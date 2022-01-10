U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,670.29
    -6.74 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,068.87
    -162.79 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.83
    +6.93 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.42
    -0.48 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3574
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1500
    -0.4000 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,650.48
    -714.89 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.92
    -64.30 (-6.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

NHI Provides Business Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) today provided a business update regarding recent portfolio activity, litigation related to the legacy Holiday Retirement ("Holiday"), monthly deferral and contractual cash collections, and average occupancy from its three largest senior housing operators through November 2021.

Portfolio Activity

In December 2021, NHI disposed of three senior living properties. NHI closed on the sale of one property in Marysville, OH consisting of 76 units for gross proceeds of approximately $12.0 million and received an additional $3.6 million for a lease termination fee. Annualized rental income, excluding the impact of any straight-line rents, for the three months prior to the disposition was approximately $1.4 million. The adjusted annualized NOI yield assuming a 5% management fee and recurring capex for this property was approximately 2.5% with EBITDARM coverage of approximately 0.36x.

NHI also closed on the sale of one property in Maitland, FL consisting of 98 units for gross proceeds of approximately $7.8 million. Annualized rental income, excluding the impact of any straight-line rents, for the three months prior to the disposition was approximately $0.7 million. The adjusted annualized NOI yield assuming a 5% management fee and recurring capex for this property was approximately (5.7)% with EBITDARM coverage of approximately (0.40)x.

Lastly, NHI closed on the sale of one property in Nampa, ID consisting of 180 units formerly leased to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. for gross proceeds of approximately $3.9 million. Annualized rental income, excluding the impact of any straight-line rents, for the three months prior to the disposition was approximately $0.9 million. The adjusted annualized NOI yield assuming a 4% management fee for this property was approximately (13.8)% with EBITDARM coverage of approximately (0.41)x.

In 2021, NHI announced dispositions of approximately $240.0 million including 19 senior housing properties consisting of 1,762 units for approximately $195.0 million. The senior housing dispositions had annualized rental income, excluding the impact of any straight-line rents, of approximately $19.3 million. The adjusted annualized NOI yield assuming a 5% management fee and recurring capex for these properties was approximately 2.5% with EBITDARM coverage of approximately 0.51x.

In January 2022, NHI transferred the operations of a skilled nursing facility located in Avondale, AZ from
Genesis Healthcare, Inc. to a subsidiary of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG). The property was added to NHI's existing master lease which expands the relationship to 20 properties and extends the lease maturity by five years.

Litigation Update Related to Legacy Holiday Properties

As previously announced in December 2021, NHI and certain subsidiaries filed suit against Welltower and certain of its subsidiaries in the Delaware Court of Chancery. For more information, please see NHI's press release dated December 27, 2021.

In January 2022, NHI exercised its rights under the Membership Pledge and Security Agreement between NHI and Welltower Victory II TRS, LLC (the "Pledgor") dated July 30, 2021 (the "Pledge Agreement") to vest in NHI as the landlord all Pledgor's voting and other consensual rights over Well Churchill Leasehold Owner, LLC (the "Tenant") during the continuance of Tenant's Event of Default. NHI subsequently filed a motion in the Delaware Court of Chancery to expedite NHI's claims to enforce its rights under the Pledge Agreement. NHI is seeking to expeditiously advance the transition of the remaining Holiday properties to new operators with as little disruption to residents as possible.

Tenant Lease Amendment

In December 2021, NHI agreed to a lease amendment with a senior housing operator. The lease amendment includes $2.5 million in rent deferral and $2.5 million in rent abatement in the first twelve months (effective November 1, 2021). The lease amendment also includes an additional $2.0 million in rent deferral and $2.0 million in rent abatement in the ensuing twelve months beginning November 1, 2022. After this 24-month period, the lease is to be reset to the greater of (i) a specified yield on NHI's original total investment and (ii) a specified lease coverage ratio.

Deferral Update

NHI agreed to defer $1.0 million in rent due for December from Bickford Senior Living ("Bickford"). NHI agreed to defer approximately $1.4 million in rent for six other tenants in December which is expected to be repaid with interest.

As previously disclosed, NHI has agreed with Bickford to defer $4.5 million in contractual rent due for the fourth quarter of 2021 and expects to defer up to $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Collections

NHI collected 79.4% of contractual cash due for December. The remaining balance for the month is comprised of the following: 1.8% in outstanding rent NHI expects to collect; 4.0% in deferrals related to Bickford; 5.5% in deferrals agreed to with six other tenants; 8.7% in unpaid rent related to the legacy Holiday properties; and 0.6% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior to the start of the pandemic.

For the fourth quarter, NHI collected 81.1% of contractual cash due. The remaining balance for the quarter is comprised of the following: 0.7% in outstanding rent NHI expects to collect; 5.9% in deferrals related to Bickford; 3.2% in deferrals agreed to with six other tenants; 8.5% in unpaid rent related to the legacy Holiday properties; and 0.6% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior to the start of the pandemic.

Please see the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and prior press releases for more information regarding rent concessions.

Occupancy

The following table summarizes the average monthly portfolio occupancy for Senior Living Communities ("SLC"), Bickford, and Holiday for the periods indicated, excluding development properties in operation less than 24 months, notes receivable, and properties disposed or transitioned to new operators.

Properties

Nov-21

Oct-21

Sep-21

Aug-21

Jul-21

Jun-21

May-21

Apr-21

SLC

9

81.9%

81.5%

80.9%

80.4%

80.0%

79.1%

78.6%

77.9%

Bickford

42

81.8%

81.3%

80.7%

80.3%

79.6%

78.2%

77.3%

76.6%

Holiday

17

79.1%

78.9%

78.9%

77.5%

77.1%

76.3%

75.7%

75.3%

Properties

Mar-21

Feb-21

Jan-21

Dec-20

Nov-20

Oct-20

Sep-20

Aug-20

SLC

9

77.8%

78.1%

77.3%

76.2%

77.1%

78.6%

78.9%

78.8%

Bickford

42

74.6%

74.9%

75.5%

77.1%

79.7%

80.5%

81.6%

81.1%

Holiday

17

75.1%

75.0%

76.7%

78.1%

78.6%

79.5%

80.5%

81.6%

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.All statements regarding the Company's, tenants', operators', borrowers' or managers' expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividend and dividend plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital market transactions, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment opportunities, dispositions, acquisition integration, growth opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), plans and objectives of management for future operations, continued performance improvements, ability to service and refinance our debt obligations, ability to finance growth opportunities, and similar statements including, without limitation, those containing words such as "may," "will," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things; the impact of COVID-19 on our tenants, borrowers, economy and the Company; the operating success of our tenants and borrowers for collection of our lease and interest income; the success of property development and construction activities, which may fail to achieve the operating results we expect; the risk that our tenants and borrowers may become subject to bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; risks related to governmental regulations and payors, principally Medicare and Medicaid, and the effect that lower reimbursement rates would have on our tenants' and borrowers' business; the risk that the cash flows of our tenants and borrowers would be adversely affected by increased liability claims and liability insurance costs; risks related to environmental laws and the costs associated with liabilities related to hazardous substances; the risk that we may not be fully indemnified by our lessees and borrowers against future litigation; the success of our future acquisitions and investments; our ability to reinvest cash in real estate investments in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; the potential need to incur more debt in the future, which may not be available on terms acceptable to us; our ability to meet covenants related to our indebtedness which impose certain operational limitations and a breach of those covenants could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations; the risk that the illiquidity of real estate investments could impede our ability to respond to adverse changes in the performance of our properties; risks associated with our investments in unconsolidated entities, including our lack of sole decision-making authority and our reliance on the financial condition of other interests; our dependence on revenues derived mainly from fixed rate investments in real estate assets, while a portion of our debt bears interest at variable rates; the risk that our assets may be subject to impairment charges; and our dependence on the ability to continue to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust. Many of these factors are beyond the control of the Company and its management.The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the foregoing or any other forward-looking statements, except as required by law, and these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.Investors are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by NHI in its periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors and other information disclosed in NHI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. Copies of these filings are available at no cost on the SEC's web site at https://www.sec.gov or on NHI's web site at https://www.nhireit.com.

SOURCE: National Health Investors



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681912/NHI-Provides-Business-Update

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Tesla stock pares losses on bullish Goldman Sachs note

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre discusses how Tesla stock is rebounding after Goldman Sachs raised their price target for the electric vehicle company.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Tumbling 13% Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were plummeting 12.7% in morning trading Monday on no news specific to the video game retailer, but it follows the 22% spike in its stock last Friday (it closed up 7% at the end of the day) after it announced it was getting into the non-fungible token (NFT) market in a big way. The markets are reacting to expectations the Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rates as soon as March -- meaning there could be as many as four rate hikes this year -- as inflation continues to spiral higher. GameStop is looking to build partnerships in the cryptocurrency world and said it would be launching an NFT exchange for gamers by the end of the year.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why Tesla Stock First Crashed, Then Bounced Today

    The Nasdaq is having a rough morning, but the electric vehicle leader just got several pieces of good news from Wall Street.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Fell Nearly 6% Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down 5.8% as of 12:15 p.m. ET. Latin America's e-commerce and financial technology leader was being dragged down along with other growth stocks following last week's signal from the U.S. Federal Reserve that interest rates might need to be raised faster than originally planned to fight inflation. MercadoLibre is now down some 40% from its last peak in the early autumn of 2021.

  • Why Nike Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of sportswear icon Nike (NYSE: NKE) are crashing 4% as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday -- and yes, I suppose that with the S&P 500 down 1.9%, you could say the whole stock market is in the red today. As The Fly reports today, an analyst at investment bank HSBC just cut his rating on Nike stock from buy to hold. Analyst Erwan Rambourg also trimmed the stock's price target to $182.

  • Why Visa Stock Got Cut Up Today

    For the fourth day in a row, shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) continued to decline on Monday, hitting a 3% loss as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Mizuho Securities for that. On Friday, you see, the Japanese banker downgraded shares of Visa stock from buy to neutral, and slashed its price target on Visa 14% to $220 a share, according to TipRanks.com.

  • Does Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • ClearBridge Investments: “We Continued to Trim Blackstone (BX)”

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in six of 11 sectors in which it was […]

  • While shareholders of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IRTC ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the...

  • Why Altria Was Smoking the Market With a 10% Gain in December

    After losing nearly one-fifth of its value between March and the end of November last year, Altria (NYSE: MO) began marching higher beginning Dec. 1 and hasn't looked back since. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the tobacco giant enjoyed a one-month gain of 11.1% in December and is up another 5% so far in 2022. There was no specific company news to account for the run up in Altria's shares, but the tobacco company was trading at a relative discount and it had reported a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings result.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    In a world of volatility, these foundational companies have had a rough 2021 but also have what it takes to bounce back.