U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,978.73
    +37.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,120.28
    +191.66 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,434.74
    +170.29 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.16
    +34.34 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.74
    +0.41 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.00
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0053 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2579
    +0.0047 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2400
    +0.4110 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,770.77
    +239.07 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.93
    -11.08 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Niantic's Campfire app will finally let 'Pokémon Go' players chat together

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Niantic

Move over Discord, Niantic has its own messaging solution in mind for Pokémon Go players: a social AR app called Campfire. It'll let you organize for events, discover new locations and share content with other players. Think of it like a hyper-local social network built entirely for AR—it's "the 'homepage' of the real-world Metaverse," as Niantic says (as if that makes things any clearer). Campfire is already live in Ingress, the company's first AR game, and it'll be headed to all of its titles starting this summer.

Niantic Campfire
Niantic Campfire

Pokémon Go players have typically relied on Discord and other platforms to communicate with others. Given Nintendo and the Pokémon Company's squeamishness around social networking, it likely would have been difficult for Niantic to build social features directly into the game. Ultimately, it makes more sense to release a separate app that can tie into all of the company's experiences.

On top of Campfire, Niantic also unveiled Lightship VPS (virtual positioning system), a new platform that will let developers more accurately learn the position and orientation of users. They'll also be able to anchor AR content in place with "centimeter-level" precision, according to Niantic. That'll help devs produce better localization and persistence, which are the most important factors in any AR experience. To power VPS, the company has produced 3D maps in over 30,000 locations across six cities (San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, London and Tokyo), based on short video contributions from players.

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia stock falls after missing on second-quarter guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Nvidia's Q1 earnings report and its stock movements in comparison to the rest of the semiconductor industry.

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Surging Today

    Shares of the video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) had popped nearly 26% as of 1:37 p.m. ET today as excitement over a potential short squeeze rose on social media. GameStop is the pioneer of the meme-stock movement that took 2021 by storm, so the stock is heavily susceptible to big random moves up and down. Today, it looks like interest in the stock on social media is building, as short interest has risen to the highest it's been in more than a year, according to analytics company Ortex.

  • Elon Musk committing another $6.25B to Twitter bid: SEC filing

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre reports on Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosting his equity commitments towards his bid for Twitter, now totaling $33.5 billion.

  • Nvidia earnings: 'The fundamentals of the quarter itself were terrific,' analyst says

    Jim Kelleher, director of research at Argus Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nvidia's latest quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Snowflake Stock Tumbles As Size Of Revenue Beat, Guidance Disappoint

    Snowflake stock tumbled after first-quarter revenue topped estimates, but Wall Street hoped for more in upcoming revenue.

  • Dividend stocks have trounced the market this year. Here are 15 high-yield stocks expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE The stock market, shocked by the Federal Reserve’s policy changes to fight inflation, has been gored this year, with growth and technology companies bearing the brunt of the biggest declines.

  • Don’t get sucker-punched by capital gains taxes when you sell your home

    Longtime homeowners and those whose property value has skyrocketed could be in for a particularly nasty surprise. Here are some ways to reduce the tax bill.

  • Why Costco Stock Could Pop Tomorrow

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) might fall into that category. Its stock price has fallen along with the market this year, and last week it plunged after other retailers posted disappointing first-quarter results. Both Target and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) were caught off guard by rapid changes in consumer spending habits.

  • This is the photographic evidence presented in a lawsuit over fast-food burger sizes

    Are there legal consequences when restaurants advertise exaggerated versions of their menu items? The photographic evidence from one lawsuit.

  • Better Buy Ahead of FDA Meetings: Moderna vs. Novavax

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) both delivered major returns for investors in the early days of the coronavirus vaccine race. Moderna's vaccine entered the market in December of 2020. Novavax's vaccine began winning authorizations a year later -- but isn't yet approved in the United States.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Strong insider buying suggests a 15% rally in the S&P 500 from here

    One of the troubling things about this market downturn is that as brutal as it got, corporate insiders never showed much interest in their discounted stocks. Using history as a guide, the S&P 500 (SPX) the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) stand to advance 15%-20% over the next three months. “Quality” means buying by insiders with strong records, buying by executives over directors who are further from the business, and bullish formations like cluster buys.

  • Why Tesla Stock Raced Higher Today

    Cathie Wood is buying more shares of the EV maker -- and you might want to, too, based on this battery news.

  • Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter's board

    Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's time at the company has come to an end. Dorsey stepped down from Twitter's board of directors Wednesday, a change that's effective as of the company's shareholders meeting. Dorsey had already begun to distance himself from the social media platform he co-founded, leaving Twitter's chief executive role late last year to focus on Block, formerly known as Square.

  • ‘Emotions and money do collide’: My girlfriend doesn’t understand how her student loan works and rents a pricey apartment. What if we marry — and divorce?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My girlfriend and I have been in a relationship for seven months, and it is getting more serious. I don’t expect us to get married in the next year but I like to plan ahead and if things keep working out, I do see us getting married in two to three years.

  • The Fed must boost rates by a full percentage point at every meeting to bring down inflation and avoid a job-killing recession

    The Fed is still not doing nearly enough to shrink the money supply and reduce excess demand for labor, energy, metals, houses, and other goods and services.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.75

    The board of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of...

  • Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry.

  • Why Kohl's Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) were jumping today as the struggling department store chain took the next step in selling itself, with some potential offers reportedly ranging up to $62 a share. Reuters reported this morning that many of the potential bidders were considering lowering their buyout offer price given market conditions amid the pullback in retail stocks last week and the broad market this year. Among the bidders are Sycamore Partners, Franchise Group, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management (the mall REITs that took over JCPenney), and Acacia Research, which had offered $64/share for Kohl's back in January, though that offer was rejected.

  • Nutanix stock dives more than 20% after earnings include poor forecast

    Nutanix Inc. shares dove more than 20% in after-hours trading Wednesday following a poor fourth-quarter forecast.