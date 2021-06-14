Niantic and Hasbro are making a Transformers AR game
is tapping into another popular franchise for its next augmented reality game. Following the success of and , Niantic is working with Hasbro, Tomy and developer Very Very Spaceship on a Transformers title.
In Transformers: Heavy Metal, you'll get to "team up with the likes of Bumblebee and the Autobots in the real world," according to executive producer Phil Hong. The game is built on Niantic's Lightship AR multiplayer platform.
It seems you won't have to wait too long to try it, either. There will be a soft launch in some countries soon and the global rollout is scheduled for later this year. , if you're interested.
That's not the only project Niantic has in the works. It's developing in collaboration with Nintendo, the first in a series of games the companies are making together.