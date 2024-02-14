This NGE Capital Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for NGE Capital Limited's (ASX:NGE ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NGE Capital

The Portfolio Manager & Executive Director Adam Saunders made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$80k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.80 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$1.01. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Adam Saunders purchased 150.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.81. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does NGE Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 31% of NGE Capital shares, worth about AU$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NGE Capital Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in NGE Capital and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NGE Capital. Be aware that NGE Capital is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

