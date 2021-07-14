U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,362.00
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,753.00
    -63.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,891.00
    -0.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.80
    -4.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.64
    -0.49 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.40
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    -0.0590 (-4.17%)
     

  • Vix

    16.33
    -0.79 (-4.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8670
    -0.0660 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,969.95
    +486.32 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    797.87
    +30.24 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,091.19
    -33.53 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,485.41
    -123.08 (-0.43%)
     

NHTSA urges some Chevy Bolt owners to park their car away from home, citing fire risk

Aria Alamalhodaei
·1 min read

Chevrolet Bolts are back in the news -- this time for another consumer alert issued by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, less than a year after the agency issued a recall for a similar issue.

NHTSA is recommending owners of Model Year 2017-2019 park their Bolts away from homes due to the risk of fire. Those are the same vehicles that were recalled in November 2020, due to the possibility of fire from the battery pack underneath the backseat’s cushion. The recall affected 50,932 2017-2019 Chevy Bolt vehicles.

But this recall seems to have been triggered by two recent fire incidents in vehicles that were supposedly remedied as part of that previous safety recall, General Motors said on its website.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking owners of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs who were part of the recall population to park their vehicles outdoors immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight while we investigate these incidents.”

GM says it has potentially identified a remedy to the battery anomalies, which customers can access by visiting a participating Bolt dealer. Customers of 2019 Bolts were able to access this remedy from April 29, and owners of 2017 and 2018 Bolts were eligible from May 26. The diagnostic software GM used to identify the anomalies will be standard in 2022 Bolts, and other future GM vehicles, the automaker said.

How to make the math work for today’s sky-high startup valuations

Recommended Stories

  • GM warns some Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk

    General Motors is telling owners of some older Chevrolet Bolts to park them outdoors and not to charge them overnight because two of the electric cars caught fire after recall repairs were made. The company said Wednesday that the request covers 2017 through 2019 Bolts that were part of a group that was recalled earlier due to fires in the batteries. The latest request comes after two Bolts that had gotten recall repairs caught fire, one in Vermont and the other in New Jersey, GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said.

  • U.S. urges 50,000 Chevy Bolt owners to park outside because of fire risks

    U.S. auto safety regulators on Wednesday urged about 50,000 owners of General Motors electric Chevrolet Bolt vehicles that were recalled last year to park outside and away from homes and other structures after charging because of fire risks. Earlier on Wednesday, GM made the same recommendation and added owners should not leave vehicles charging overnight. The recommendation was prompted after the largest U.S. automaker said it was investigating reports of two recent fires in vehicles that were recalled in November for fire risks.

  • Senior Black Walmart Employees Say It’s Not An Ideal Company To Work For

    A Walmart internal survey showed several Black supervisors, senior managers, and directors would not recommend the company to others

  • GM Is Making C8 Corvettes At Capacity

    Everyone, settle down about supposed Corvette shortages…

  • Events platform Bevy acquires Egypt's Eventtus to scale its offering for enterprises

    It’s been fascinating to watch the development of Eventtus, a startup I came across many years ago in my travels in the Middle East, finding them at the Rise-Up Summit in Cairo in 2012. Then, it was two young women who’d taken the Silicon Valley startup culture to heart and created their own take on event ticketing. Bevy, an enterprise event platform for virtual, hybrid and in-person events has acquired Eventtus for an undisclosed sum.

  • The FDA's New Guillain-Barre Warning For the J&J Vaccine Reflects a Small Increased Risk of the Illness

    Reports of side effects revealed a potential risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome among those vaccinated

  • WhatsApp is testing multidevice support that works without the phone

    WhatsApp is finally pushing an improvement to a key feature that even the Facebook-owned instant messaging service acknowledges has been a top request from users for years. On Wednesday, WhatsApp said it is rolling out a limited public beta test for its improved multidevice capability. The update enables WhatsApp users for the first time to use the service on up to four nonphone devices without having the registered phone switched on or otherwise connected to the internet.

  • World’s Largest Airport Refinances Debt in Record Turkish Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The operator of Istanbul’s new airport, set to be the world’s largest when completed in 2023, secured the biggest loan refinancing in Turkey’s history.IGA, as the company is known, agreed with its lenders to refinance 5.8 billion euros ($6.9 billion) of loans, cutting the interest rate and extending the maturity two years until 2033, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The banks involved were those who made the original loan: TC Ziraat Bankasi AS, Turkiye Halk

  • Toyota's Woven Planet acquires HD mapping startup Carmera

    Woven Planet Holdings — an entity created by Toyota to invest in, develop and eventually bring future of transportation technologies like automated driving to market — has acquired HD mapping startup Carmera for an undisclosed amount. The announcement comes less than two months since Woven Planet Holdings acquired Lyft's autonomous vehicle unit known as Level 5 for $550 million. Under terms of the deal, Carmera will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Woven Planet.

  • Biden under pressure from activists and fellow Democrats to make more forceful case against new state voting restrictions

    President Joe Biden will lay out the “moral case” for voting rights as he faces growing pressure from civil rights activists and other Democrats to combat efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to the ballot. Biden has declared that protecting voting rights was the central cause of his presidency, but the White House has taken sharp criticism from allies for not doing more while contending with political headwinds and stubborn Senate math that have greatly restricted its ability to act. Biden’s speech Tuesday in Philadelphia, to be delivered at the National Constitution Center, is intended as the opening salvo of a public pressure campaign, White House aides said, even as legislative options to block voting restrictions face significant obstacles.

  • Could Cloud PCs be Microsoft's gateway to Chromebook-like hardware?

    When Microsoft announced this morning that it was releasing a cloud PC service called Windows 365, it got me thinking. While Windows 365 is about packaging a virtual Windows business desktop in a cloud context, if you think about the announcement in a different way, perhaps it could herald the beginning of a lightweight, cloud-based version of Windows -- something that has been talked about for some time. It's taking a Windows desktop and moving it fully virtualized to the cloud, where you can run it from anywhere, giving you a replica of your Windows desktop PC in the cloud.

  • Electrify America to double number of EV chargers as wave of electric vehicles come to market

    Electrify America, the entity set up by Volkswagen as part of its settlement with U.S. regulators over its diesel emissions cheating scandal, said it will double the number of its electric vehicle fast charging stations in the United States and Canada by the end of 2025. The commitment, if successful, means 1,800 fast charging stations — or 10,000 individual chargers — will be installed and operational by that time. The vast majority (some 1,700 stations) will be installed in the United States, with the remainder in Canada.

  • Netflix extends deal for animation films with Universal Pictures

    Netflix's rights to stream these popular movies, which are made by Universal's DreamWorks Animation studios, will begin after a four-month window on Peacock, Comcast's in-house streaming service. Netflix currently streams movies including "Despicable Me" and "The Grinch" from Universal's Illumination studios.

  • Prominent Charlotte coach suspended by USA Swimming for allegations of misconduct

    A local swimming coach at one of the state’s biggest swim clubs has been suspended.

  • Daily Crunch: Citing data storage violations, India blocks Mastercard from onboarding new customers

    How India’s government handles the boom is going to be critical for a host of founders, investors and workers. Facebook, like Amazon, is not thrilled with the new U.S. antitrust boss: Lina Khan’s appointment as the head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is causing waves among the largest tech companies in the world. Amazon demanded that she recuse herself from regulating its business.

  • Johnson & Johnson recalls Neutrogena and Aveeno spray sunscreens over possible cancer risk

    Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall of five Neutrogena and Aveeno spray sunscreens after internal testing identified potential cancer-causing chemicals in some samples.Driving the news: J&J said consumers should stop using and dispose of the products. The company is notifying distributors and retailers to stop sales and arrange for returns.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: J&J said it doesn't use benz

  • Boeing cuts 787 production, suffers 737 MAX cancellation

    SEATTLE (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Tuesday it will cut 787 production after finding another production-related structural defect, and a major customer partially canceled a 737 MAX order, in a double hit to the U.S. planemaker's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. Chicago-based Boeing now forecasts delivering fewer than half of the lingering 100 or so 787 Dreamliners in its inventory this year - instead of the "vast majority" it had expected - as it continues forensic inspections and costly repairs to address quality flaws in the aircraft. Boeing did not disclose a new production rate for the 787 program, but said it would shift temporarily below the already-slow current rate of five jets per month.

  • 'My teeth feel great': This electric toothbrush has 16,000 glowing reviews — and it's just $14 at Amazon 'til midnight

    Snag two years worth of teeth-cleaning power at a heavy discount.

  • Why Sunrun Stock Dropped in 2021's First Half

    Shares of home solar system provider Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) have been negatively impacted by two related headwinds so far in 2021, and the stock hasn't recovered. Through June 30, Sunrun shares were down 19.6% for the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Other solar stocks have bounced back, but investors potentially see an added risk with Sunrun.

  • This is how Lotus will end the gasoline era

    The Lotus Emira will be the British boutique brand's swan song for the internal combustion engine.