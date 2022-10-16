U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.87 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.81 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    +0.13 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9721
    -0.0062 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1217
    -0.0114 (-1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6080
    +1.4260 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,344.60
    +251.36 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.36 (+3.25%)
     

NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Topline Results from the CATALINA Phase 2 Trial of NGM621 in Patients with Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration

·1 min read
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) (Nasdaq: NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) to discuss topline efficacy and safety results from its CATALINA Phase 2 trial of NGM621 in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

To access the live webcast and slides, please visit the “Investors & Media” section of NGM Bio’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About NGM Bio

NGM Bio is focused on discovering and developing novel, life-changing medicines for people whose health and lives have been disrupted by disease. The company’s biology-centric drug discovery approach aims to seamlessly integrate interrogation of complex disease-associated biology and protein engineering expertise to unlock proprietary insights that are leveraged to generate promising product candidates and enable their rapid advancement into proof-of-concept studies. As explorers on the frontier of life-changing science, NGM Bio aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry. All therapeutic candidates in the NGM Bio pipeline have been generated by its in-house discovery engine, always led by biology and motivated by unmet patient need. Today, the company has seven programs in clinical development, including four in Phase 2 or 2b studies, including the recently completed NGM621 CATALINA trial, across three therapeutic areas: cancer, retinal diseases and liver and metabolic diseases. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Brian Schoelkopf
ir@ngmbio.com

Media Contact:
Liz Melone
media@ngmbio.com


