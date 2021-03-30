U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.79
    -12.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,096.23
    -75.14 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,023.76
    -35.89 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,188.36
    +29.68 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.49
    -1.07 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.00
    -30.60 (-1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.70 (-2.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0052 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3721
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3500
    +0.5420 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,154.23
    +1,161.68 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.66
    +36.18 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,772.12
    +35.95 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,432.70
    +48.18 (+0.16%)
     

NGMedical GmbH Receives FDA Clearance for Its BEE® HA Cervical Cage System Made From PEEK-OPTIMATM HA Enhanced

·3 min read

BEE® HA was developed to optimize fusion, while maintaining elasticity that is similar to bone and radiolucency of the cage body.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NGMedical, a German medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application, announces FDA clearance for its anatomically shaped cervical interbody BEE® HA, made of the innovative PEEK-OPTIMA™ HA Enhanced from Invibio Biomaterial Solutions, a global leader in high-performance biomaterial solutions.

BEE® HA was developed to optimize fusion while maintaining elasticity that is similar to bone and radiolucency of the cage body. Hydroxyapatite (HA), a well-known osteoconductive material that enhances bone apposition, is fully integrated, not coated, into the PEEK-OPTIMA™ matrix, making it available on all surfaces of the finished device. This is another significant innovation from the team, who recently launched the innovative additively manufactured BEE® cage.

"This is the next step for NGMedical to broaden our active market presence in the USA. We are proud having received the FDA clearance for our new BEE® HA. Our team did a great job in cooperation with MRC Global," says Dagmar Weiland, CEO of NGMedical.

"The clearance of the BEE® HA cage is an important step to complete our portfolio with this innovative solution. This implant, along with its streamlined and elegant instrumentation, is perfectly suited for the U.S. surgeon as it addresses artifact reduced imaging while enhancing fusion," according to Josh Sandberg of NGMedical, Inc.

"More and more surgeons see PEEK-OPTIMA™ HA Enhanced solutions as their material of choice when faster, greater bone ongrowth is essential. The clinical evidence for PEEK-OPTIMA™ HA Enhanced devices demonstrates consistently good outcomes when compared to other materials, so we are excited for NGMedical to launch the BEE® HA cage in the U.S. and the potential for enhancing patient care," says John Devine, Invibio Biomaterial Solutions.

NGMedical, Inc. is actively seeking qualified representation nationwide. If interested in learning more, please call us at (480) 609-4864.

About NGMedical
We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery. The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience combined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further innovative product concepts. Both, earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experienced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many product solutions, today accepted and widely used as standards, derive from our team.

Contact
NGMedical, Inc. | Scottsdale, Arizona

Related Images

image1.png

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ngmedical-gmbh-receives-fda-clearance-for-its-bee-ha-cervical-cage-system-made-from-peek-optimatm-ha-enhanced-301258865.html

SOURCE NGMedical, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • H&M’s Xinjiang Setback Has Tiny, Loss-Making China Peers Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of some tiny Chinese apparel companies are among the top performers in the country’s stock market over the last three days, as several of their foreign peers face a backlash over their stance on using cotton sourced from the contentious Xinjiang region.Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion & Accessories Co. and Ribo Fashion Group Co. each surged 33% since Wednesday’s close to feature among the biggest gainers in about 4,000 Chinese A-shares during the period. The stocks jumped after Chinese social-media users last week called for a boycott of Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB, having found an undated company statement about accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang. Those calls quickly spread to other foreign brands including Nike Inc. and Burberry Group Plc.The operating performance of the two Chinese companies speaks to the speculative nature of the recent rally in their stocks.Shanghai Metersbonwe said in October that it will post a loss as much as 820 million yuan ($125 million) for 2020. That would mark a second year of losses, which could trigger a delisting-risk warning from the stock exchange. Ribo Fashion issued a profit warning in January, citing lower sales due to the pandemic and one-off losses from a unit.“It’s easier for short-term investors to trade these two stocks with poor earnings and few institutional investors,” said Zhang Gang, an analyst at Southwest Securities Co. “The speculative buying on nationalist sentiment is irrational and would be unsustainable.”Further, it would be “hard to shake the consumption habits” of customers of foreign brands, he said.Meanwhile, shares of Shanghai Metersbonwe continued their rally on Tuesday, surging by the daily limit. Ribo Fashion climbed as much as 7.7% before paring the bulk of its gains.Cotton producer Xinjiang Sailimu Modern Agriculture Co. has emerged as another big beneficiary as foreign brands grapple with the backlash. Its stock also jumped 10% on Tuesday, adding to a 33% surge in the previous three sessions.Luxury Companies at Risk of New Tensions With China: Bernstein(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Investors press companies on human rights in Xinjiang

    A group of religious and socially conscious investors and other funds are ramping up pressure on Western companies over alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, highlighting the challenges for brands trying to maintain their business ties amid rising tensions. The group of more than 50 investors, backed by the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, said it is in the process of contacting more than 40 companies, including H&M, VF Corp, Hugo Boss and Zara-owner Inditex, requesting more information about their supply chains and urging them to quit situations that could lead to human rights abuses.

  • Cathie Wood’s Space ETF Sees Vigorous Trading on Its First Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management launched its first new exchange-traded fund in two years on Tuesday, a key test of the money manager’s appeal after a choppy few months of both flows and performance.The actively managed ARK Space Exploration ETF (ticker ARKX) tracks U.S. and global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. More than $196 million worth of shares changed hands as of noon in New York, a strong start for the new product.When Ark filed for the fund in January it triggered an industry-wide rally -- such was the hype surrounding Wood, whose ETFs were among the best-performing of 2020. Since then Ark’s bets have been rattled amid a broader tech selloff. The flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) has posted investor exits for five days running, according to the latest data, the longest stretch of consecutive outflows since the fund started in 2014.Nevertheless, Ark ETFs overall have attracted almost $16 billion of new cash this year, signaling demand for a new offering could be robust. Despite recent turbulence, all five of Wood’s existing actively-managed products are up more than 130% in the past 12 months.“That performance naturally attracts more investments, especially on the part of retail traders,” said Matthew Weller, global head of market research at Forex.com. “The optimism evoked by Cathie Wood and her team is almost infectious -- that’s something that has legs.”The initial spike of trading in ARKX drew comparisons to the launch of the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) earlier this month. That fund saw about $260 million worth of shares change hands in the first hour of trading, compared with $114 million for ARKX, according to Eric Balchunas, ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. But the space fund has far surpassed the first-day action in Wood’s last fund launch in 2019, when the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) saw $1.2 million worth of shares traded.At the outset, the space fund’s top two holdings are Trimble Inc. and another Ark fund called the 3D Printing ETF (PRNT) with weights of 8.6% and 6%, respectively. Other large stakes include Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc. and JD.com Inc., an online retailer in China. The fund aims to invest at least 80% of its assets in the space industry.Possible competitors include the Procure Space ETF (UFO), which was among those that rallied when Ark filed for the new fund. Assets in UFO have roughly tripled since then to $129 million.(Updates with trading in second paragraph, comment and first-day comparisons)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Girds for Billions in Losses From Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG hadn’t finished the probe of its last crisis when the newest one hit.The Swiss bank expects its loss tied to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management to run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The firm spent Monday trying to calm its shell-shocked staff while facing heat from investors already reeling from the bank’s exposure to Greensill Capital’s collapse earlier this month.March’s blowups may wipe out more than a year of profits for the bank and threaten its stock buyback plans, as well as adding to the reputational hit from other missteps. With the shares posting the only decline among Europe’s major banks in 2021 and a new chairman starting next month, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein is facing questions over whether he and risk chief Lara Warner have a handle on the bank’s exposures.“Risk control at every level in this bank must be examined and changes made where there are deficiencies,” David Herro, chief investment officer at Harris Associates, one of the biggest investors in the bank, said in an email. “But I state the obvious?”The bank has said warned it faces “highly significant” losses tied to Archegos. Analysts at Berenberg pegged the hit at 3 billion Swiss francs, on top of 500 million francs from the Greensill issues.Gottstein -- who’s been in almost constant fire-fighting mode since taking over about a year ago -- attempted to calm senior bankers and traders in a call late Monday, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Speaking alongside investment bank head Brian Chin, he said the bank was still working to figure out the size of the hit and told bankers this was a time to pull together and not focus on the potential impact on pay.Senior bankers questioned when Credit Suisse would learn from the incidents. Executives also said it’s too early to say if the dividend is at risk, one of the people said.While Credit Suisse isn’t the only bank to face losses from the family office of former hedge fund manager Bill Hwang, it’s just the latest in a series of loan losses, writedowns and scandals that seem to occur at ever shorter intervals. Gottstein has ordered reviews and made adjustments, but by and large has defended the bank’s appetite for risk.Gottstein had elevated Warner to chief risk officer in his first reshuffle last year, when she was also given oversight of compliance. The promotion made her perhaps the bank’s most senior female executive and ended any questions of whether she would be held back by being a close confidante of Gottstein’s predecessor Tidjane Thiam. Thiam had promoted her to head of compliance and asked her to clean up legacy issues and help reset the risk appetite for his strategy, focused on doing more business with the bank’s wealthy clients.Compared to some peers, Warner’s background is light on risk experience. She joined Credit Suisse as an equity analyst in 2002 and held several senior research roles until she became chief financial officer and chief operating officer for the investment-banking unit in 2010.Warner has challenged her managers to engage more with the business, according to people who worked with her. Risk managers used to building computer models and dreaming up worst-case scenarios were asked to deliver presentations to market their achievements.Credit Suisse late last year agreed to extend a $140 million loan to Greensill Capital, just months before its collapse. Risk managers at the investment bank in London were initially reluctant to grant the request, a person familiar with the matter has said. They then discussed the matter with their counterparts in the Swiss and Asian private banking units, which oversaw founder Lex Greensill’s personal wealth, and eventually were overruled.Now the loan is in default and Credit Suisse has only recovered about half, after Greensill Capital collapsed in early March. Even worse, the bank had to freeze a $10 billion group of funds that its asset management unit ran with Greensill, threatening to damage relationships with key clients. The final financial hit isn’t clear yet as the bank winds down the funds, but it has already warned that not all the money may be recovered.Credit Suisse’s impact from Archegos also has yet to be determined. While it and Japanese lenders Nomura Holdings Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. have flagged significant losses, other lenders to the family office -- such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG -- cut their exposure with no or only immaterial damage.Credit Suisse’s 1.5 billion-franc share buyback could be a casualty as it tallies up the cost of Archegos, according to Eoin Mullany, a bank analyst at Berenberg.Proxy adviser Ethos said investors should reject the proposed bonuses of the management for the financial year 2020 at the upcoming general meeting, in light of the potential losses. In addition, the adviser called for investors to not grant discharge to the board and executive management in order to retain their rights to file legal action against them.The hits from Archegos and Greensill have spoiled a plan by Gottstein to start the year with a clean slate. The CEO late last year wrote down the value of the bank’s stake in hedge fund York Capital and took a hit related to a long-standing legal case into residential mortgage-backed securities, dealing the bank its first quarterly loss in three years. The crises have more than overshadowed its best start to the year in a decade.“While all four events appear idiosyncratic in nature, it inevitably has led investors to question the strategic decision making at CS and the risk culture of the firm,” Andrew Coombs, a bank analyst at Citigroup Inc., wrote Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Recovery May Buoy Emerging Markets After Volatile Week

    (Bloomberg) -- A recovery in the world’s second-largest economy may lend support to emerging markets following a rocky week that saw equities wipe out almost all of their annual gains and the Turkish lira tumble anew.Data from China due Wednesday is forecast to show a rebound in both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, supporting the broader backdrop of improving global growth. Meantime, the developing world’s improving corporate outlook may lure investors to buy the dip.Last week, MSCI Inc.’s developing-nation stock index slumped amid declines in Turkey, Argentina and China. A selloff in Turkey’s lira sent emerging-market currencies to their fifth loss in six weeks, and dollar bonds also edged lower. The weakness is encouraging stock picking in some developing nations that are poised to rebound. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. tout attractive valuations in South Africa and Russia, while others favor China.Exchange-traded fund investors also remained committed to the developing world, adding money in the longest streak in over two years even as risk assets took a downturn.“The pickup in U.S. yields, the slightly stronger U.S. dollar and Europe’s hapless vaccination rollout have hurt EM, but valuations are again looking interesting in China technology,” said Hasnain Malik, head of equity strategy at Tellimer in Dubai. “For those prepared to look beyond Covid disruption, commodity exporters and tourist destinations offer great opportunities.”Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Quarter-End Fund Flows, FTSE Russell DecisionOne of the lingering questions for emerging-market investors is whether the meltdown in Turkey worsens or spills over into other countries. So far, the contagion has been limited. There’s also the ongoing drama in the Suez Canal: the Ever Given container ship has been partly refloated, helping oil pare losses.Read more: Turkish Lira’s Wild Ride Has Banks Axing Forecasts for GuessworkWhat to WatchChile’s central bank is expected to leave its key interest rate on hold Tuesday while keeping a dovish tiltKenya’s central kept its key rate unchanged for a seventh meeting on Monday as the country reports increases in Covid-19 cases and inflation sits at a 10-month highKey Events and DataFTSE Russell DecisionFTSE Russell will announce Monday whether Malaysia remains in its World Government Bond Index after putting the nation on a watch list for potential exclusion two years ago. Since then, the central bank has stepped up measures to address investors’ concerns on market liquidity after a ban on trading of non-deliverable forwards in 2016Malaysian local bonds have lost almost 7% this year in dollar termsThe bond index will probably confirm China’s inclusion, including details on the country weightChinese bonds are the only gainers in emerging Asia so far this year with a return of nearly 1% in dollar termsMalaysia reported on Monday a trade surplus of 17.9 billion ringgit ($4.3 billion) for February, beating estimatesChina will publish gauges of manufacturing service activities for March on Wednesday while South Korean data on February industrial production is also dueThis will be followed on Thursday by Caixin China manufacturing PMI; similar factory gauges from South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand also come due the same day“China’s PMIs likely rebounded after the seasonal factors during the Lunar New Year period wore off,” according to a note from Australia & New Zealand Banking Group LtdThailand will report on Wednesday its current-account balance for February; it has been in deficit the previous three monthsThe baht is the biggest loser among emerging Asian currencies in the past three monthsIndia also reports on Wednesday its current-account balance for the fourth quarter of 2020. The balance has turned into a surplus for three straight quartersThe rupee is the sole gainer in Asia so far this yearSouth Korea will post March trade figures on Thursday, serving as a barometer of the global recoveryMarch inflation figures will be kicked off by Indonesia on Thursday, followed by South Korea on FridayRussia, Botswana and Mauritius all report fourth-quarter GDP figuresTraders will monitor Chile’s unemployment, retail sales and copper production figures on Wednesday, as well as a reading of economic activity on ThursdayBloomberg Economics expects activity to linger below last year’s levelsIn Brazil, traders are already looking past the central bank’s guidance and asking for more rate hikes as the pandemic worsensThey’ll watch unemployment data for January and primary budget balance data for February on Wednesday, which may offer clues on the economic and fiscal outlookIndustrial production numbers for February and March trade balance figures will be released on ThursdayThe real is the worst-performing currency in emerging markets this yearPeruvian CPI probably slipped in March as lower food inflation offset higher energy inflation, according to Bloomberg EconomicsA reading of Argentina’s January economic activity, scheduled for Tuesday, will probably show a partial rebound continuing from earlier in the pandemic(Adds ETF data in fourth paragraph and Kenya rate decision in second bullet point. An earlier version added a podcast link and Malaysian data.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Nears Nine-Month Low as Yields Gain on Biden Spending Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended declines, approaching a nine-month low as the pace of U.S. vaccine rollouts and plans for further stimulus boosted bond yields and the dollar.Treasury yields rose as traders weighed the outlook for growth and inflation, with the U.S. ramping up Covid-19 vaccine efforts and President Joe Biden getting set to announce spending plans. That helped push non-interest-bearing gold below $1,700 an ounce after prices held above that level for three weeks.Bullion is heading for its first quarterly decline since 2018 amid a nascent global recovery that’s reduced the haven appeal of the metal. In recent weeks, its price has mostly treaded water, but faces renewed pressure from a resilient dollar and rising bond rates. A selloff in exchange-traded funds backed by gold is further eroding support.“We see increasing rates and a stronger dollar from Biden’s spending plans and sped-up vaccine efforts,” said TD Securities analyst Ryan McKay. “With equities holding pretty steady, it implies this trend can continue without any action from the Fed and that will continue to weigh on gold. We have even seen on days when rates are down gold has struggled to find any upside which really highlights how little buying interest there is at the moment.”Biden, in an address Wednesday in Pittsburgh, will detail a mass expansion of government spending aimed at reducing inequality and strengthening infrastructure. A revamp of the tax code is also part of the plan and is already proving divisive among economists and lawmakers. He said Monday that 90% of U.S. adults will be eligible to get a Covid-19 shot by April 19.Spot bullion fell 1.6% to $1,685.18 an ounce by 1:37 p.m. in New York, approaching the level reached earlier this month that was the lowest since June. Futures for June delivery on the Comex lost 1.7% to settle at $1,686 an ounce. Spot palladium climbed as much as 2.7%, while platinum and silver declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.After breaking below $1,700, gold’s “support zone at $1,650-$1,670 an ounce will probably be tested,” below which it could fall to $1,600, said ABN Amro Bank NV analyst Georgette Boele.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volatility Selling Is Back as Ex-Harvest Traders Join Fray

    (Bloomberg) -- An options-powered strategy betting on calmer markets is roaring back as the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, recovers from pandemic-spurred gyrations.Two former executives of $3.5 billion Harvest Volatility Management are starting investment firm Carrick Lane, which will initially focus on selling equity derivatives for income, according to a press statement.The announcement comes just months after another Harvest alum, Dennis Davitt, started his own firm backed by billionaire Bitcoin investor Mike Novogratz to offer volatility strategies with the goal of amassing $1 billion within a year. ETF provider Simplify Asset Management filed just last month to list an exchange-traded fund that shorts VIX futures.It all signals the return of betting on tranquil markets after the VIX spiked to a record last March -- sparking blowups for the riskiest versions of the trade.Led by Allan Kennedy and Ken Kwalik, Carrick Lane will pursue put-writing strategies to take advantage of the volatility-risk premium. That’s the tendency of options sellers to demand higher compensation for future uncertainty compared with what actually comes to pass.“History has shown that after major spikes in volatility, the risk premium can stay elevated for subsequent years (not just months),” managing partner Kennedy said in an email.The firm will target high net-worth individuals and institutional clients, and will initially package its strategies in separately managed accounts. Kwalik will stay on at Harvest for an interim period while also with Carrick Lane.Covid CrashPut writing is a more conservative version of the short-volatility bets that felled hedge funds like Malachite Capital Management in March 2020. Investors typically sell a put on a stock or index while at the same time investing in a risk-free asset like Treasuries. If stocks stay steady or rise, the investor keeps the premium received and the options expire worthless.The risk is that equities fall and the option is exercised, compelling the seller to purchase the shares at the strike price.That contrasts with the short-volatility trades pursued by the likes of Malachite, which used over-the-counter derivatives and leverage that ultimately led to its liquidation in the unprecedented market rout.Such strategies went into abeyance post-Covid as risk appetite fell. The lack of options selling is arguably one reason the VIX remained mostly above the psychological 20 level for nearly a year after the crash. Last week, the gauge closed as low as 18, down from its record closing high of 82 last March. It was trading at 21 as of 10:36 a.m. in New York.A generic version of the investing style on the S&P 500 has returned 5.7% this year after adding 2.1% in 2020, according to a Cboe index.“We fully appreciate the short run importance of risk-managing through moments of heightened (often extreme) realized volatility,” Kennedy said. “It’s equally important to provide a pathway to exploit the opportunity that heightened implied volatility provides on the back of such a move.”(Adds VIX level in 11th paragraph. An earlier version corrected Kwalik’s plans.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Epic Games files complaint against Apple with UK regulator

    Fortnite maker Epic Games said on Tuesday it had filed a complaint with Britain's competition regulator in support of its investigation into Apple Inc's anti-competitive behaviour. The UK Competition and Markets Authority said earlier https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-probe-britain-idUSKBN2AW12S this month it had opened an investigation into Apple after complaints that the iPhone maker's terms and conditions for app developers were unfair. Payment policies related to Apple's App Store have long drawn complaints from app developers as they requires them to use its payment system, which charges commission of between 15% and 30%.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Arguably the most controversial on the Street, penny stocks are a hot-button issue. Usually, there isn’t a lot of middle-ground with respect to these tickers priced for less than $5 apiece. Dividing market watchers into two distinct groups, both sides present valid arguments laying out the pros and cons. Sure, there is reason enough to be skeptical. Often, a cheap stock is cheap for a reason, with the low share price potentially reflecting an underlying problem with the business, whether it be poor fundamentals or unbeatable headwinds. That said, a bargain price tag isn’t always indicative of a lost cause. For some, better days are on the horizon, and for very little money, investors can control a lot more shares. Therefore, even minor upward movements could result in massive percentage gains, and thus, significant returns. As the nature of these investments makes it difficult to gauge the strength of their long-term growth prospects, one effective stock selecting strategy is to follow the analysts’ advice. Using TipRanks’ database, we locked in on two penny stocks that have garnered glowing reviews from the Street, enough to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Not to mention each offers massive upside potential. Savara, Inc. (SVRA) We’ll start with Savara, a biotech company focused on orphan lung diseases. Savara’s main focus is on autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), a rare condition in which protein material builds up in the lungs and prevents effective breathing. Current treatment involves a patient admission to intensive care, full anesthesia, and a literal ‘washing out’ of the lungs – an invasive and difficult procedure. Savara is researching medical alternatives. The company’s lead drug candidate, molgradex, is an inhalant medication designed as a granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor; in short, it is targeted on the autoimmune flaw that prevents the body’s natural self-cleansing of the lungs. Molgradex has an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA, and has completed its Phase 3 IMPALA clinical study, with some mixed results. It missed the primary endpoint, but met a key secondary endpoint, and the company in December stated that it planned to meet with regulatory authorities to discuss further studies. Those discussions led to an open-label follow-up period, a study that focused on long-term safety in the use of molgradex for patients with aPAP. The study followed 128 patients over periods between 48 and 72 weeks, and showed improvements on two independent measures of gas exchange in the lungs. Considering these positive results, the company is starting molgradex on the IMPALA 2 study, an additional Phase 3 clinical trial, to begin in 2Q21. Currently going for $1.71 apiece, some members of the Street believe Savara's share price reflects an attractive entry point. Among the bulls is Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi who believes SVRA is an "ideal value pick." “We believe that Molgradex has the potential to be a game-changing therapeutic for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP)... With a compelling MOA at its back, we have strong conviction in the clinical POS for Molgradex in a Phase 3 study (IMPALA 2), which we believe can improve upon its existing dataset in the 24-week double-blind Phase 2b/3 IMPALA 1 study in 138 aPAP patients that showed favorable safety... Therefore, we have a strong conviction that SVRA shares have the potential to make a comeback in valuation with Molgradex in IMPALA 2,which is expected to commence in 2Q21," Rahimi opined. "Importantly," the analyst added, "Molgradex has already received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. (with eligibility for seven years exclusivity) and EU (potential for 10 years exclusivity) as well as FDA Fast Track Designation and FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, building up validation for Molgradex in aPAP." To this end, Rahimi rates SVRA an Overweight (i.e. Buy), while setting a $7 price target. This target suggests shares could soar 309% in the next year. (To watch Rahimi’s track record, click here) Overall, SVRA has 3 recent analyst reviews, and all are Buys, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The average price target stands tall at $4.67, which suggests the stock has room for 173% upside in the next 12 months. (See SVRA stock analysis on TipRanks) Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Next up, Aquestive Therapeutics, is a diversified biotech firm with a range of products in all stages of the development pipeline, from pre-clinical to fully approved and on the market. Aquestive uses a unique film-based delivery mechanism for its medications. It has adapted the film delivery system for dosing through several locations in the mouth, including inside the cheek, under the tongue, and on the tongue. This company’s major news item in the past few months was the FDA rejection of the New Drug Application (NDA) for Libervant buccal film. This medication is a formulation of diazepam, a well-known tranquilizer frequently used to treat seizures. Libervant, dosed through a buccal (inside the cheek) film, was designed to treat seizure clusters. In response to the NDA, the FDA sent Aquestive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) outlining issues with the drug. The CRL specifically cited lower drug exposure levels in patients in certain weight groups. However, there were no other safety or clinical issues cited. After meeting with the FDA, Aquestive revised the weight-based dosing regimen, and is preparing a new NDA for Libervant. The company does not believe that further clinical studies are necessary, and expects to complete the NDA submission in 2Q21. Once the application is sent, the company anticipates a six month process of review. Analyst Jason Butler, in his coverage of this stock for JMP Securities, points out that the key driver here is the resubmission of the Libervant NDA. “[The] company recently gained clarity from the FDA on the acceptability of the company’s revised proposed weight-based dosing regimen, in combination with new modeling and simulations, in a Type A meeting in October 2020 and the company’s subsequent submission of the planned dosing regimen and modeling in December. In the past few weeks, the agency has asked for formatting changes for the safety section of the resubmission and for the company to show the predictive nature of the PK model vs. the observed data from the cross-over study. We view these activities as readily accomplishable..." Butler noted. Butler summed up, "We remain confident in the regulatory path for Libervant and anticipate approval this year, maintaining our 85% probability of approval." Looking forward to a successful resubmission, Butler rates Aquestive’s shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $17 price target implies an upside of 315% in the next 12 months. (To watch Butler’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 100% Street support, or 5 Buy ratings to be exact, the message is clear: AQST is a Strong Buy. The $15 average price target brings the upside potential to ~266%. (See AQST stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In AMC Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. AMC’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been movie theater giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unfortunately for long-term AMC investors, the stock and the company were struggling even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as the entertainment business has undergone a dramatic shift to an over-the-top streaming model. However, AMC experienced a near worst-case scenario in March 2020. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of AMC’s operations. By June, the company announced it had “substantial doubt” it could avoid bankruptcy. In 2019, AMC generated a net loss of $149.1 million on $5.47 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a net loss of $4.59 billion on just $1.24 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, AMC shares were trading around $7.30. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $6.30 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 17, AMC shares dropped all the way down to $1.95 in intraday trading. A day later, the company announced it would be closing all of its theaters for at least six to 12 weeks. AMC shares recovered to as high as $7.71 in September 2020 amid a broad market rally. The stock ultimately hit its pandemic low of $1.91 in January 2021 as investors looked closer at the growing possibility AMC would never be able to manage its more than $11 billion in debt. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now AMC In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for AMC investors a miracle happened in late January 2021. With AMC on the brink of bankruptcy, Reddit’s WallStreetBets community orchestrated a coordinated buying campaign in the stock as part of a targeted short squeeze effort. The short squeeze sent the stock skyrocketing from under $2 per share to as high as $20.36 in a matter of days. Since the dust has settled on the initial short squeeze, AMC shares are now back down to the $10.63 level. AMC investors who bought one year ago and held on were completely bailed out by the short squeeze and have now generated an impressive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AMC stock bought on March 29, 2020 would be worth about $2,931 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting AMC’s fundamentals to bring the stock back down to earth in the next 12 months. The average price target among the seven analysts covering the stock is $2, suggesting 81% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow ViacomCBS Became The Latest 'YOLO Stock'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden Team Boosts Effort to Shield Power Grid From Hackers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is escalating efforts to safeguard the U.S. power grid from hackers, developing a plan to better coordinate with industry to counter threats and respond to cyber attacks, according to people familiar with the matter.Top administration officials, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger, briefed top utility industry executives on the efforts in a March 16 meeting, said the people, who requested anonymity because the session was private.The plan, which could prompt widespread changes in standards and cyber defense strategies, is set to be issued within weeks. U.S. officials hope to create plans for other critical industries but are starting with the electrical sector because of its importance to the economy and recent activities targeting the grid by foreign hackers, one person said.“The administration is committed to improving cyber vulnerabilities in the core services Americans rely on as a top cybersecurity priority,” Neuberger said on Monday. “We designed this initiative -- focused on the electricity utilities -- to achieve that. And, as with every element of our cybersecurity strategy, we’re doing it in partnership with the private sector.”The high-level meeting indicated the seriousness of the initiative, which is meant to knit together the full force of the government, in alignment with the private sector, to confront increasingly aggressive actions by U.S. adversaries to target the electrical grid.Those acts include inserting malicious software that could be activated to disrupt electricity generation or distribution in the U.S. Russia is among the adversaries that have already launched such operations, including a sprawling attack in 2017. But other countries are targeting the grid, including North Korea and Iran, one person familiar with the government’s assessment said.The issue has gained renewed attention in the wake of a highly sophisticated attack that compromised popular software from Texas-based SolarWinds Corp. The hack, which affected as many as 18,000 SolarWinds customers, has underscored concerns about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure amid persistent cyber threats.The administration plans to produce a so-called operational technology action plan that will begin with the power industry and expand to other critical sectors such as natural gas distribution, chemical refining and municipal water systems, said one person briefed on the plan. Operational technology, also known as OT, includes the specialized controls used to run the nation’s nuclear plants, refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure.Power industry advances in cybersecurity make the sector a good place to start as officials beef up protections for the nation’s critical infrastructure, another person said.The federal government and utilities have a long history of coordination on cybersecurity, with power companies required to report not just successful breaches of their control systems but attempted intrusions. The sector is a chief target of U.S. foes, with security analysts and utility executives warning of a barrage of constant attempts on the systems.Companies, however, have long complained that the government hasn’t spoken with one voice about how to address vulnerabilities, and that its recommendations haven’t always been synchronized -- concerns that were raised in this month’s meeting. The National Commission on Grid Resilience last year said the industry still needs more information on threats.President Joe Biden intends to put the full weight of the government into the effort, with agencies including the State and Energy departments along with the National Security Agency enlisted to harden defenses and respond to breaches. On Sunday, Biden said he was “close” to naming someone to serve as national cyber director, a position created by Congress to coordinate the government’s efforts to combat and retaliate for hacks.The administration’s plan will include efforts to get greater visibility on private sector risks, and to clarify the role of key agencies, including the Homeland Security and Energy departments. The administration also wants to better plot responses to incidents -- including who’s involved and what resources are deployed after a company is compromised.Although similar blueprints have been developed in the past, the involvement of top administration officials and their holistic approach is new, according to one person familiar with the matter.A chief concern is deciding the shape of collective defense and response efforts. Administration officials at the March 16 meeting made clear they were seeking to enhance coordination, communication, reporting and response between the industry and government.The virtual session was the first broad meeting between top Biden administration officials and executives in the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council, a group designed to further industry-government coordination on protecting the grid.The electric power sector values its close working relationship with partners in government, said Scott Aaronson, vice president for security and preparedness at the Edison Electric Institute that represents investor-owned electric companies.“We appreciate that this administration already is coordinating with grid operators to protect critical energy infrastructure,” Aaronson said in an emailed statement. “Protecting and defending critical infrastructure is a shared responsibility that requires engagement and expertise from asset owners and government partners.”(Updates with comment from Anne Neuberger in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • This Addition To Cathie Wood's ARKX Fund Is Drawing Big Bets From Options Traders

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is the third top holding of Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF, and options traders are betting Kratos stock will make a big move in the coming weeks. The ETF is set to launch Tuesday on the Cboe BRX exchange under the ticker "ARKX." The Kratos Trades: At 9:47 a.m. Monday, a trader executed a call sweep of 288 Kratos options with a $22.50 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $138,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.80 per option contract. At 9:52 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 367 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $16,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid 45 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 210 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $10,400 bullish bet for which the trader paid 50 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 287 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $15,700 bullish bet for which the trader paid 55 cents per option contract. At 10:18 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 151 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $11,300 bullish bet for which the trader paid 75 cents per option contract. At 10:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 393 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $31,400 bet for which the trader paid 80 cents per option contract. Together, the traders are betting $223,500 that the share price of Kratos is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call options instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order books of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. What Kratos Has To Offer: Kratos, a national security and communications company, has developed a number of products for use in space including systems, networks, satellites and signals. On Monday, Kratos announced that the American Society of Civil Engineers recognized Kratos’ autonomous truck-mounted attenuator. Kratos refers to the technology as an “infrastructure gamechanger” in the release. It’s no wonder Wood’s space and innovation focused ETF has bought shares of the company. So far Wood has purchased 2,203 shares of Kratos at a cost of $57,322. The stock makes up 5.62% of the ETF’s holdings. Options traders could be betting the stock is set to increase in the near future. Other top holdings include Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ARK's 3D Printing ETF (NYSE: PRNT). KTOS Price Action: Shares of Kratos were up 6.3% at $27.66 at last check. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMortgage Your House With Mogo, Get Bitcoin Reward: Why This MattersScore Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Inherited $500K? Or $1 million? Here’s how to make that money act like a monthly pension

    With the right asset allocation and withdrawal strategy, investors may not worry so much about the large sum of money in their accounts.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trading on Weakside of Long-Term Retracement Zone

    The direction of the June Comex gold market into the close on Tuesday will be determined by trader reaction to $1711.90.

  • Remote-work expert on companies wanting a return to normalcy: ‘The way it was can never be again’

    There's no one-size-fits-all solution, says Tsedal Neeley, author of "Remote Work Revolution."

  • Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.” Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said. In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation. Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class. As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape. #Crypto Demand. What Really Matters for #Bitcoin: Increasing Demand and Adoption - The potential launch of Bitcoin ETPs in the U.S. should keep the price buoyed. Increasing institutional demand, notably into corporate treasuries and accolades from a few billionaires, are part pic.twitter.com/N8ktr4GICo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021 Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation. “Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world. Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday. Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVisa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum NetworkControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Abu Dhabi Makes a Bold Bid to Create New Global Oil Benchmark

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi started trading futures contracts for Murban crude, its biggest oil grade, in a bid to create a benchmark for the energy market.The aim is “to make sure that Murban is a globally freely traded commodity and allows everybody around the world to use it either for pricing or hedging their risk,” Khaled Salmeen, executive director of supply and trading at government-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It provides an additional tool that the market has been looking for.”The start of Murban trading on an Abu Dhabi exchange on Monday marked the first time a Persian Gulf OPEC member has allowed its oil to be freely sold and shipped anywhere in the world. Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is operating the platform known as ICE Futures Abu Dhabi.Establishing a benchmark isn’t immediate as traders want to see a sufficient volume of deals over time that lead to prices investors deem fair. Creating a forward curve, or bids and asks for crude in future months, will also be a key test for the new Murban exchange.On its first trading day, volume in Murban for June, the first month for which cargoes will be available, and for July both exceeded 2,200 lots, with more than 1,100 August contracts changing hands and several hundred for September. Each lot represents 1,000 barrels. The contract for June delivery traded at $63.78 a barrel as of 2:50 p.m. in Abu Dhabi.Murban’s first trading day has “been a real success so far,” Stuart Williams, president of ICE Futures Europe, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We have greater aspirations for this contract,” Williams said of the ambition to establish Murban as a regional benchmark. Once trading volumes and liquidity are established, ICE and Adnoc will seek to advance talks with other national oil companies in the region about adopting Murban futures as a pricing reference for their sales.The region’s main producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital, tend to stop buyers from reselling their oil. They also use benchmarks from outside the Middle East to price much of their crude.In attempting to make its mark, Murban faces competition for regional benchmark status. S&P Global Platts publishes widely used price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.What’s more, oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. Platts backed away from plans to revamp its Dated Brent contract after comments from traders earlier this year.Adnoc can produce about 2 million barrels of Murban crude a day and has pledged to guarantee at least 1 million barrels of daily exports to support trading on the exchange.Murban’s available volumes mean supply will be “enough to establish this benchmark, and then you will see other crude in this region being benchmarked against it,” Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of French oil major Total SE, said in an interview in Abu Dhabi Monday.Total is a partner with Adnoc in Abu Dhabi’s onshore fields where Murban crude is produced and is a partner in the new exchange. Brent’s declining output means Murban is “serious competition” and the Middle Eastern grade could one day become as famous as its European counterpart, Pouyanne said.Adnoc CEO Sultan Al Jaber said at a ceremony for the start of trading in Abu Dhabi that the company now sells Murban to more than 60 customers in 30 countries, a leap from its “humble” beginnings in the late 1950s when just 4,000 barrels were pumped daily from one well. Trading Murban will help Abu Dhabi and the UAE get more value out of its barrels, he said.The UAE is the third-largest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Counties, which cut supplies last year as the pandemic crushed energy demand.OPEC+, a broader group including countries like Russia, meets this week to discuss whether to further ease the production cuts that began last May. Those supply curbs and the rollout of vaccines have caused the established global benchmark, Brent crude, to surge roughly 65% since the start of November to about $63.50 a barrel. Still, the rally has faded this month amid a new wave of virus cases, which may push some members of the producer group to argue that the cartel can’t raise output just yet.Price levels in the range of $60 a barrel are “a sustainable average,” Salmeen said.Last week’s closing of the Suez Canal after the Ever Given container ship ran aground won’t cause major issues for oil markets, he said. Markets are well supplied and buyers can draw from high inventories to avoid any shortages, he said.(Updates with comments from Total and Adnoc CEOs in 11th to 13th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Retail Investors Take Archegos Fallout As Opportunity To Hit Back At Wall Street

    Investors on Reddit, mainly on the forum that participated in a short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), are laying the finger of blame on Wall Street big shots for the plunge that affected several companies Friday. What Happened: Multiple posts from Reddit users including on r/WallStreetBets bemoaned the unfairness of the situation where retail investors using social media were allegedly blamed for risky trading while institutional investors were the ones that were overleveraged. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets critical of Archegos. Shares of companies like Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), and others plunged on Friday after several major investments banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) forced the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management to liquidate holdings. Also affected were companies such as ViacomCBS, trading under the name of CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC), and several Chinese names. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Why It Matters: In January, when the buzz around the short squeeze was at some analysts such as Loop Capital’s Anthony Chukumba compared the actions of the Reddit investors to gambling. Purpose Investment’s Chief Investment Officer Greg Taylor said the actions of the investors “blurs the line between gambling and investing.” Some Reddit posters took exception to such thoughts on their style of trading. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets In February, the GameStop short squeeze saga reached the Congress where, at a hearing, a key WallStreetBets investor Keith Patrick Gill who goes by the handle “Deep F---ing Value” told lawmakers, “in short, I like the stock.” The lawmakers also heard from CEOs of Wall Street firms such as Robinhood, Citadel Securities, and Melvin Capital who became ensnared in the short squeeze frenzy, one way or another. See Also: How GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Isn't All That Different From Warren Buffett At the beginning of February, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) told CNBC that Reddit-fueled trading wasn’t fair or orderly and posed a “systemic risk.” For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNokia Can Breathe Sigh Of Relief As Lawsuit Over Defrauding Shareholders DismissedGameStop Board To See Mass Departure Amid Reboot Led By Chewy Fame's Ryan Cohen© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.