NGS Sample Preparation Global Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2028: Increasing Collaborations and Partnerships Among Key Players Presents Opportunities

The "Global NGS Sample Preparation Market by Product (Reagents & Consumables, Workstations), Workflow (Library Prep, Target Enrichment), Sample Type (DNA), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery), Method (Microfluidic, Automated), End-user & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global NGS sample preparation market is projected to reach USD 4 billion by 2028 from USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of the NGS sample preparation market are constant innovations in NGS platforms, and increased availability of advanced NGS systems at low costs.

However, the presence of alternative technologies is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent. The NGS sample preparation market has been segmented based on products & services, workflow, sample type, method, application, end-user, and region.

By application, the disease diagnostics accounted for the largest share of the NGS sample preparation market

Based on application, the NGS sample preparation market is categorized into disease diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural & animal research, and others.

The disease diagnostics segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to favorable reimbursement scenario for NGS-based tests and increasing focus of key players on developing NGS-based products & services for cancer and NIPT are the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

By end-user, the academic institutes & research centers accounted for the largest share

Based on end-user, the NGS sample preparation market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes & research centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end-users.

In 2022, the academic institutes & research centers segment accounted for a larger share of the NGS sample preparation market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to availability of financial support for genomics R&D across regions, and the development of cost-effective NGS products & services for researchers.

North America: the largest share of the NGS sample preparation market

North America accounted for the largest share of the NGS sample preparation market. Favorable initiatives by government and private bodies for the adoption of NGS technologies, advancements in NGS sample preparation products, the growing prevalence of target diseases, an increasing number of NGS-based research & clinical applications, growing research on cancer, the rising awareness of NGS services, and the presence of leading NGS service providers, such as Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Agilent Technologies (US), are driving the growth of the NGS sample preparation market in North America.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the NGS sample preparation market

The Asia-Pacific NGS sample preparation market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to significant focus on R&D activities as a means of broadening the scope of NGS applications, the increasing adoption of NGS for diagnostics due to the decreasing cost of NGS products and services, and technological development in NGS data analysis.

In addition, a number of domestic and international market players focus on strengthening their presence in the Asia-Pacific NGS market, while domestic players expand their international reach through partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and expansions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Constant Innovations in NGS Platforms

Increased Availability of Advanced NGS Systems at Low Costs

Use of NGS as Substitute for PCR

Greater Efficiency of Genotyping and Preparation Protocols

Restraints

Presence of Alternative Technologies

Limited Expertise and Sequencing Capabilities of Individual Laboratories

Opportunities

Increasing Collaborations and Partnerships Among Key Players

Challenges

Ethical and Privacy Issues in Health Data

Companies Mentioned

10x Genomics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

MedGenome

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

Novogene Co. Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC

PacBio

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Psomagen

Qiagen

Swift Biosciences Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

