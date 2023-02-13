U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

NGS-based RNA Sequencing Market Worth US$ 14.36 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global NGS-based RNA sequencing Market was estimated at US$ 2.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 14.36 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 19.85% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Technological advancements in sequencing methods to accelerate the global NGS-based RNA sequencing, states Growth Plus Reports.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/ngs-based-rna-sequencing-market/8189

The field of transcriptome research has dramatically changed as a result of RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq). Currently it provides researchers with visibility into previously undiscovered changes occurring in disease states in response to therapeutics, under different environmental conditions, and across a wide range of additional study designs. RNA sequencing is a highly sensitive and precise tool for gauging expression across the transcriptome. In a single assay, RNA-Seq enables researchers to identify known and novel traits, identifying transcript isoforms, gene fusions, single nucleotide variants, and other properties without being constrained by prior information.

The global NGS-based RNA sequencing market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product & Services, Technology, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘by Product & Services’

According to product & services, the global market for NGS-based RNA sequencing is divided into:

  • Sample Preparation

  • Platforms & Consumables

  • Services

  • Data Analysis

The platform & consumables segment has dominated the market.  On the other hand, the service segment is expected to grow with a high CAGR in the forecast period. The NGS-based RNA sequencing market expansion is being accelerated by the fast-increasing supply of innovative and reasonably priced RNA sequencing devices that include library preparation. Due to rising demand for services such as RNA isolation, library preparation, sequencing, and data analysis as part of the comprehensive sample-to-insight solutions, services are anticipated to grow at a high CAGR throughout the projection period.

Excerpts from ‘By Technology’

In terms of technologies, the global NGS-based RNA sequencing market is segmented into:

  • Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

  • Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

  • Sequencing By Synthesis

  • Nanopore Sequencing

The sequencing dominates the majority of the market by synthesis (SBS) segment. Research and development extensively use the sequencing by synthesis (SBS) method of next-generation sequencing (NGS). Massively parallel sequencing is made possible with the use of sequencing tools and materials. This method recognizes single bases as they are incorporated into growing DNA strands. Additionally, SBS offers reliable performance and data quality, offers impartial coverage across the genome, and uses competitive nucleotide addition and a single base extension to generate exceptionally precise sequencing.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global NGS-based RNA sequencing market has been divided into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

North America is currently leading the global NGS-based RNA sequencing market. The next-generation sequencing market in North America has grown dramatically due to the presence of large business owners like Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and PerkinElmer, as well as the increased emphasis on genome mapping initiatives. The development of next-generation sequencing, which has reduced the cost of genome sequencing, a vital stage in a gene expression study, has boosted the demand for early diagnosis of diseases like cancer in North America. Moreover, developing next-generation sequencing-based RNA sequencing has been greatly aided by ongoing technological breakthroughs in North America. It is one of the region's most preferred methods for cancer detection.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow significantly in the forecast period. The rising NGS-based RNA-seq market is primarily driven by stepped-up government efforts to improve public health infrastructure and significant financial commitments to cutting-edge diagnostic methods. Important players are also enthusiastic about investing in the developing economies of Asia Pacific since doing so would help them improve their competitive positions and expand their operations.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/ngs-based-rna-sequencing-market/8189

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the NGS-based RNA sequencing market are The prominent players operating in the global NGS-based RNA sequencing market are:

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Illumina inc.

  • BGI Group

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • Genewiz, Inc.

  • F. Hoffman- La Roche AG

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Zymo Research Corporation

  • Psomagen Inc.

  • Hamilton Company, Qiagen N.V.

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Technological Trends

    3. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL NGS-BASED RNA SEQUENCING MARKET- - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES 

    1. Sample Preparation

    2. Platforms & Consumables

    3. Services

    4. Data Analysis

  6. GLOBAL NGS-BASED RNA SEQUENCING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY 

    1. Sequencing by Synthesis

    2. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

    3. Nanopore Sequencing

    4. Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

  7. GLOBAL NGS-BASED RNA SEQUENCING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

    1. De Novo

    2. Epigenetics

    3. Small RNA

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/


