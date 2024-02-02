NH economy ranked strong -- with some hiccups

Feb. 2—New Hampshire's jump in unemployment is not a bad thing.

Spiking home prices are.

And expected cuts in interest rates this year should bring smiles to families, businesses and home seekers.

Right now, "people are spending money," said Tim Sink, president of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. "I think retail spending is strong right now."

A Citizens Business Conditions Index out last week showed the national economy growing by 2.7% nationally — but by 8.1% in New Hampshire, tops in the country.

"New Hampshire leads the pack relative to year-over-year improvement," Joe Carelli, president of Citizens Bank for New Hampshire and Vermont, said in an interview last week.

The index, by Citizens Bank, was compiled using employment trends, revenue data of its commercial banking clients and new business applications.

"We've come out of the pandemic with much stronger balance sheets, very high amounts of liquidity," Carelli said. "Companies are very well-positioned for the economic recovery."

New Hampshire's unemployment rate rose from 1.7% in July to 2.5% in December.

"Only a little over a quarter of the unemployed in December were people who actually lost a job permanently or who were on temporary layoff," said Brian Gottlob, director of the state's economic and labor market information bureau.

"The majority of the rise in unemployment has been the result of re-entrants into the labor force and new-entrants," Gottlob said. "Both have positive implications for employment and economic growth in the state, as those individuals find jobs and job opportunities are plentiful."

Fewer people are collecting unemployment in New Hampshire than even in "the very strong 2019 labor market," he said.

Despite the rise in unemployment in recent months, New Hampshire had the nation's sixth-lowest unemployment rate in December, behind Maryland, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Nebraska.

Sink said businesses are reporting "kind of a mixed bag" of news.

"What I'm hearing a lot is a lack of housing in the entire state, and Concord is no different," he said. "There really is no inventory, so employers are having a real hard time filling positions and attracting talent that doesn't already live here."

Home sales in New Hampshire fell 19% last year to levels not seen since 2011, as low inventory and high interest rates stymied many would-be buyers and sellers.

The median-priced home in 2023 sold for $470,000, up $30,000 (6.8%) from 2022.

Bullish on rate cuts

Expected cuts in interest rates would be good news to those shopping for a house.

"Lower rates will help the housing market, on the buyer, seller and builder side," Gottlob said. "Buyers will be facing lower rates to ease monthly payments, sellers who want to trade up will be facing less 'rate lock,' or the unwillingness to sell a house with a 3% mortgage to buy one at a 7% mortgage.

"Builders will have lower financing costs as well," Gottlob said. "Both on the buyer and seller side, this should result in an increasing supply on the market."

Rate cuts should make credit cards and various loans cheaper, "freeing some cash for households," Gottlob said.

With borrowing costs at their highest point in 10 years, "companies are taking a real informed look at when they're going to borrow and what they're going to borrow for," Carelli said.

"If they're going to borrow today, it has to be for a significant increase in capacity" or to drive economic efficiencies, Carelli said.

Fewer businesses are tapping their lines of credit than before the pandemic, paying them down instead because interest rates are high.

Once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, "companies will be back in the market to borrow more to expand and acquire with hopefully a cheaper cost of capital," Carelli said.

Another national survey bears out those borrowing concerns.

Despite 71% reporting inflationary pressures increasing over the past three months, and 77% saying they are concerned about their ability to access capital, three in four small-business owners report they are optimistic about their financial trajectory in 2024, according to Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, which helps businesses create jobs.

"While Wall Street is buzzing with the stock market hitting new highs, small businesses on Main Street are trying to keep our heads above water with persistent inflationary pressures, high interest rates and a lack of access to working capital," Alyssa McKeon, owner of Witching Hour Provisions in Hopkinton, was quoted by the group.

Sink said rising "health care costs are a real big concern for businesses," who want to remain competitive by offering good benefits.

"The other thing that we're seeing is construction costs are real high," Sink said. "Businesses are holding off on expansion plans and hoping that turns around."

Office space dip

As more people continue to work from home in the wake of the pandemic, the office space market has been affected.

"The vacancy rate in New Hampshire has experienced a significant increase over the past four years," wrote Kristie Russell, research manager for New Hampshire and Maine.

"In the beginning of 2020, the New Hampshire vacancy rate was 7.5%. By the end of 2023, the rate reached 13.6%."

The highest-quality category has been affected the most, with a vacancy rate of 12% more than in the previous year.

"The Dover and Salem submarkets have been hit hardest, with vacancy rates rising by 88.8% and 27.3%, respectively," she wrote.

"Although these are the smallest office markets in the state, they have the highest vacancy rates," Russell said. "The large vacancies were mostly due to companies shutting down operations or downsizing."

Liberty Mutual closed its Dover facilities, vacating roughly 600,000 square feet while ADP downsized to 27,000 square feet and closed its 113,388 square-foot facility in Salem, she said.

