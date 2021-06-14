Niantic and Hasbro are making a Transformers AR game

Niantic is tapping into another popular franchise for its next augmented reality game. Following the success of Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite , Niantic is working with Hasbro, Tomy and developer Very Very Spaceship on a Transformers title.

In Transformers: Heavy Metal, you'll get to "team up with the likes of Bumblebee and the Autobots in the real world," according to executive producer Phil Hong. The game is built on Niantic's Lightship AR multiplayer platform.

It seems you won't have to wait too long to try it, either. There will be a soft launch in some countries soon and the global rollout is scheduled for later this year. You can pre-register , if you're interested.