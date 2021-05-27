U.S. markets open in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,182.75
    -10.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,248.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,634.50
    -65.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.80
    -6.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.67
    -0.54 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.30
    -5.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    27.72
    -0.16 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2200
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.01
    -0.83 (-4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4123
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1650
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,229.46
    -1,178.46 (-2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.52
    +2.91 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.06
    +2.13 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     

NHTSA pulls driver assist designations for 'Tesla Vision' cars

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

On Tuesday Tesla announced that Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for the US are now shipping without radar sensors, since they'll rely solely on Tesla Vision to enable various driver assists. According to Elon Musk, improved vision processing makes cameras a better option than radar, although we'll see if that holds up in the winter or other poor weather conditios. At the same time, Tesla said that for now, those new vehicles will have limitations to features like Auto Summon, Smart Steer and Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance.

Tesla:

  • Autosteer will be limited to a maximum speed of 75 mph and a longer minimum following distance.

  • Smart Summon (if equipped) and Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance may be disabled at delivery.

While Tesla said the features will be enabled at a later date via software updates, Reuters reports that for now, NHTSA is not labeling the new vehicles as being equipped with safety features like forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support. The report does note that Tesla apparently briefed NHTSA on the change and still maintains their five star ratings for crash and rollover safety.

NHTSA Model Y Late 2021
NHTSA Model Y Late 2021

On NHTSA's website, it divides the vehicles into 2021 early or later release, as you can see for certain editions for the Model Y and Model 3 produced after April 27th. When the status on the site changes will probably depend on how quickly those updates arrive, and if any more testing is needed once they're out.

Recommended Stories

  • San Jose approves massive Google 'Downtown West' project

    After nearly four years of securing community buy-in, Google's plan for a San Jose campus is moving forward.

  • Nintendo's rumored OLED Switch may arrive in September

    Nintendo's next-generation Switch could arrive in September or October, well in time for the holiday season.

  • Facebook is going after misinformation superspreaders

    Facebook says it will penalize individuals who repeatedly share misinformation.

  • Tesla capitulates to China's localized car data storage demands

    Moving forward, Tesla will store all data from cars it sells in China at a local data center within the country.

  • Google-backed autonomous flight company Merlin will power a fleet of 55 aircraft

    Google-backed Merlin Labs is partnering with Dynamic Aviation to retrofit 55 utility aircraft with its self-driving software.

  • Blizzard has canceled BlizzCon 2021

    Blizzard said on Wednesday the ongoing realities of the coronavirus pandemic make it too difficult to pull off the type of convention fans have come to expect from the studio.

  • Microsoft says Edge is now the 'best performing' Windows 10 browser

    The next release of Edge will be the "best-performing" browser available on Windows 10 when it arrives later this week, Microsoft claimed at its Build 2021 event.

  • The Polestar 2 offers Volvo quality in a performance EV

    Roberto Baldwin takes Polestar's $60,000 performance EV out for a spin. It impressed us with spirited driving, an eye-catching design and an Android Automotive infotainment system that won us over.

  • Meme-based dating is here: Meet Schmooze

    Vidya Madhavan always wanted to be in business. Growing up in India, she thought she might be in the business of running a factory, given the power and influence of outfits like Tata Group, the Indian multinational conglomerate. Except that instead of create the more traditional business she once had in mind, Madhavan found herself tinkering with an entirely different idea: a matchmaking app called Schmooze that combines machine learning and memes to connect people based on what Madhavan calls a humor algorithm.

  • Airbus sets higher jet output targets, shares jump

    PARIS (Reuters) -Europe's Airbus set out sweeping goals on Thursday to expand production of jetliners, pushing shares up more than 6%, as the aviation industry charts a recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Airbus confirmed plans to increase single-aisle A320neo production by more than 10% from a current rate of 40 airplanes a month to 45 a month by the end of this year. The new production targets come after Reuters reported that Airbus had ordered suppliers to demonstrate as soon as possible that they are factory fit for increased single-aisle jet output, while warning of industrial quality problems.

  • Exclusive: KPMG managers back liquidation of Singapore firms in $1 billion nickel scandal

    Singapore firms accused of being involved in a $1.1-billion bogus nickel trading scheme should be placed in liquidation as there was no business to be preserved, interim judicial managers at accounting firm KPMG have said in a document seen by Reuters. Authorities in the city state have implicated Ng Yu Zhi, a former managing director of trading companies Envy Global Trading (EGT) and an inactive firm, Envy Asset Management, in the fraud, one of the biggest in Singapore. Last month, Singapore's High Court appointed KPMG as the interim judicial manager for the firms, as well as a related company, Envy Management Holdings.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift sideways as traders shake off inflation concerns

    Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors at least temporarily set aside concerns over rising inflation.

  • Paytm Targets $3 Billion IPO in What Would Be India’s Largest Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Paytm, India’s leading digital payments provider, is aiming to raise about 218 billion rupees ($3 billion) in an initial public offering late this year, according to a person familiar with the deal, in what could be the country’s largest debut ever.The startup, backed by investors including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., SoftBank Group Corp. and Ant Group Co., plans to list in India around November and its offering could coincide with the Diwali festival season, said the person, asking not to be named because the details are private. Paytm, formally called One97 Communications Ltd., is targeting a valuation of around $25 billion to $30 billion.The One97 board plans to meet this Friday to formally approve the IPO, said the person. Paytm declined to comment in response to emailed questions.If successful, Paytm’s initial share sale would surpass Coal India Ltd.’s offering, which raised more than 150 billion rupees in 2010 in the country’s largest IPO so far.Banks shortlisted to run the Paytm offering include Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., with Morgan Stanley the leading contender, the person said. The process is expected to get rolling in late June or early July. The banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The public market debut will include a mix of new and existing shares to meet regulatory obligations in India. The country’s regulations require that 10% of shares are floated within two years and 25% within five years.Paytm, led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has been focusing on ramping up revenue and monetizing its services over the past year. It’s expanded beyond digital payments into banking, credit cards, financial services, wealth management and digital wallets. It also supports India’s financial payments backbone, the Unified Payments Interface or UPI.Paytm has fended off stiff competition from a swath of global players including Walmart Inc.-owned PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon Pay as well as Facebook Inc.-owned WhatsApp Pay. It has the biggest market share of India’s merchant payments.Paytm has over 20 million merchant partners and its users make 1.4 billion monthly transactions, according to numbers in a recent company blog post.In a recent conversation, CEO Sharma said Paytm had its best ever quarter in the first three months of this year after pandemic-related spending spurred digital payments.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation questions keep stocks in check

    World stocks were pinned down on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data expected to offer clues on inflation, with further pressures widely seen as sparking a scaling back of central banks' giant stimulus packages. The Euro STOXX 600 lost 0.2%, with German shares down 0.5% and London's main index making slim losses. Investors also held back major bets before the monthly U.S. personal consumption report, due on Friday.

  • DeFi ‘Raises Challenges’ for Investors, Regulators, SEC’s Gensler Says

    The regulator has suggested that a dedicated market regulator would offer some protection against fraud and manipulation.

  • Early or late cycle? Fast-running bull market unnerves investors

    LONDON (Reuters) -Will history's longest-ever bull market be followed by one of the shortest? It's been just over a year since a new business cycle kicked off, yet the speed at which it's progressing is unnerving some investors who fear the swift-running bull market is headed for an abrupt end over the coming year. Some, pointing to higher-than-usual equity returns and valuations for this stage of the cycle, are even asking whether this could just be the same, decade-old bull market which survived last year's COVID-19 blow.

  • Wall Street’s ESG Gold Rush Has Conjured a ‘Green Bitcoin’

    (Bloomberg) -- The list of so-called climate-friendly investment products is getting longer by the day.In just the past week, officials at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said they’re looking into the prospect of developing green equity for clients, and a group of crypto-miners said they’re considering the sale of “green Bitcoin.”It’s clear that demand for these types of investments—at least at the moment—is enormous. One only has to look at the market for green bonds, where issuance this year is almost triple what it was a year ago, and ESG-focused exchange-traded funds, which have attracted net inflows for 50 straight weeks.It’s also clear that there’s increasing concern about the lack of consistent regulatory oversight in this corner of capital markets. Earlier this month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicated that it plans to move ahead quickly on requiring new corporate disclosures on climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors.And then last week, President Joe Biden ordered the creation of a strategy to quantify the risk climate change poses to both public and private financial assets. In the U.K., Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is pushing the Group of Seven economies to impose mandatory reporting of environmental risks on their big companies.That brings us back to green equity and a so-called green Bitcoin.The idea behind green equity is to raise capital for projects intended to help the environment. Swedish firm K2A got the first green label almost exactly a year ago from bankers at Stockholm-based Swedbank AB. Shares of K2A, a company which makes apartments out of wood, have risen about 100% in the past 12 months, outperforming the 45% advance of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index.Goldman Sachs may add its weight to the market for green equity. John Goldstein, the firm’s head of sustainable finance, said in a recent interview that the bank is experimenting with the idea. “When and where and how would we get to actual green equity, I think we’ll see,” he said.In the world of Bitcoin, some are working to sell coins whose transactions are verified on the blockchain by computers supposedly powered only by renewable energy.“There’s a market that doesn’t know it yet,” said Sheldon Bennett, chief executive officer of crypto miner DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. His firm has had discussions with “multiple banks and financial institutions” that want to buy Bitcoins that can fulfill increasing demand for ESG compliance, he said. “More and more, they are saying if there’s an option, I am willing to pay a premium to get it,” he said.Sustainable finance in brief BP starts offshore wind recruitment push as the energy giant’s green ambitions grow. The surge in ethical finance is making ESG a hot item on resumes. Ethereum closes in on a long sought fix to cut energy use by 99%. The G7 agreed to phase out fossil fuel subsidies. If U.K. financial firms were their own country, they would have a bigger carbon footprint than Canada.Bloomberg Green publishes the Good Business newsletter every Wednesday, providing unique insights on climate-conscious investing and the frontiers of sustainability.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase.As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too. Markets are seizing on the tightening narrative, with bond yields and currencies fluctuating as investors recalibrate their bets. The Bank of Korea became the latest on Thursday to signal a turn when Governor Lee Ju-yeol said policy makers are preparing for an “orderly” exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers. The shift in stance came a day after New Zealand’s. New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.Taper Talks With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. To be sure, this shift is still conditional. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a similar vein, BOK’s Lee said the board unanimously agreed to hold rates at a record low on Thursday as pandemic uncertainties persist. The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory. It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Bank of Korea policy announcement.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Speakers Driving Price Action Ahead of Friday’s PCE Report

    Gold futures are inching above the $1900.00 level for the first time since January 8, underpinned by steady-to-lower Treasury yields and a falling U.S. Dollar amid growing inflation concerns after several Federal Reserve policymakers stood firm on their dovish stance over rates. There are no major reports on Wednesday so we could be looking at another cautious trade ahead of several U.S. economic reports on Thursday and the all-important Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE), the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, on Friday. In the absence of reports on Wednesday, traders will once again be looking toward Fed speakers for guidance.

  • Bank of Mauritius Plans CBDC Pilot in 2021

    “CBDCs will be here to complement, and to address gaps that the traditional monetary system is not able to fulfill,” Bank of Mauritius Governor Harvesh Seegolam said.