NGS Sample Preparation Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.32%: Straits Research
The global NGS sample preparation market was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.32% from 2022 to 2030. North America is the most important area for the NGS sample preparation market around the world.
New York, United States, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next-generation sequencing (NGS) industry is growing because of technologies that verify high-quality gene libraries and sequencing yields.
NGS changed how scientists study genes. NGS can take a day to sequence the human genome. The speed and flexibility of NGS are good for R&D. Sequencing advances are changing sample preparation techniques. Preparing the library and enriching the targets leads to correct sequencing and good data. Standard techniques for preparing samples have helped the NGS sample preparation industry grow because the field is always getting better. NGS is used to diagnose genetic diseases and treat them.
Alternative to PCR and Suitable for the Identification of Multiple Genes
Diagnostics should rise rapidly within the foreseeable timeframe. Each cancer patient's genome is sequenced utilising quicker and cheaper NGS-based genomic sequencing. NGS can currently be employed in clinical practice and research. ESMO has three levels of NGS guidelines for August 2020. ESMO endorses routine use of NGS on advanced non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), cholangiocarcinoma, and ovarian, and prostate cancer tissues. For colon malignancies, NGS can replace PCR. NGS can uncover several genes and mutations by sequencing millions of DNA reads, which can help with therapy.
Increase in the Genomic Research
Global genomic research programmes are also propelling the NGS sample preparation industry. Genomic research can help us understand biology, human history, and health variations, as well as clinical ramifications. Recent developments in sequencing technology allow for therapeutically meaningful genome and exome testing. NGS helps diagnose and monitor infectious disorders, which may boost the industry.
Risk of Discovering Unknown Variance
NGS makes mutations with unclear clinical relevance more likely. Large numbers of genes may lead to unwanted results, such as illness risk factors or unclassifiable variations. Experts like molecular pathologists and clinical geneticists are needed to determine how hazardous the variations are. NGS and genetically overlapping disorders raise important challenges in patient care and follow-up. "Genetic purgatory" is what Ackerman calls a "variant of unknown significance" (VUS).
Need for Many More Diagnostic Tools Due to The Increase in Cancer Globally
In its report "Globocan 2020," the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) said that there would be 19.3 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer deaths around the world in 2020. IARC says that 1 in 5 people will get cancer at some point in their lives, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women will die from the disease. Since the number of people with cancer is going up, there needs to be a lot more tools that can be used to make accurate diagnoses.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 5.38 Billion by 2030
CAGR
14.32%
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Product, Workflow, Technology, Application and End-User
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc, Tecan Trading AG., New England Biolabs
Key Market Opportunities
Need for many more diagnostic tools due to the increase in cancer globally
Key Market Drivers
Alternative to PCR and suitable for the identification of multiple genes
Regional Analysis of the Global NGS Sample Preparation Market
The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
In the global NGS sample preparation market, North America is where most of the money is made. The large share of this regional segment can be mostly attributed to government and private organisations' efforts to develop and use NGS technologies, the widespread use of NGS diagnostics in the region, the growing number of NGS-based research and clinical applications in the region, the growing research on cancer, the growing awareness of NGS services, and the presence of leading NGS service providers.
Key Highlights
The NGS sample preparation reagents and consumables segment are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The diagnostics segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the NGS sample preparation market
North America contributed the most revenue and is expected to do the same
Competitive Players in the Global NGS Sample Preparation Market
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
QIAGEN
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Promega Corporation
Agilent Technologies
Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
Tecan Trading AG.
New England Biolabs
The Global NGS Sample Preparation Market Segmentation
By Product
Workstations
Reagents & Consumables
By Workflow
Library Preparation
DNA
Human Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)
Targeted Sequencing
Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)
Others
RNA
Gene Expression Analysis
Whole Transcriptome Sequencing
Others
Target Enrichment
Targeted Seq
WES
Others
Quality Control
By Technology
Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)
Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
Single-molecule real-time (SMRT) Sequencing
Nanopore Sequencing
Other Technologies
By Application
Disease Diagnostics
Cancer Diagnostics
Reproductive Health Diagnostics
Infectious Disease Diagnostics
Other Disease Diagnostic Applications
Drug Discovery
Agricultural and Animal Research
Other Applications
By End-User
Academic Institutes and Research Centers
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Other End Users (Includes non-profit organizations, agrigenomics organizations, reference laboratories, and consumer genomics companies, among others)
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the world
South America
Middle East
Africa
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Market Definition
Market Scope
Research Methodology
Primary Research
Research Methodology
Assumptions & Exclusions
Secondary Data Sources
Market Overview
Report Segmentation & Scope
Value Chain Analysis: NGS Sample Preparation Market
Key Market Trends
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitution
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Market Share Analysis
Product Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Workstations
Market Size & Forecast
Reagents & Consumables
Market Size & Forecast
Application Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Disease Diagnostics
Market Size & Forecast
Cancer Diagnostics
Market Size & Forecast
Regional Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
America
North America
U.S.
By Product
By Application
Canada
By Product
By Application
Mexico
By Product
By Application
Latin America
By Product
By Application
Europe
Market Size & Forecast
Germany
By Product
By Application
France
By Product
By Application
U.K.
By Product
By Application
Italy
By Product
By Application
Spain
By Product
By Application
Rest of Europe
By Product
By Application
Asia Pacific
Market Size & Forecast
Japan
By Product
By Application
China
By Product
By Application
Australia
By Product
By Application
India
By Product
By Application
South Korea
By Product
By Application
Rest of Asia-Pacific
By Product
By Application
Middle East & Africa
Market Size & Forecast
Saudi Arabia
By Product
By Application
South Africa
By Product
By Application
Kuwait
By Product
By Application
Rest of Middle East & Africa
By Product
By Application
Company Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
QIAGEN
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Conclusion & Recommendation
Acronyms & Abbreviations
Recent Developments by Key Players
In December 2020, New England Biolabs launched the NEBNext Custom RNA depletion design tool and RNA depletion core reagent set for customizable RNA depletion
In June 2020, 10x Genomics, Inc. and Merck entered into a collaboration to provide impactful linking of two innovative technologies: single-cell transcriptomics and pooled CRISPR screening and researchers with more detailed information to better understand the relationship between specific genes and disease
In April 2020, Illumina made a software toolkit available free of charge to support the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.
In February 2019, Agilent Technologies launched NGS library preparation systems which were designed to carry out complex DNA sequencing assays.
In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay which is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) model.
