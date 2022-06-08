U.S. markets closed

NGA announces their new Director of Marketing, Rebecca Dungey

·2 min read

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NGA), the leading-edge Next Generation 9-1-1 and Public Safety solutions provider, today announced that Rebecca Dungey joined the company as the Director of Marketing.

Rebecca brings 20+ years of marketing experience to NGA and its customers. Working with business leaders to define the vision, mission and values that will drive the industry and business forward. By combining best-in-class marketing and technology enablement strategies with a growth marketing approach. She brings a very strategic and thoughtful vision to NGA, with an energy that many in the 9-1-1 industry have had the great opportunity to experience.

During her tenure with Intrado's marketing team, Rebecca provided vision, strategic thought leadership, growth strategies, brand awareness and an undeniable passion for the people of 9-1-1. With a strong B2B SaaS business background, not only does she have marketing expertise in all things 9-1-1 she also led teams in: Digital Media, Virtual Experience, Education, Cloud Collaboration, and Healthcare industries around the world.

"I moved away from the great 9-1-1 industry last year, but my heart led me back. Being part of the 9-1-1 technology future, when seconds matter is where I belong.  NGA has a strategy, vision and passion that is so undeniable that I had to be part of the team" said Rebecca.

"When looking for a marketing leader with expertise messaging 9-1-1 solutions to the 9-1-1 community and a passion for 9-1-1, there was no question that Rebecca is the perfect leader to bolster our efforts to bring all PSAP's into the Next Generation of 9-1-1," said Don Ferguson, NGA Co-founder and CEO.

About NGA:

NGA is a complete, customizable, and reliable NG9-1-1 solution bringing secure, affordable 911 Cloud services to anywhere in the world. Our incremental deployment and patented technologies are poised to smoothly transition legacy 9-1-1 systems to the future of emergency services, with the latest NG9-1-1 technology available.

For more information, please visit https://nga911.com/, request information at sales@nga911.com or follow NGA on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Barb Winn
Chief Growth Officer
(714) 273-3049
barb.winn@nga911.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nga-announces-their-new-director-of-marketing-rebecca-dungey-301564479.html

SOURCE NGA - Next Generation Advanced

