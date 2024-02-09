Niagara Falls City Council hears from critics of GI dog shelter

Feb. 9—The city's post-SPCA dog sheltering program received criticism this week from several people, including a former Niagara Falls lawmaker, who question the quality of services being delivered by the city's current provider on Grand Island.

During Wednesday's council meeting, a city attorney, citing a recent state inspection report, suggested their concerns about The Pit Chic boarding and municipal shelter on Grand Island Boulevard were off the mark.

"Whatever complaints were communicated to the state, they were investigated and determined to be unfounded," Assistant City Attorney Tom DeBoy told council members on Wednesday.

City lawmakers agreed, in a 4-1 vote last September, to enter into a dog sheltering contract with The Pit Chic, Inc. on Grand Island at a cost of $20,270 a month. The agreement, which runs through Dec. 31, 2024, covers the sheltering of up to 17 dogs, with the city agreeing to pay a rate of $37 per day for additional dogs.

At the time, Mayor Robert Restaino suggested the city needed to engage Pit Chic's services on an "emergency basis" in light of the expiration weeks earlier of a previous dog sheltering agreement with the SPCA of Niagara County. The city did not issue a request for proposals before entering into the agreement.

The lone "no" vote on the deal came from former Councilman Vincent Cauley who, during the public speaking portion of Wednesday's council meeting, expressed renewed concerns about the city's use of The Pit Chic as its primary shelter for stray dogs.

Cauley questioned whether the capacity at the Grand Island facility is large enough to accommodate the volume of stray dogs coming from the Falls. He also asked if city officials are receiving copies of vaccination and medical records from the facility as well as an accounting of any dogs that have been euthanized since being under The Pit Chic's care. Cauley also expressed concern that the facility is not open for visitation by the public, residents or representatives of Falls city government included.

"This is taxpayer dollars and it is the dogs of this city that's on the line here," Cauley said.

Janine Gallo, owner of the Xtra Dime Back bottle and can redemption center in Buffalo, previously expressed concerns about the shelter's operation during a council meeting in December.

She returned to city hall on Wednesday to encourage council members to take a closer look at how the dog sheltering contract was awarded last year, noting that it was done without the issuance of a request for proposals from other potential vendors.

"The question you should be asking yourselves is: Who made The Pit Chic aware of the contract proposal when it was never posted?" she said.

Gallo, who is in the process of establishing a shelter for animals at a location on Saunders Settlement Road and has expressed interest in sheltering stray dogs for the city, also played for council members a recording of a phone call she recently received from a man who identified himself as an Erie County sheriff's deputy.

In the recording, the man, who identified himself as "Deputy Jason Wall," could be heard cautioning Gallo against "bashing" the Pit Chic business and "Kelli," a reference to the owner of the business, Kelli Swagel.

The Niagara Gazette left a message seeking comment on Wall's voicemail at the Erie County Sheriff's Department. He did not respond by publication deadline on Thursday night.

In a telephone interview on Thursday, Gallo said she was contacted by Wall on two previous occasions. In a prior telephone conversation, she said the deputy cautioned her against "circling" around the area near The Pit Chic or sitting in front of the building as it was bothering the company's employees.

Gallo denied the deputy's assertion that she's been a nuisance at the Pit Chic or has been bothering the owner or her staff. She said she believes the operation is in violation of the terms of its contract with Niagara Falls and said her primary concern remains the qualifications of the staff and its ability to provide adequate medical treatment and care to the city's stray dogs.

"I have concerns about these dogs," she said.

In response to the Pit Chic criticism, DeBoy referenced excerpts from a report issued following a Jan. 2 review of the facility performed by the state's lead inspection agency for animal shelters, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. DeBoy noted that, according to the inspection report, The Pit Chic passed inspection by the state agency in all but two areas and those deficiencies related to issues with the building that have since been addressed and did not involve any concerns related to the treatment of dogs being sheltered there.

DeBoy said that while critics of the operation have suggested city officials should be able to inspect the property themselves, there's no such requirement that would allow them to legally do so under the city's current contract with The Pit Chic. He also said he believes inspection of the facility is best left to the experts, in this case inspectors from the state.

"As the attorney for the council, I would put much more faith in the inspection report of the state inspectors who are trained and their duty is to inspect every shelter in the state of New York over what the owner of the Pit Chic may say because she has an economic interest in her contract," he said. "Therefore, I put much greater weight, and I hope you would too, on the inspector from Ag and Markets."

Swagel, the owner of The Pit Chic, described the situation as "unfortunate," chalking up the bulk of the concerns as "personal" in nature and not reflective of her management or her operation. She said her primary concern remains continuing to provide proper care to the dogs that are brought to her facility.

"We are doing our part," she said. "We are abiding by our contract. We are abiding by New York state. It's unfortunate that it has gotten to this point."

Like Deboy, Swagel said her facility has passed previous inspections by representatives from New York state Ag and Markets. She said she's confident the results from an inspection the agency conducted at the Pit Chic on Wednesday will produce a similar outcome.

"The complaints that the few individuals keep bringing to the council meetings have been unfounded by several agencies on multiple occasions," she said.

Council members Brian Archie and Donta Myles both said during Wednesday's council meeting that they would like Swagel to attend a future meeting to allow her to address the various concerns that have been raised about her operation.

"Were it me, I would still show up to respond to individuals who have questions or concerns. There should be no harm in that," Archie said.

Myles said he's interested in fielding proposals from other vendors, arguing that the contract should have been put up for a public bid in the first place.

"Let's put out a new RFP, allow anyone else to give the best service for dogs," he said.