutional system is the greatest form of government mankind has ever created. | Opinion

  • Some Apple workers in Australia vote to strike over pay, benefits

    A union representing Australian employees of iPhone maker Apple Inc voted to strike due to lack of progress on wage negotiations, a union official said on Tuesday. The one-hour strike planned for Oct. 18 is set to disrupt the tech company's store operations in the country and add to the pressure it is facing elsewhere on industrial relations. The planned strike will involve about 150 of Apple's 4,000 Australian employees who are represented by the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU), restricting most customer services in at least three of the company's 22 stores in the country, the union said.

  • Bloody crew of sunken boat seen using bare hands to battle sharks off Louisiana coast

    The anglers were adrift in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a day.