NGS-based RNA-seq Market 2023-2027: Growth Opportunities led by Agilent Technologies Inc, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd, Brooks Automation Inc - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NGS-based RNA-seq market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,753.73 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 15.34%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The NGS-based RNA-seq Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Brooks Automation Inc.

DNASTAR Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Illumina Inc.

Precigen Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

PierianDx Inc.

Psomagen Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of NGS-based RNA-seq market

The market is segmented by end-user (academic and research centers, clinical research, pharma companies, and hospitals), and technology (sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, and others).

Based on end-user, the academic and research centers segment became the market's largest segment in 2022.

Significant investments made by both private and public organizations are the driving factors for the promotion of the market for next-generation sequencing-based RNA sequencing associated with research institutes.

The increased adoption of next-generation sequencing methods is the key factor driving the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market growth.

Next-generation sequencing has grown in recent years because of the decrease in cost. Market participants such as Illumina, Inc., and Roche have produced game-changing sequencing technologies that have reduced costs and time. Furthermore, the number of service providers has grown, and these companies are providing next-generation sequencing at a cheaper cost. Rapid advances in next-generation sequencing techniques, as well as the development of a human genome database, have enabled vendors to provide rapid diagnostic services by studying the entire human genome's structure, function, and organization. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecasted period.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries)

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The need for early diagnosis of diseases like cancer has increased due to the development of next-generation sequencing, which has decreased the cost of genome sequencing. The expansion of the next-generation sequencing business in the region is also greatly aided by the presence of conglomerate firms like Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and PerkinElmer as well as the increased emphasis on genome mapping studies.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most APAC, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries. The shutdowns adversely impacted their production and distribution activities. However, in 2021, the demand for addiction therapeutics rebounded from offline retail stores as regional activities resumed due to the COVID-19 vaccination drives and the subsequent lifting of lockdown restrictions. Furthermore, improvements in molecular biology that have improved sequencing processes are expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market.

What are the key data covered in this NGS-based RNA-seq market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the NGS-based RNA-seq market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market vendors

NGS-based RNA-seq Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,753.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, Singapore, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Illumina Inc., Precigen Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., PierianDx Inc., Psomagen Inc., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zymo Research Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

