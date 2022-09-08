ReportLinker

Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market to Reach $3,803. 3 Million by 2029. Global Library Preparation Automation Market Industry Overview

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "NGS Library Preparation Automation Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Sequencing Type, Product, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318644/?utm_source=GNW

In 2021, the global NGS library preparation automation market was valued at $1,273.2 million, and it is expected to reach $3,803.3 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The growth in the global NGS library preparation automation market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for next-generation sequencing, as there is no human error when the system is fully automated. Additionally, it saves time and money.



Market Lifecycle Stage



Automated NGS library preparation methods can address the issue like chances of human error during library preparation, as they require low amounts of hands-on time, thereby lowering manual error risk.Fully automated NGS library preparation solutions provide good library preparation quality, and at the same time, transform the efficiency of the workflow.



Thus, NGS library preparation automation is extremely beneficial as it helps increase the lab’s efficiency and generates more consistent results.Automation can help one maintain turnaround time and expand sample workload.



Leading automation companies like Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hamilton Company, and Tecan Trading AG provide various methods for adopting NGS library preparation automation according to one’s needs. These fully automated instruments can address the laboratory’s throughput needs.



Impact



• The presence of major instrument providers of NGS library preparation automation has a major impact on the market. For instance, in March 2021, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Danaher., acquired Swift Biosciences. Swift Biosciences is the pioneer in NGS library preparation genomics kit development for academic, translational, and clinical research. With the help of this acquisition, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. aspires to grow its library preparation automation base and increase its existing product line.

• Companies such as Agilent Technologies, Inc. partnered with Element Biosciences Inc. in February 2022 and developed new and disruptive DNA sequencing platforms through this partnership. Element Biosciences Inc.’s AVITI System was integrated with Agilent Technologies Inc.’s SureSelect target enrichment panels, through which this technology can be accessed by a larger number of customers. SureSelect is a DNA library Preparation Automation kit launched by Agilent Technologies, Inc. in 2013.



Impact of COVID-19



In March 2019, the world was hit by the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which led to the entire world shut down and everybody getting tested for the virus.As the amount of testing increased, it became important to increase the pace of testing as well.



To do this, automated library preparation systems were set up at many clinical and diagnostic centers to decrease hands-on time and increase the pace of testing.



Steps performed in this process include extracting RNA sample from the patients, which is then reverse transcribed to cDNA, and then amplified using PCR.However, before the PCR step, a sample library needs to be prepared, which is the most time-consuming step of the entire process.



With the help of instruments like the Hamilton NGS STAR 96, the entire NGS library preparation automation protocol can be performed hands-free on the instrument itself. Therefore, with the emergence of COVID-19, the popularity of NGS library preparation automation systems has increased.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Sequencing Type

• DNA Sequencing

• RNA Sequencing



The global NGS library preparation automation market in the sequencing segment is expected to be dominated by DNA sequencing technology. This is due to the expansion of therapeutic and diagnostic uses for DNA sequencing as well as the decreasing cost of genomic sequencing globally.



Segmentation 2: by Product

• Library Preparation Automated Kits and Consumables

• Automated Instruments



The global NGS library preparation automation market is dominated by library preparation automated kits and consumables. This is owing to the availability of several library preparation kit types, falling sequencing costs, expanding use of NGS in a variety of industries, including drug development, diagnostics, and animal research, as well as the availability of research grants.



Segmentation 3: by Application

• Research

• Diagnostics



The research application dominated the market. The growth of the research segment is primarily attributed to the identification of novel oncology targets, a growing understanding of cancer, and the expanding demand for the development of novel therapeutic approaches in oncology.



Segmentation 4: by End User

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

• Academic and Research Institutions

• Other End Users (Reference laboratories, Sequencing Laboratories, and Others)



Academic and research institutions dominated the end user segment in the market. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the growth in financing for genomic R&D and the persistent rise in demand for affordable NGS tools and supplies.



Segmentation 5: by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



In 2021, the North America region dominated the global market, and it is expected to hold its dominance throughout the forecast period 2022-2029. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, constituting several emerging economies, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.87% during the forecast period 2022-2029.



Recent Developments in Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market



• In March 2022, Beckman Coulter, Inc. launched CellMekSPS, which is a fully automated sample preparation system that is used for clinical flow cytometry. This fully automated system offers an on-demand multitude of sample types processing that can help laboratories expand testing capabilities.

• In June 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched its SEQuoia Express Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit at the AGBT 2022. This kit is highly efficient for optimal RNA Sequencing Library Preparation and can be used for comprehensive transcriptome profiling.

• In April 2022, OPENTRONS launched four new OT-2 workstations for all types of applications, including NGS, PCR, and protein purification. Its NGS workstation automates multiple steps of the pre-sequencing, including library preparations. This expansion is expected to increase the accessibility of automation products to customers.

• In June 2022, PerkinElmer, Inc. launched its BioQule NGS System, which was an automated NGS solution for library preparation for up to eight samples. BioQule NGS System enabled researchers to produce high-quality NGS libraries through its optical quantification and robust liquid handling technology.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the global NGS library preparation automation market:

• Rising Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Fully Automated Systems Help in Avoiding Human Error

• Automated Instruments Can Save Money

• Library Preparation is the Most Time-Consuming Step and Automation is Promising a Significant Reduction in Time



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• Complex Handling of NGS Library Preparation Automation Systems

• High Initial Cost of NGS Library Preparation Automation Instruments



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The report considers both the instruments and kits-based companies.Most companies provide kits and consumables compatible with instruments of the key companies providing instruments.



The compatibility of different kits with different instruments has also been discussed in detail.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The key components in NGS library preparation automation are the instrument and kit manufacturers.The cost of instruments is very high, even though the technology’s market share is very small.



Thus, the main market revenue is generated from the instruments. The entire workflow is well explained in the report, along with pricing analysis considering the key companies involved in the production.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global NGS library preparation automation market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, consisting of both kits and consumables-based and instrument-based companies, as well as a few emerging companies.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global NGS library preparation automation market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Aurora Biomed Inc.

• BGI Group

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Danaher.

• Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

• Eppendorf SE

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Hamilton Company.

• Hologic Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• New England Biolabs

• OPENTRONS

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Promega Corporation

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Tecan Trading AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

