NGM Bio to Host the Final of Four Virtual R&D Events on June 29, 2022

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • NGM
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

--NGM621, a monoclonal antibody product candidate engineered to potently inhibit complement C3 for the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy, will be showcased in the fourth of a four-part series titled the “Explorer Series”--

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced it will host the fourth of four virtual R&D events on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET. This four-part series of virtual webcasts, titled the “Explorer Series”, highlights the company’s work as explorers on the frontier of life-changing science.

The fourth event will focus on NGM Bio’s product candidate for the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy (GA), NGM621, an antibody engineered to potently inhibit complement C3. C3 is a key component of the complement system, which helps orchestrate the body’s response to infection and maintains tissue homeostasis. When this cascade is dysregulated, the immune response may lead to the development and progression of GA. Inhibition of C3 represents a promising therapeutic approach that broadly inhibits downstream effector functions triggered by the excessive activation of the complement pathway. The program will feature presentations from members of NGM Bio’s research and development team and from Dr. Charles Wykoff, Director of Research at the Retina Consultants of Texas and the Greater Houston Retina Research Foundation and Chairman of the Research and Clinical Trials Subcommittee for the Retina Consultants of America.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM Bio’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on NGM Bio’s site for one year following the event.

About NGM Bio

NGM Bio is focused on discovering and developing novel, life-changing medicines for people whose health and lives have been disrupted by disease. The company’s biology-centric drug discovery approach aims to seamlessly integrate interrogation of complex disease-associated biology and protein engineering expertise to unlock proprietary insights to generate promising product candidates and enable their rapid advancement into proof-of-concept studies. As explorers on the frontier of life-changing science, NGM Bio aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry. All therapeutic candidates in the NGM Bio pipeline have been generated by its in-house discovery engine, with a disease-agnostic mindset, always led by biology and motivated by unmet patient need. Today, the company has seven programs in active development, including four in Phase 2 or 2b studies, across three therapeutic areas: cancer, retinal diseases and liver and metabolic diseases. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “may,” “engineered to,” “aspire,” “aim,” “promising” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to NGM Bio’s product candidates, including the potential role of potent inhibition of complement C3 for the treatment of patients with GA and the possibility that inhibition of complement C3 represents a promising therapeutic approach, and other statements that are not historical fact. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on NGM Bio’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of NGM Bio could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the costly and time-consuming pharmaceutical product development process and the uncertainty of clinical success, as well as the risks that NGM Bio’s product candidates may otherwise not be tolerable and effective treatments in their planned indications, and other risks and uncertainties affecting NGM Bio and its development programs, including those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in NGM Bio’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 30, 2022 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 5, 2022 and future filings and reports that NGM Bio makes from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, NGM Bio assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Brian Schoelkopf
ir@ngmbio.com

Media Contact:
media@ngmbio.com


