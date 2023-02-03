U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,169.50
    -22.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,107.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,652.25
    -194.50 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.80
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.69
    -0.19 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.20
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0010 (-0.03%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    +0.86 (+4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2211
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5800
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,555.86
    -337.94 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.93
    -8.38 (-1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,502.39
    +100.34 (+0.37%)
     

The NIA Discloses Ways to Attract Foreign Investors to Invest in Innovative Businesses in Thailand, Aiming to Attract More Than a Billion Dollars in Investments Within 5 Years

·5 min read

BANGKOK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Innovation Agency, (Public Organization), or NIA, is accelerating its goal to push Thailand into the top 30 of the world's innovative countries and is stimulating investment in start-ups through a variety of strategies such as facilitating innovation for foreign investors, the establishment of the Smart Visa project with the co-operation of the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) and the establishment of a Global Startup Hub.

The NIA Discloses Ways to Attract Foreign Investors to Invest in Innovative Businesses in Thailand, Aiming to Attract More Than a Billion Dollars in Investments Within 5 Years
The NIA Discloses Ways to Attract Foreign Investors to Invest in Innovative Businesses in Thailand, Aiming to Attract More Than a Billion Dollars in Investments Within 5 Years

The NIA also revealed 4 factors contributing to innovative business operations such as having an Innovation District for business operations, with Bangkok being a city that is conducive to startup business operations, being a country with a reasonable cost of living, and with the lifestyles of Thai people having a unique identity. In addition, there are also ways to build relationships with leading countries such as Japan and France to strengthen innovation in Thailand.

Dr. Pun-arj Chairatana, Executive Director of the National Innovation Agency, said the NIA aimed to drive Thailand toward becoming an "Innovative country" and for it to be ranked among the top 30 global innovation countries by 2030. Therefore, the NIA is committed to supporting and fostering an ecosystem conducive to innovation in both startups and SMEs, as well as accelerating capacity building and developing human resources to become an important force in industrial development through support in knowledge, funding, networks and the Smart Visa project, which is special type of visa issued in conjunction with the BOI to attract foreigners to do business or to invest in Thailand.

This includes the establishment of world-class startup centers in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to serve as a area for startups or investors in Thailand, both Thais and foreigners, to conduct business activities and to receive services in various fields together, such as business consulting, marketing, legal and intellectual property, the networking of startups and investors as well as being an inspirational space for starting an innovative business. This is also a platform for investors and startups to negotiate to expand their businesses as well.

"Foreign investors and startups are another important factors that will drive Thailand towards becoming a country of innovation and to invest in innovative business in Thailand.  This includes having some of the world's largest potential businesses in food technology and agricultural products in Thailand, such as the Thai Union Group Co., Ltd., the world's leading seafood producer and distributor, and the world's third-largest sugar producer, the Mitr Phol Group. These organizations have the human resources to drive food innovation with deep technology. As a result, 60% of the food technology startups, both Thai and foreign, have received funding in the third quarter, reflecting the potential and readiness of the large private sector in Thailand and its readiness to increase its business capabilities through innovation," he said.

Dr Pun-Arj added that apart from the above issues, there were many other factors contributing to investment in Thai innovation businesses such as:

1) Having more than 3-4 million square meters of business-friendly space in the central Bangkok metropolitan area with a group of more than 10 innovation districts nationwide, as well as regional areas where many sectors are now interested in bringing innovation to drive business, including the continuous establishment of new innovative business models;

2) Being a city that is conducive to living and running startups in line with the working lifestyle of the new generation who can work anywhere, conveniently and quickly, with the freedom to use the Internet. Meanwhile, there is entertainment from events or festivals that occur throughout the year and there are opportunities from the way of life of Thai people that allow innovative businesses to create solutions that can be invented or developed;

3) A reasonable cost of living. Compared to the income of startups -- innovative businesses operating in Thailand, whether it's food, housing costs, etc.; and

4) The lifestyle of Thai people who have a distinct identity in each area and can be used to create innovations that are unique.

Dr. Pun-Arj further stated that NIA had changed its role from being a "System Integrator" to being a "Focal Facilitator" in order to create competitiveness, increase the strength of local districts, develop the capabilities of potential startups and enable Thai entrepreneurs to reach the world stage sustainably. This is a part of driving the strength of the Thai economy with the main mission to create an innovation ecosystem. Thai startups should grow in the global market with recognizable Thailand innovation brands to induce an increase in international investment.

Hence, the NIA aims that within 5 years (2023-2027) this will create an investment in innovation businesses in Thailand of a value of around US$ 1 billion, by focusing on joint venture investments exemplified by Thai startups that have received investments from Israel. NIA's key role is to support and create opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs to join projects with companies who have received funding from Israel Innovation Authority. Thus, this will not be an invitation-based promotion to set up a factory but will create more investment opportunities.

In addition, there are also collaborations with many other countries such as Japan which is interested to bring startups co-invest in innovation with Thailand. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Japan-Asean relations, the NIA will visit Japan to build the relationship between startups and organizations. As for France, there will be a Startup and Innovation Week in Paris which will feature large companies and with relevant government agencies from many countries participating in the exhibition. Thailand will bring innovation from food technology, space technology, and art which will be the highlights of the show under the Thai-French collaboration framework.  The NIA expected to assist more startup entrepreneurs and investors who have the strength to work in Thailand's innovation ecosystems in the future, said Dr Pun-Arj.

SOURCE The National Innovation Agency (NIA), Thailand

Recommended Stories

  • Kirkland's Wolf on M&A in 2023

    Daniel Wolf, M&A partner at Kirkland & Ellis, discuss the reasons to be optimistic about deals in the year ahead. He speaks with Ed Hammond on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close".

  • US Clears Palm Oil Giant Sime Darby of Forced Labor Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Customs said Sime Darby Plantation Bhd., the world’s largest oil palm grower, was found to no longer be using forced labor, clearing a path for the country to lift its ban on products from the Malaysian company.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extre

  • Red Dress Collection Concert featuring Sheryl Crow kicks off American Heart Month

    Editor/producer note: News release includes quotes and links to images, b-roll and SOT.

  • Why DeFi remains niche and what might get it out of its market rut

    DeFi is still a Wild West, and many would-be users are wary of its lawlessness and anonymity. Could decentralized IDs foster greater trust and growth in the sector?

  • Big Tech earnings show digital ads market not out of the woods

    After a challenging 2022 in which advertising-dependent companies faced shrinking budgets and cratering stock prices, fourth-quarter results this week from Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Snap showed they were not yet in the clear. The health of the advertising industry closely mirrors the economy, and many advertisers have pared back their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession. Google-owner Alphabet Inc on Thursday reported a slight fall in quarterly ad revenue, missing Wall Street expectations and surprising investors as the world's largest digital ad platform has traditionally been resilient compared to smaller rivals.

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • 3M Investor Raises Concerns About Company Leadership

    One of 3M’s largest investors has raised concerns about Chief Executive Mike Roman’s leadership and questioned whether a change may be needed at the manufacturing giant.

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • TASEKO EXTENDS TERM OF UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON HEDGING PROGRAM

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of its US$50 million Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") by an additional year to July 2, 2026. The Facility, which is arranged and fully underwritten by National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"), is currently undrawn and available for general and working capital purposes.

  • PayPal, Salesforce cut hundreds more employees as tech layoffs continue

    Hundreds of PayPal Holdings Inc. and Salesforce Inc. employees have begun to be notified that their jobs are being cut in California.

  • Starbucks earnings miss estimates as China sales crater 29%

    Starbucks reported quarterly results that mostly missed expectations.

  • Beyond Meat Hires Marketing Executive, Revamps Retail Strategy

    A Red Bull marketing VP has joined Beyond as the plant-based meat alternative pioneer looks to turn its business around.

  • Blackstone to Become No. 1 in CLOs With AIG’s $3.6 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. has agreed to acquire insurance firm American International Group Inc.’s $3.6 billion collateralized-loan obligation assets, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Bil

  • Silvergate Faces US Fraud Probe Over FTX and Alameda Dealings

    (Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors in the Justice Department’s fraud unit are looking into Silvergate Capital Corp.’s dealings with fallen crypto giants FTX and Alameda Research, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled

  • Google Parent Alphabet Posts Drop in Ad Revenue Amid Slowdown

    CEO Sundar Pichai said the search giant would release some AI models in coming months as the technology hits an “inflection point.”

  • Huntington Bank shrinks Eden Prairie footprint, closing Cub Foods branch

    Huntington Bank has closed a branch in an Eden Prairie Cub Foods and consolidated the business in a nearby standalone location.

  • Qualcomm sees earnings below Street as smartphone market sags

    Qualcomm Inc forecast second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as the chipmaker grapples with the combined toll of weak demand for smartphones and a supply glut, a situation that is expected to persist into the first-half of this year. Inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty have hurt consumer electronics sales, and while Qualcomm has been somewhat buffered by its focus on premium smartphones, analysts said even that market has been hit. "The handset industry continues to experience reduced demand, and we are now expecting elevated channel inventory levels to persist at least through the first half of calendar 2023," Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm CEO told investors.

  • FedEx stock jumps as company announces plans to cut 10% of certain management jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss FedEx's job cut plans and how the stock is reacting.

  • Alphabet disappoints on sales as ad business slips after pandemic run-up

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc on Thursday posted fourth-quarter profit and sales short of Wall Street expectations as Google's advertising clients pulled back spending from a period of pandemic-led excess. Shares of Alphabet were down nearly 5% in after-hours trading, after losing about 40% of their value in 2022. "We are committed to investing responsibly with great discipline and defining areas where we can operate more cost- effectively," Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told analysts on a call to discuss the company's results.