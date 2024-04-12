Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,233.00
    -10.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,751.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,408.75
    -76.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,053.70
    -4.20 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.18
    +1.16 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    2,416.50
    +43.80 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    29.24
    +0.99 (+3.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    -0.0082 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.30
    +0.39 (+2.61%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2475
    -0.0081 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.2900
    +0.0870 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,720.24
    +178.26 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,021.17
    +97.37 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,523.55
    +80.92 (+0.21%)
     

NHTSA opens investigation into certain Ford SUV recall over fuel leaks

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Ford name plate is seen on the interior of the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck during a press event in New York

(Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday it was opening an investigation into the recall of 42,652 Ford SUVs over concerns of a fuel leak that could lead to fire hazards.

The NHTSA's recall query, or a probe opened by safety regulators when a remedy to solve an issue appears inadequate, covers the 2022 and 2023 models of Ford Bronco Sport and the 2022 model of Ford Escape.

The agency's concerns centered around a potential fuel leak due to a cracked fuel injector in certain vehicles.

Ford in March recalled those models with 1.5-liter engines to address the concerns and issued an engine control software update along with the installation of a drain tube to remedy the issue.

However, the NHTSA said the earlier recall did not include the replacement of the cracked fuel injector.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Advertisement