U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,927.16
    -14.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,538.64
    -57.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,941.77
    -73.12 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,810.35
    -2.22 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.34
    -1.91 (-2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.20
    +19.80 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.61 (+2.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    +0.0046 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2214
    +0.0081 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3290
    -0.6310 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,811.12
    -168.15 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.59
    -7.44 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

NHTSA opens safety probe over Honda CR-V & HR-V SUVs

Pras Subramanian
·Senior Reporter
·2 min read

The potential for a huge recall of Honda (HMC) vehicles in the U.S. is on the horizon.

Auto safety agency NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) is opening a preliminary investigation into issues affecting 1.72 million Honda CR-V and HR-V SUVS.

The probe is looking into allegations of loss of power for some drivers at highway speeds without warning. The power loss failure is attributed to "differential seal leaks resulting in rear differential lock-up," per NHTSA field reports. The rear differential controls the speed at which the two rear wheels rotate.

NHTSA says some rear differential lock-ups caused the car’s driveshaft to fracture while it was in motion.

The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid that has been named the 2020 Green SUV of the Year, at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on November 21, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid that has been named the 2020 Green SUV of the Year, at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on November 21, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

In a written statement to Yahoo Finance, a Honda spokesperson said:

We aware that the NHTSA has initiated a Preliminary Evaluation regarding reported issues with rear differentials in 2018-2022 CR-V and HR-V vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive. Honda will cooperate with the NHTSA through the investigation process, and we will continue our own internal review of the available information.

A NHTSA investigation like this is usually the first step the agency takes before it can force an automaker to execute an official recall. Most recalls are initiated by automakers.

This is the second investigation into Honda opened by NHTSA this year. In June, NHTSA was looking into an issue involving inadvertent activation of Honda’s automatic emergency braking feature. This investigation potentially affected around 1.7 million Honda Accord and CR-V vehicles. No action has been taken yet for this braking issue as the investigation is currently ongoing.

Nonetheless, according to NHTSA data Honda has only had 6 recalls this year affecting 254,171 vehicles, one of the lowest totals among major manufacturers. For example, thus far in 2022 Ford (F) has had 65 recalls (affecting 8.6 million vehicles), Volkswagen (VOW.3DE) has had 43 (affecting 1 million), and Chrysler (STLA) has 37 (affecting 1.87 million).

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea’s Central Bank Wants to Oversee Stablecoins

    The country joins other jurisdictions in proposing standards for stablecoin issuance.

  • Boeing's last 747 jumbo jet leaves factory after 50-year run

    After 50 years in the sky, the ubiquitous Boeing 747 has reached the end of its runway.

  • Apple is making your iPhone more secure to fight off nation-state hackers

    Apple is improving iPhone security with new safety features designed to thwart sophisticated hackers.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Disney to launch ad-supported tier on December 8

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal previews Disney's ad tier ahead of its debut.

  • Tesla Is Offering Discounts. Are Drivers Souring on Its Car?

    Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi believes the electric vehicles company 'increasingly appears to have a demand issue.'

  • Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Will Likely Be Deemed Illegal — What To Expect Now

    With the fate of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program in limbo, millions of borrowers are left wondering how to best proceed. And now, several experts say that the Supreme Court will...

  • 2023 Toyota Prius: What Do You Want to Know?

    It’s a brave new world. The most hotly-anticipated car on the planet right now may very well be the all-new 2023 Toyota Prius. That be a surprise to everyone, but that doesn’t matter right now. What does matter is the fact that we are about to drive it. Because of that, we want to know what you want to know about Toyota’s latest hybrid.

  • Boeing Dealt Setback on New 737 MAX Models

    Federal lawmakers dropped a defense-bill provision that would have exempted two of the latest 737 MAX models from a new regulatory requirement set to take effect Dec. 27.

  • Apple’s autonomous EV delayed until 2026

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that Apple has delayed its self-driving electric vehicle.

  • EV Maker VinFast Plans U.S. IPO. Here Are 7 Things to Know About the Tesla Competitor.

    Another electric-vehicle startup plans to challenge Tesla and other auto makers for a piece of the growing EV pie. The VF8 and VF9 SUVs are two of the models VinFast plans to sell in the U.S. As of the end of September, VinFast said it has reservations of 58,000 for VF8 and VF9 SUVs combined.

  • Toyota offers cheaper Prius if customers take software updates

    Toyota Motor Corp's leasing unit said on Wednesday it will begin offering over-the-air safety updates on the new Prius, betting it can use an approach pioneered by Tesla to cut lease prices and preserve used-car values in Japan. The lease program will require customers to opt in for a service expected to bring monthly lease payments down by 10%, Toyota's leasing affiliate said. The service marks the first time Toyota will update its safety features, including the collision avoidance system, for a car on the road, said Shinya Kotera, president of KINTO, the Toyota leaser unit in Japan.

  • The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. the Honda HR-V: How do they compare?

    These are the smallest SUVs from the two most bulletproof brands on the market, and they have more in common than different. How do they compare?

  • Report: Apple is scaling back its car plans yet again and plans to relocate its car team to San Jose

    Apple execs are reportedly going to Plan B after deciding a fully autonomous car isn't going to happen anytime soon.

  • Tesla launches EVs in Thailand amid competition from cheaper brands

    Tesla Inc launched two electric vehicle (EV) models in Thailand on Wednesday, marking its first foray into the regional autos hub that has long been dominated by Japanese manufacturers. The launch of two EVs with prices ranging between 1.7 million baht to 2.5 million baht (($48,447 to $71,205) comes as Thailand makes a push for EV adoption and production by offering tax cuts and subsidies. The U.S. automaker plans to start selling its EVs in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy via online channels, with deliveries set to start early next year.

  • Honda SUV Engine-Failure Reports Spur Federal Investigation Into 1.7 Million Vehicles

    The claims allege that loss of motive power occurs at highway speed with no warning, according to the top U.S. auto-industry regulator.

  • I Need a New Car -- but I Won't Go Electric for This Reason

    When gas prices soared earlier this year on the heels of the Ukraine conflict, I remember comparing credit card receipts with friends after a recent fill-up and shaking my head in disgust. The cost of gasoline can be volatile, and when gas prices spike, it can put a serious dent into even the most well-thought-out budget.

  • Honda, Jeep, Ram vehicles investigated over safety issues

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a probe into Honda, Jeep, and Dodge vehicles.

  • Mercedes-Benz Doubles Production Capacity At Untertürkheim Plant

    Mercedes Benz Group ADR (OTC: MBGYY) is planning to double its electric drive units production capacity. The new works agreement calls for doubling the production capacity of electric drive units for Mercedes-EQ vehicles from 2024. In the target scenario, 1 million electric drive units can be produced, for example for vehicles on the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform. The company plans to begin construction of the new assembly lines on the site of the Untertürkheim plant, as well as t

  • Tesla’s Latest EV Will Fill Up on Subsidies

    The 500-mile Semi may be too expensive even with incentives from both Washington and California, but there is a place for shorter-range electric trucks.