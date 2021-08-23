U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

NGS Launches Grow Daily Boys 10+ Nutritional Shake

·4 min read
In this article:
NGS Launches protein drink powder to support development needs of pre-teen and teenage boys

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutritional Growth Solutions, Ltd. (NGS) (ASX: NGS) introduces its "Grow Daily Boys 10+" protein drink powder supporting growth and development in boys 10 and older. Launching in the US, the new line contains a patented mixture of macronutrients designed to boost an adolescent's growing body and increase muscle mass.

Grow Daily Boys 10+ was formulated with the specific nutritional needs of boys 10 and older in mind. The unique blend incorporates higher levels of macro- and micronutrients needed to support the physical development of young males entering pre-teen and teenage years. Each serving of Grow Daily Boys 10+ contains 18g high-quality whey protein, healthful lipids, and complex carbohydrates, plus micronutrients scientifically proven to be related to growth. These include zinc, calcium, iron, and vitamins A, D, and C.

The new line is available in three flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, and "Plain" (a neutral base) flavor. Grow Daily Boys 10+ Plain is versatile, crafted to be added to milkshakes, fruit smoothies, yogurt, or other delicious recipes.

"While nutritional needs are similar for young boys and girls ages 3-9, during puberty they have different nutritional needs," explains Dr. Michal Yackobovitch-Gavan, Director of Clinical Studies at NGS. "For this reason, we dedicated this line for boys for the 10 years and up age group and will design another product line for girls at the same age. There are more than 20 million children in the U.S. between ages 10-14, but while this group of rapidly growing adolescents has unique nutritional needs, there are very few products addressing these needs, let alone products that have been clinically tested."

"We typically see a higher demand for our existing products for boys and have a greater number of inquiries from parents requesting a supplement solution for their pre-teen boys," explains Liron Fendell, CEO and Managing Director of NGS. "This is what prompted the development of our latest product. In addition to the physical needs, this is also the age where active boys begin to become more conscious of their body image." NGS also is conducting a clinical study on a formula unique to girls.

Grow Daily Boys 10+ was designed to supplement a boy's regular diet and ensure the optimal amount of calories, macronutrients, and micronutrients needed for regular growth and development. Whether for a physical need or to help picky eaters, the new formula is beneficial for all boys who need supplemental calories and protein to support an active lifestyle and to fill in nutritional gaps.

"It is hard enough to manage kids' diets at home, but with school beginning, many parents worry that their children will not get a proper meal at school or will skip lunch," Fendell emphasizes. "With Grow Daily Boys 10+, they can just add 6oz of water or low-fat milk to two scoops of the formula to a portable shaker bottle, and put it in their son's backpack or have it waiting for them when they come home."

Grow Daily Kids 3+ and Grow Daily Boys 10+ are the new product names under the evolving Healthy Heights brand. The flagship product, Healthy Height, was developed and tested by pediatricians and clinically shown to help children aged 3-9 years old grow taller. The line also provides supporting nutrition to picky eaters, a universal problem causing stress for many families.

About Nutritional Growth Solutions
Nutritional Growth Solutions is a global nutritional health company focused on the well-being of children. NGS develops, produces and markets clinically tested nutritional supplement formulas for children following 20 years of medical research into pediatric nutrition at Schneider Children's Medical Centre, Israel's largest pediatric hospital.

Company Contact:
Nutritional Growth Solutions
Ms. Liron Fendell, CEO
Tel: +972 3 6935266
E-mail: info@ngsolutions.co
Twitter: @HealthyHeight
Web: www.Healthy-Height.com

Press Contact:
NutriPR
Ms. Liat Simha
Tel: +972-9-9742893
E-mail: liat@nutripr.com
Twitter: @LiatSimha
Web: www.nutripr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599655/NGS_Launches_Nutritional_Shake.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ngs-launches-grow-daily-boys-10-nutritional-shake-301360458.html

SOURCE Nutritional Growth Solutions, Ltd.

