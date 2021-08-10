U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.75
    +4.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,264.67
    +162.82 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,788.09
    -72.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.63
    +2.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    +1.98 (+2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.50
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5710
    +0.2660 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,640.66
    -493.51 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.97
    +883.29 (+363.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Niantic buys LiDAR scanning app Scaniverse to create a 3D map of the world

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Pokémon Go developer Niantic Labs has acquired Scaniverse, the company announced on Tuesday. According to creator Keith Ito, the iOS 3D scanning app will remain available on the App Store, with all the features previously part of its $17 annual subscription now included for free. What’s more, Niantic will continue to support the software with future feature updates.

Much like its other recent acquisition, it sounds like Niantic hopes Scaniverse will help in its goal to build a 3D map of the world. As part of the deal, Ito will join the company's augmented reality engineering team. “Together, we plan on taking 3D scanning to new heights by combining Niantic’s dynamic mapping with Scaniverse’s LiDAR reconstruction,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company notes, “Scaniverse will make multi-OS scanning easier and more accessible to the Niantic Explorer community who contribute to this effort every day.” It says that will allow it to create more immersive AR experiences in Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and its upcoming games.

Recommended Stories