Niagara County secures $3.25M to advance 'shovel ready' business park

Mar. 6—New York State is investing more than $3.25 million in the nascent Niagara County Business Park in Cambria.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced late last week that Niagara County is one of seven counties or county industrial development agencies receiving a share of $45 million in Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York grant funding.

The money was granted to make the 60-acre, Junction Road-based business park "shovel ready" for developers. Infrastructure improvements will include gas, water and sewer extensions as well as extension of a 13.2kV electric line to the site and planning and engineering for tapping into a nearby 115kV power line.

According to Andrea Klyczek, assistant director of the county Center for Economic Development, the Newmark Group did a study of the Western New York region showing that manufacturers are looking for sites that have a solid infrastructure already in place.

"Companies are looking for parks that are shovel ready. Things like the water and sewer connection are something that falls to the municipality to attract companies, particularly Canadian companies in our area, and relocate them here," Klyczek said.

A shovel-ready industrial park was previously identified as a need in Niagara County, according to legislature chair Becky Wydysh.

"The lack of shovel-ready sites in Niagara County — and really, all of Western New York — was one of our driving forces behind the plan to develop the Niagara County Business Park. The fact is, we just lack sites to compete for big projects. And that means we need to do something about it," Wydysh said.

The state identified the Niagara County Business Park as an "ideal location for advanced manufacturing" due to its close proximity to significant power lines, access to low-cost hydropower and access to substantial capacity of water and sewer, plus proximity to highways and access to major US and Canadian markets.