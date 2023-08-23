nib holdings (ASX:NHF) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.15

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of October to A$0.15. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

nib holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by nib holdings' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 15.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 65% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.10 total annually to A$0.30. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

nib holdings Could Grow Its Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that nib holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 6.9% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for nib holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is nib holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

