NGS-based RNA Sequencing Market Worth US$ 14.36 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global NGS-based RNA sequencing Market was estimated at US$ 2.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 14.36 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 19.85% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Technological advancements in sequencing methods to accelerate the global NGS-based RNA sequencing, states Growth Plus Reports.

The field of transcriptome research has dramatically changed as a result of RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq). Currently it provides researchers with visibility into previously undiscovered changes occurring in disease states in response to therapeutics, under different environmental conditions, and across a wide range of additional study designs. RNA sequencing is a highly sensitive and precise tool for gauging expression across the transcriptome. In a single assay, RNA-Seq enables researchers to identify known and novel traits, identifying transcript isoforms, gene fusions, single nucleotide variants, and other properties without being constrained by prior information.

The global NGS-based RNA sequencing market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product & Services, Technology, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘by Product & Services’

According to product & services, the global market for NGS-based RNA sequencing is divided into:

Sample Preparation

Platforms & Consumables

Services

Data Analysis

The platform & consumables segment has dominated the market. On the other hand, the service segment is expected to grow with a high CAGR in the forecast period. The NGS-based RNA sequencing market expansion is being accelerated by the fast-increasing supply of innovative and reasonably priced RNA sequencing devices that include library preparation. Due to rising demand for services such as RNA isolation, library preparation, sequencing, and data analysis as part of the comprehensive sample-to-insight solutions, services are anticipated to grow at a high CAGR throughout the projection period.

Excerpts from ‘By Technology’

In terms of technologies, the global NGS-based RNA sequencing market is segmented into:

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing By Synthesis

Nanopore Sequencing

The sequencing dominates the majority of the market by synthesis (SBS) segment. Research and development extensively use the sequencing by synthesis (SBS) method of next-generation sequencing (NGS). Massively parallel sequencing is made possible with the use of sequencing tools and materials. This method recognizes single bases as they are incorporated into growing DNA strands. Additionally, SBS offers reliable performance and data quality, offers impartial coverage across the genome, and uses competitive nucleotide addition and a single base extension to generate exceptionally precise sequencing.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global NGS-based RNA sequencing market has been divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is currently leading the global NGS-based RNA sequencing market. The next-generation sequencing market in North America has grown dramatically due to the presence of large business owners like Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and PerkinElmer, as well as the increased emphasis on genome mapping initiatives. The development of next-generation sequencing, which has reduced the cost of genome sequencing, a vital stage in a gene expression study, has boosted the demand for early diagnosis of diseases like cancer in North America. Moreover, developing next-generation sequencing-based RNA sequencing has been greatly aided by ongoing technological breakthroughs in North America. It is one of the region's most preferred methods for cancer detection.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow significantly in the forecast period. The rising NGS-based RNA-seq market is primarily driven by stepped-up government efforts to improve public health infrastructure and significant financial commitments to cutting-edge diagnostic methods. Important players are also enthusiastic about investing in the developing economies of Asia Pacific since doing so would help them improve their competitive positions and expand their operations.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the NGS-based RNA sequencing market are The prominent players operating in the global NGS-based RNA sequencing market are:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Illumina inc.

BGI Group

Eurofins Scientific SE

Genewiz, Inc.

F. Hoffman- La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

Psomagen Inc.

Hamilton Company, Qiagen N.V.

