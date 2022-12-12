U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

NGS-based RNA-seq Market 2023-2027: Growth Opportunities led by Agilent Technologies Inc, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd, Brooks Automation Inc - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NGS-based RNA-seq market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,753.73 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 15.34%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a sample report.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The NGS-based RNA-seq Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

  • Brooks Automation Inc.

  • DNASTAR Inc.

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Hamilton Bonaduz AG

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Precigen Inc.

  • Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • PierianDx Inc.

  • Psomagen Inc.

  • QIAGEN NV

Download a sample report

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of NGS-based RNA-seq market

  • The market is segmented by end-user (academic and research centers, clinical research, pharma companies, and hospitals), and technology (sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, and others).

  • Based on end-user, the academic and research centers segment became the market's largest segment in 2022.

  • Significant investments made by both private and public organizations are the driving factors for the promotion of the market for next-generation sequencing-based RNA sequencing associated with research institutes.

To procure the data - Buy the report!

The increased adoption of next-generation sequencing methods is the key factor driving the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market growth.

Next-generation sequencing has grown in recent years because of the decrease in cost. Market participants such as Illumina, Inc., and Roche have produced game-changing sequencing technologies that have reduced costs and time. Furthermore, the number of service providers has grown, and these companies are providing next-generation sequencing at a cheaper cost. Rapid advances in next-generation sequencing techniques, as well as the development of a human genome database, have enabled vendors to provide rapid diagnostic services by studying the entire human genome's structure, function, and organization. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecasted period.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries)

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

  • APAC, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The need for early diagnosis of diseases like cancer has increased due to the development of next-generation sequencing, which has decreased the cost of genome sequencing. The expansion of the next-generation sequencing business in the region is also greatly aided by the presence of conglomerate firms like Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and PerkinElmer as well as the increased emphasis on genome mapping studies.

  • In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most APAC, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries. The shutdowns adversely impacted their production and distribution activities. However, in 2021, the demand for addiction therapeutics rebounded from offline retail stores as regional activities resumed due to the COVID-19 vaccination drives and the subsequent lifting of lockdown restrictions. Furthermore, improvements in molecular biology that have improved sequencing processes are expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations, VIEW A PDF SAMPLE!

Related Reports -

Natural Acidity Regulator Market by Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027– size is estimated to increase by  USD 1731.32 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (bakery and confectionary, processed foods and snacks, beverages, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT

Heparin Market by Product, Route of Administration, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027– size is estimated to increase by USD 3,009.44 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.94%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including the increasing prevalence of coagulation disorders, the rise in the majority of chronic conditions and the reintroduction of alternative sources to produce heparin. To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT 

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this NGS-based RNA-seq market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the NGS-based RNA-seq market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market vendors

NGS-based RNA-seq Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

158

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.34%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,753.73 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

15.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key countries

US, Singapore, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Illumina Inc., Precigen Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., PierianDx Inc., Psomagen Inc., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zymo Research Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Healthcare" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global NGS-based RNA-seq market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Acamedic and research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Clinical research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Pharma companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 7.3 Sequencing by synthesis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Ion semiconductor sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Single-molecule real-time sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 12.4 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 Brooks Automation Inc.

  • 12.6 Eurofins Scientific SE

  • 12.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.8 Hamilton Bonaduz AG

  • 12.9 Illumina Inc.

  • 12.10 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

  • 12.11 PerkinElmer Inc.

  • 12.12 Psomagen Inc.

  • 12.13 QIAGEN NV

  • 12.14 Takara Bio Inc.

  • 12.15 Tecan Trading AG

  • 12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 12.17 Zymo Research Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ngs-based-rna-seq-market-2023-2027-growth-opportunities-led-by-agilent-technologies-inc-bgi-genomics-co-ltd-brooks-automation-inc---technavio-301699283.html

SOURCE Technavio

