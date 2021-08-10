Niantic buys LiDAR scanning app Scaniverse to create a 3D map of the world

Pokémon Go developer Niantic Labs has acquired Scaniverse, the company announced on Tuesday . According to creator Keith Ito , the iOS 3D scanning app will remain available on the App Store, with all the features previously part of its $17 annual subscription now included for free. What’s more, Niantic will continue to support the software with future feature updates.

Much like its other recent acquisition , it sounds like Niantic hopes Scaniverse will help in its goal to build a 3D map of the world. As part of the deal, Ito will join the company's augmented reality engineering team. “Together, we plan on taking 3D scanning to new heights by combining Niantic’s dynamic mapping with Scaniverse’s LiDAR reconstruction,” he said.