U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.99
    +54.51 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,668.53
    +303.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,099.15
    +270.81 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.14
    +23.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.89
    -3.04 (-2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.90
    +23.40 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    +0.75 (+3.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0454
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0180 (+1.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7000
    -1.7800 (-1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,600.10
    -396.22 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.55
    +11.30 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

NHTSA report shows Tesla Autopilot led the pack in crashes, but the data has gaps

Mark Harris
·4 min read

On the face of it, data from the first year of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's project to track the safety of advanced driver assistance systems look terrible for Tesla. Its electric vehicles were involved in 70% of the reported crashes involving Level 2 technologies, 60% of those resulting in serious injuries and nearly 85% of the fatal ones.

The data released early Wednesday were collected under the federal regulator’s Standing General Order issued last June, requiring automakers to report the most serious crashes that involved Level 2 ADAS, which need a human driver to remain fully engaged in the driving task. NHTSA is also tracking crashes involving fully automated vehicles — none of which are currently available to consumers.

There are five levels of automation under standards created by SAE International. Level 2 means two functions such as adaptive cruise and lane keeping are automated and still have a human driver in the loop at all times. Level 2 is an advanced driver assistance system, and has become increasingly common in new vehicles.

Tesla topped the ADAS list for all the wrong reasons: 273 reported crashes, three with serious injuries, and five deaths. Honda trailed far behind Tesla with 90 crashes and one fatality, while most other manufacturers reported just a handful. Nissan reported none at all.

So does that mean Tesla owners should trade in their Model 3 with Autopilot for a Nissan Leaf, and its own Level 2 ADAS, called ProPilot?

It’s a more complicated question than one might think. The way the Order is worded, the technologies that Tesla has deployed, and the sheer number of Tesla vehicles on the road mean that its vehicles may not be quite as dangerous as the numbers suggest.

For a start, there are more ADAS-equipped Teslas on the road (about 830,000) than vehicles from other manufacturers, although Nissan isn’t far off, with 560,000.

Tesla’s Autopilot can also be used on a variety of roads, unlike Nissan’s ProPilot and GM’s SuperCruise systems, which are limited to highways. Without knowing the number of miles driven with each ADAS system in operation, and where, it is impossible to compare their relative levels of safety — or how each might contrast with accident rates under full human control.

The Order required manufacturers to report all the incidents they knew about, but most vehicles on the road do not have remote telematics that send vehicle data back to the factory. Manufacturers of these cars were reliant on consumer complaints (which comprised the majority of reports), law enforcement contacts or media stories, all of which may not have accurately reported whether their ADAS systems were in use.

Tesla, on the other hand, knows exactly which vehicles were using Autopilot when they crashed, as its vehicles have cellular and Wi-Fi connections that automatically report vehicle data when a crash occurs. Almost all its crash reports were sourced from such telematics, compared to just nine from Subaru, four from GM, three from Lucid and one from Honda.

Finally, the Order required makers to include data on crashes that they were made aware of beginning 10 days after the Order was served last June. In Tesla’s case, that apparently included crashes stretching back to 2019, including three of its five fatal crashes, and all three of its serious ones. (It’s unclear why Tesla was only notified of those accidents months or years after they happened.) Apart from Tesla, only Honda reported a couple of crashes from before June 2021.

While all these variables seem to point in the same direction — a relative over-reporting of Tesla crash data, and under-reporting of crashes involving other car-makers — their impact is impossible to quantify from the NHTSA data alone. Perhaps all Level 2 systems are more dangerous than human drivers alone, due to driver inattention. Or it could be the case that Tesla’s Autopilot as deployed is in fact less competent and more dangerous than rival ADAS technologies.

“The data released today is a good start, but it doesn’t provide an apples-to-apples comparison of advanced vehicle safety,” said National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy. “What NHTSA provided was a ‘fruit bowl’ of data with a lot of caveats, making it difficult for the public and experts alike to understand what is being reported. Independent analysis of the data is key to identifying any safety gaps and potential remedies.”

The final word on Autopilot will have to wait for NHTSA’s separate, ongoing and recently expanded investigation into Autopilot, which could potentially lead to a recall. In the meantime, drivers with Level 2 systems in their cars would be well advised to heed NHTSA’s advice -- “no commercially available motor vehicles today are capable of driving themselves.”

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla leads in driver assisted technology crashes -- U.S. data

    Tesla Inc reported 273 vehicle crashes since July involving advanced driving assistance systems, more than any other automaker, according to data U.S. auto safety regulators released on Wednesday. Automakers and tech companies reported more than 500 crashes since June 2021, when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued an order requiring the information. Car companies are rushing to add driver assistance systems, saying these improve safety by handling some maneuvers.

  • Crew of aircraft found to have human remains in wheel well cleared

    The Air Force found the crew acted appropriately faced with the challenge of hundreds of Afghans breaching the runway.

  • Jan. 6 panel releases video of Capitol tour before attack

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection released video on Wednesday of a Capitol tour led by a Republican lawmaker the day before the attack, showing participants taking photos of stairwells and tunnels in the complex. The panel released the video as it renewed calls for the GOP lawmaker, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, to speak to the committee about the tour. Loudermilk has so far declined the interview and denied any wrongdoing, and the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police said in a letter to Republicans this week that after reviewing surveillance video, “we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious.”

  • Tesla driver-assistance involved in 273 US crashes: report

    Tesla vehicles have been involved in most of the crashes involving "Level 2" driver-assistance systems reported to the government, according to US data released Wednesday.

  • Tesla’s Probably Going to Miss Earnings in Q2 — And So What if It Does?

    Just a little over a week ago, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk issued a stark warning to the company's investors -- and to investors in general. Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the state of the global economy, and where it's heading. His feeling was bad enough, in fact, that according to some reports, Tesla might be preparing to lay off 10% of its workforce (or at least 10% of its salaried workforce) to right-size the company to meet diminished demand for electric vehicles. Just a little

  • Justice Dept files hate crimes charges against alleged Buffalo shooter

    The Department of Justice has filed multiple federal hate crimes charges against the alleged Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron.

  • Considering an electric vehicle? Here's what to expect if you've never driven an EV before.

    Rising gas prices are driving demand for electric vehicles. But what’s it really like to switch gears from a gas-powered engine to one you plug in?

  • US report: Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles

    Five people dies and six were hurt in nearly 400 crashes of vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Ford recalls 2.9 million cars and SUVs which could roll when parked

    The issue has brought about six reports of property damage and four reports of injuries.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Struggles As Hottest EV Stock Races Toward Highs

    BYD stock is racing toward highs as the China EV giant seizes Tesla's sales crown. Now it's going to supply Tesla with batteries.

  • Toyota Compact Cruiser EV wins at 2022 Car Design Awards

    The Toyota Compact Cruiser, an FJ40 Land Cruiser-inspired electric SUV, wins the concept car category in the 2022 Car Design Awards at Milan's Design Week.

  • New Data Shows Something Tesla Owners Are Not Going To Like

    With fuel costs skyrocketing along with everything else from groceries to eating out due to inflation, people are more interested in buying electric vehicles than ever before. This has put billionaire CEO Elon Musk's Tesla on the map in a big way in the last few years, creating huge demand for the company's EVs and making them hard to find. Early Tesla adopters may be feeling as if they beat the rush, and no doubt they aren't feeling the sting of painfully high gas prices like the rest of us.

  • Ford to recall almost 50,000 Mustang Mach-Es, stops deliveries

    Ford is issuing a recall for about 49,000 Mustang Mach-Es due to potential power loss, according to CNBC.

  • Tesla Cars and Crashes. A Regulator Just Released Driver-Assistance Data.

    Tesla accounted for most Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System crashes reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It's not a call on safety.

  • Faraday Future says it doesn't need more funds to launch FF91 electric luxury car

    Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will be able to launch its FF91 luxury vehicle without the need for additional funding, Chief Executive Officer Carsten Breitfeld said on Wednesday in an interview with Reuters. Breitfeld added that the company would need to raise capital in the second half of the year. At a Deutsche Bank conference earlier on Wednesday he said the company was confident of securing additional funds despite tough macroeconomic conditions.

  • Foresight and Tier One ZF Sign an Agreement for a Joint Proof of Concept

    POC follows Foresight’s winning of ZF Pitch Event at CES 2022

  • GreenPower Hosting Display and Demonstration of All-Electric School and Transit Buses Today at U.S. Capitol

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, in conjunction with Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), a federal coalition focused on advocating for 100% EV sales by 2030, will be hosting an educational display and demonstration of zero-emission, all-electric school buses and transit vehicles today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT at the U.S. Capitol —West Curb

  • Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

    Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. Ford says in documents that it knows of four injury reports due to the problem, and another six property damage claims.

  • European, U.S. regulators to hold meeting with Boeing on 777X

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and European aviation safety regulators plan to hold a meeting next week with Boeing on its 777X airplane that is awaiting certification, Europe's top aviation safety regulator said on Tuesday. Boeing in April said it was halting production of the 777X through 2023 and confirmed a delay in handing over the first 777X jet to 2025 from the previous target of late 2023, but said it remained confident in the program. Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Washington that the meeting is "very important" to share information.