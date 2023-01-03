U.S. markets closed

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $5.04 Billion by 2026 at a 22.91% CAGR

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global NGS-based RNA sequencing market is expected to grow from $1.82 billion in 2021 to $2.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.57%.

The NGS-based RNA sequencing market is expected to grow to $5.04 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.91%.

North America was the largest region in the NGS-based RNA sequencing market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in NGS-based RNA sequencing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growth in precision medicine is driving the NGS-based RNA sequencing market. Precision medicine aids doctors in designing individualized treatment plans and making treatment decisions based on a genetic understanding of the patient's disease. There is a growth in precision medicines for treating severe diseases such as cancer.

The NGS-based RNA sequencing helps identify the root cause of disease and prescribe specific precision medicine for treatment. For instance, in September 2021, the Swedish Government invested $21.15 million (SEK 220 million) in the Swedish national infrastructure Genomic Medicine Sweden (GMS), to make it easier to keep integrating precision medicine into Swedish healthcare, ensuring that every person there has to access to more accurate tests and individualized care. Such investments are taking place due to a rise in demand for precision medicines. As the demand for precision medicines increases, the demand for NGS-based RNA sequencing will also increase.

Strategic Partnership is a key trend in the NGS-based RNA sequencing market. Companies are entering into a partnership with NGS-based RNA sequencing companies to expand in new markets and leverage each other's resources. For instance, in May 2022, The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, partnered with multiple industry and academic partners. The partnership aims to improve the capacity to swiftly respond to public health emergencies and develop a novel diagnostic capability that covers all recognized and emerging respiratory RNA viruses in a single test.


Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Product And Service: Sample Preparation Products; Sequencing Platforms and Consumables; Sequencing Services; Data Analysis, Storage, and Management
2) By Technology: Sequencing by Synthesis; Ion Semiconductor Sequencing; Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing; Nanopore Sequencing
3) By Application: Expression Profiling Analysis; Small RNA Sequencing; De Novo Transcriptome Assembly; Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics
4) By End User: Research & Academia; Hospitals & Clinics; Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies; Other End Users


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Characteristics

3. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Trends And Strategies

4. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Size And Growth

6. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Segmentation

7. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

9. China NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

10. India NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

11. Japan NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

12. Australia NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

13. Indonesia NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

14. South Korea NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

15. Western Europe NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

16. UK NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

17. Germany NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

18. France NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

19. Eastern Europe NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

20. Russia NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

21. North America NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

22. USA NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

23. South America NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

24. Brazil NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

25. Middle East NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

26. Africa NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

27. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

29. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Illumina

  • Thermo Fischer Scientific

  • Oxford Nanopore

  • Agilent Technologies Inc

  • BGI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/816dze

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ngs-based-rna-sequencing-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-5-04-billion-by-2026-at-a-22-91-cagr-301712351.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

