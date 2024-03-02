nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase nib holdings' shares on or after the 7th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.30 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that nib holdings has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of AU$7.52. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. nib holdings paid out 68% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at nib holdings, with earnings per share up 8.6% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, nib holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is nib holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

So if you want to do more digging on nib holdings, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for nib holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

