U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.56
    +56.18 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.04
    +528.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.74
    +139.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.61
    +21.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.37
    +0.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7010
    +0.0860 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,175.51
    +167.24 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.27
    +6.61 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,056.18
    +213.85 (+0.77%)
     

NGM Bio Gives Presentation Featuring Preclinical Characterization of NGM936 at 2022 ASH Annual Meeting

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
·5 min read
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

--NGM936, a ILT3 x CD3 bispecific T cell engager product candidate, potently induced T cell dependent cytotoxicity (TDCC) against ILT3+ AML cells while inducing minimal cytokine release in preclinical in vivo and in vitro studies--

--Immunoglobulin-like transcript 3 (ILT3) is a highly specific marker of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with monocytic differentiation and is not expressed on non-monocytic blood cells or hematopoietic progenitor cells, making ILT3 a potentially promising target for monocytic AML--

--AML with monocytic differentiation accounts for 25–30% of all AML cases and has a particularly poor prognosis, with a worse overall survival rate than other forms of AML and a greater risk of extramedullary relapse--

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, provided additional detail today on the poster presentation given on the Company’s first disclosed preclinical bispecific program, NGM936, at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which is taking place December 10 – 13, 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NGM936 was selected for further evaluation by NGM Bio from a panel of internally-developed ILT3 x CD3 engagers in various formats based on its ability in preclinical in vivo and in vitro studies to potently induce TDCC against ILT3+ AML cells while inducing minimal cytokine release.   In those studies, NGM936 induced potent cytotoxicity comparable to a CD123 x CD3 biosimilar when both expanded and naïve T cells were used as effectors. Importantly, NGM936 efficiently ablated tumor cells with a range of ILT3 expression, from ~1500 copies/cell to ~40,000 copies/cell, in those studies. In addition, as reported in the poster, NGM936 did not induce T cell-dependent cytotoxicity against CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells or non-monocytic immune cells, consistent with the lack of ILT3 expression on these cell types. In both whole blood cytokine releases assays and in TDCC assays in which cytokine secretion was measured after target engagement, induction of TNF-α, IL-6, IFN-γ and IL-2 by NGM936 was considerably lower than that induced by a CD123 x CD3 biosimilar.

An oral presentation from the lab of Dr. Fabiana Perna, M.D., Ph.D, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine, highlighting the rationale for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma with NGM936, was also given at the ASH Annual Meeting. The research featured in this presentation demonstrated that a NGM936 surrogate antibody efficiently induced T cell-dependent killing of ILT3+ multiple myeloma cells in vitro and reduced the circulating tumor burden in a human xenograft model of multiple myeloma.

NGM936 was discovered in-house by NGM Bio scientists. NGM Bio will seek a partner for this program for clinical development in hematologic oncology indications.

Abbreviations (in Alphabetical Order)
CD123=Cluster of Differentiation 123; CD3=Cluster of Differentiation 3; CD34+=Cluster of Differentiation 34 Positive; IFN-γ=Interferon Gamma; IL-2=Interleukin 2; IL-6= Interleukin 6; ILT3=Immunoglobulin-Like Transcript 3; TNF-α=Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha

About NGM Bio

NGM Bio is focused on discovering and developing novel, life-changing medicines for people whose health and lives have been disrupted by disease. The company’s biology-centric drug discovery approach aims to seamlessly integrate interrogation of complex disease-associated biology and protein engineering expertise to unlock proprietary insights that are leveraged to generate promising product candidates and enable their rapid advancement into proof-of-concept studies. As explorers on the frontier of life-changing science, NGM Bio aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry. All therapeutic candidates in the NGM Bio pipeline have been generated by its in-house discovery engine, always led by biology and motivated by unmet patient need. Today, the company has seven programs in clinical development, including four in Phase 2 or 2b studies, including the recently completed NGM621 CATALINA trial, across three therapeutic areas: cancer, retinal diseases and liver and metabolic diseases. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “may,” “engineered to,” “promising,” “plan,” “aspires,” “aims” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to: NGM Bio’s product candidate NGM936 and its potential to treat patients with multiple myeloma as well as other potential activity based on evidence from preclinical studies; ILT3 as a potentially promising target for monocytic AML; NGM Bio’s seeking a partner for clinical development of NGM936; NGM Bio’s aspiration to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry; and other statements that are not historical fact. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on NGM Bio’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of NGM Bio could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that results obtained in preclinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained in ongoing or future trials; that NGM936 may never prove to be a tolerable and effective treatment in multiple myeloma or other indications; the sufficiency of NGM Bio’s cash resources and NGM Bio’s need for additional capital; the ability to find a partner for clinical development of NGM936; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has adversely affected, and could materially and adversely affect in the future, NGM Bio’s business and operations; and other risks and uncertainties affecting NGM Bio and its development programs, including those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in NGM Bio’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 3, 2022 and future filings and reports that NGM Bio makes from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, NGM Bio assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Brian Schoelkopf
ir@ngmbio.com

Media Contact:
media@ngmbio.com


Recommended Stories

  • Denison Announces Successful Completion of Neutralization Phase of Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the neutralization phase of the Phoenix in-situ recovery ("ISR") Feasibility Field Test ("FFT") at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). Sampling of monitoring wells around the FFT site has confirmed the successful restoration of the Leaching Zone (defined below) to environmentally acceptable pH conditions, as outlined in

  • Why the U.S. Fusion Energy Discovery Really Is ‘Revolutionary’

    Lawrence Livermore National LaboratoryThere’s an old joke among scientists: Fusion power is just 50 years away—and always will be. However, that timeline might get just a bit smaller soon enough.The U.S. Department of Energy is set to announce Tuesday that its scientists at the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have achieved a ”breakthrough” in fusion energy—marking a massive milestone on the road to creating clean, sustainable power. Though the s

  • NASA's Orion capsule returns from the moon, flight deemed a success for the Colorado-born capsule

    Over 25 days, the Colorado-born capsule pushed its limits in a test flight and set records before splashing down Sunday.

  • Warp drives: Physicists give chances of faster-than-light space travel a boost

    Faster than light travel is the only way humans could ever get to other stars in a reasonable amount of time. Les Bossinas/NASA/Wikimedia CommonsThe closest star to Earth is Proxima Centauri. It is about 4.25 light-years away, or about 25 trillion miles (40 trillion km). The fastest ever spacecraft, the now- in-space Parker Solar Probe will reach a top speed of 450,000 mph. It would take just 20 seconds to go from Los Angeles to New York City at that speed, but it would take the solar probe abou

  • Nuclear fusion breakthrough ‘could bring limitless clean energy’

    A breakthrough in nuclear fusion could bring limitless clean energy and help the fight against climate change, experts have predicted.

  • South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes First Phase of Drilling and Pilot Plant Metallurgical Testing for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

    South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drilling campaign on schedule at its Ceylon Project in Coosa County, Alabama, United States. The drill program was carried out by Logan Drilling USA and consisted of 12 holes of HQ core and totaled 506 meters. Sample assays for the first 6 holes were completed at Activation Laboratory Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Ontario, Canada, and the remaining results are exp

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    These companies have the potential to be the backbone for future innovation in various technological sectors.

  • How to Watch Tomorrow’s Big Announcement About Nuclear Fusion Energy

    The U.S. Department of Energy is expected to announce a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion research on Tuesday morning.

  • US scientists achieve ‘holy grail’ net gain nuclear fusion reaction: report

    Nuclear fusion could be key tool to stave off climate crisis

  • A US lab's nuclear fusion breakthrough could transform clean energy

    A lab in the US may have had a breakthrough in nuclear fusion, the potentially limitless alternative energy which produces no carbon emissions.

  • US scientists make huge breakthrough in fusion energy

    A major breakthrough in the search for clean energy has been made by US government scientists at a laboratory in California, it has been reported.

  • Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner

    Idaho investigators bagged the hands of four students killed in their home off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 in an effort to preserve evidence.

  • FPX Nickel Confirms Continuation of Strong Nickel Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling at Van Target, Returning the Highest-Grade Near-Surface Nickel Interval To-Date

    FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first step-out drillhole results confirming continued near-surface lateral extension of strong nickel mineralization at the Van Target ("Van") in the Company's Decar Nickel District ("Decar" or the "District") in central British Columbia. The first three widely-spaced holes drilled this year at Van, which is located 6 km north of the Baptiste Deposit ("Baptiste"), returned some of the strongest result

  • The end of Tokyo's ultra-modern Nakagin Tower

    Completed in 1972, Tokyo's Nakagin Tower, designed by Kisho Kurokawa, was a landmark of modular architecture – 140 stacked, prefabricated apartment pods in the heart of downtown. But now the tower is being demolished, its pods time capsules of the ultra-modern 1970s. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.

  • NASA chief spoke with SpaceX official about Musk’s Twitter ‘distraction’

    NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said he pulled aside the head of SpaceX to raise concerns about Elon Musk’s controversies at Twitter potentially affecting the space company. Nelson said he asked Gwynne Shotwell, the president and COO of SpaceX, earlier this month if controversy at Twitter would affect business at SpaceX, a crucial partner for NASA.…

  • NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon

    NASA's Orion capsule barreled through Earth's atmosphere and splashed down in the Pacific ocean on Sunday after making an uncrewed voyage around the moon, winding up the inaugural mission of the U.S. agency's new Artemis lunar program 50 years to the day after Apollo's final moon landing. The gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule, carrying a simulated crew of three mannequins wired with sensors, plunked down in the ocean at 9:40 a.m. PST (1740 GMT) off Mexico's Baja California peninsula, demonstrating a high-stakes homecoming before NASA flies its first crew of Artemis astronauts around the moon in the next few years.

  • A nano-thin layer of gold could prevent fogged-up glasses

    A gold nanocoating could prevent your glasses from fogging up.

  • U.S. to announce fusion energy breakthrough -sources

    STORY: A potentially major scientific breakthrough in fusion energy that could one day provide a cheap source of electricity.According to two sources with knowledge of the matter, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California -- for the first time ever -- have produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain in an experiment using lasers.Fusion works when nuclei of two atoms are subjected to extreme heat of more than 100 million degrees Celsius - or 180 million degrees Fahrenheit - causing them to fuse into a new larger atom, giving off enormous amounts of energy - the same process that powers the sun and stars.But the process consumes vast amounts of energy and the trick has been to make the process self-sustaining and to get more energy out than goes in and to do so continuously instead of brief moments. If fusion is commercialized, which backers say could happen in a decade or more, it would have additional benefits including the generation of virtually carbon free electricity which could help in the fight against climate change without the amounts of radioactive nuclear waste that today's fission reactors produce.

  • NASA Hid These Easter Eggs for Space Nerds on the Artemis 1 Orion Capsule

    Following its trip to the Moon and back, NASA’s Orion spacecraft splashed down into the Pacific Ocean on Sunday. The inaugural flight for the Artemis program may have been uncrewed, but Orion carried five souvenirs to honor a legacy of lunar exploration.

  • Orion spacecraft to return to earth Sunday

    It's a historic day for NASA’s Artemis one mission. The uncrewed Orion spacecraft is on its last day in space.