‘NHL 23’ has a female player on the cover for the first time

For the first time in series history, EA’s next NHL entry will feature a female player on the cover. On Wednesday, the publisher announced Team Canada’s Sarah Nurse would be one of two athletes to grace the cover of NHL 23, marking another first for the franchise. She’ll join Anaheim Ducks superstar Trevor Zegras. The two are among the most talented young players in the game today.

Nurse, who is biracial, was dominant during the Bejing Winter Olympics earlier this year. In helping Team Canada reclaim the women’s hockey gold after a disappointing silver medal finish in 2018, she set two Olympic records for most points and most assists in a single women’s tournament. She also became the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in hockey.

As for Zegras, even if you’re not a hockey fan, you’ve probably seen his plays in many a highlight reel. He’s known for his creative decision-making, often scoring the kind of goals you see in lacrosse, not hockey. In his first full season with the Anaheim Ducks, he netted 23 goals and 38 assists across 75 games. That performance earned him second in voting for the NHL’s rookie of the year award last season.

EA will reveal more about NHL 23 when the first trailer drops tomorrow at 11AM ET.