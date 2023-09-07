This NGE Capital Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in NGE Capital Limited's (ASX:NGE ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

NGE Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Adam Saunders is the biggest insider purchase of NGE Capital shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.81 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Adam Saunders.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does NGE Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NGE Capital insiders own about AU$8.7m worth of shares. That equates to 30% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NGE Capital Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of NGE Capital we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for NGE Capital (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

