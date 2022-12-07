NHTSA opens safety probe over Honda CR-V & HR-V SUVs

The potential for a huge recall of Honda (HMC) vehicles in the U.S. is on the horizon.

Auto safety agency NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) is opening a preliminary investigation into issues affecting 1.72 million Honda CR-V and HR-V SUVS.

The probe is looking into allegations of loss of power for some drivers at highway speeds without warning. The power loss failure is attributed to "differential seal leaks resulting in rear differential lock-up," per NHTSA field reports. The rear differential controls the speed at which the two rear wheels rotate.

NHTSA says some rear differential lock-ups caused the car’s driveshaft to fracture while it was in motion.

The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid that has been named the 2020 Green SUV of the Year, at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on November 21, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

In a written statement to Yahoo Finance, a Honda spokesperson said:

We aware that the NHTSA has initiated a Preliminary Evaluation regarding reported issues with rear differentials in 2018-2022 CR-V and HR-V vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive. Honda will cooperate with the NHTSA through the investigation process, and we will continue our own internal review of the available information.

A NHTSA investigation like this is usually the first step the agency takes before it can force an automaker to execute an official recall. Most recalls are initiated by automakers.

This is the second investigation into Honda opened by NHTSA this year. In June, NHTSA was looking into an issue involving inadvertent activation of Honda’s automatic emergency braking feature. This investigation potentially affected around 1.7 million Honda Accord and CR-V vehicles. No action has been taken yet for this braking issue as the investigation is currently ongoing.

Nonetheless, according to NHTSA data Honda has only had 6 recalls this year affecting 254,171 vehicles, one of the lowest totals among major manufacturers. For example, thus far in 2022 Ford (F) has had 65 recalls (affecting 8.6 million vehicles), Volkswagen (VOW.3DE) has had 43 (affecting 1 million), and Chrysler (STLA) has 37 (affecting 1.87 million).

Story continues

—

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube